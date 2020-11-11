IPL 2020: MI પાંચમી વખત આઈપીએલની ટ્રોફી જીતી

વર્ષ 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 અને હવે 2020ની ચેમ્પિયન મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ બની છે.

તસવીર સૌજન્યઃ આઈપીએલનું ટ્વીટર અકાઉન્ટ

ઈન્ડિયન પ્રિમિયર લીગ (IPL 2020)માં મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ (MI)એ પાંચમી વખત આઈપીએલનું ખિતાબ મેળવ્યું છે. વર્ષ 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 અને હવે 2020ની ચેમ્પિયન મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ બની છે.

આજે  દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સ (DC)એ સાત વિકેટ ગુમાવીને 156 રન કર્યા હતા, જેની સામે મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સે 18 ઓવર ચાર બોલમાં પાંચ વિકેટ ગુમાવીને આ ટાર્ગેટ પુરો કરીને આ વર્ષની સીઝનના ચેમ્પિયન બન્યા હતા.

મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સના ઓપનર્સે જ ધમાકેદાર શરૂઆત કરી હતી અને શરૂઆતથી જ મેચ MI જીતશે એવુ પાક્કુ લાગતુ હતું.

વિકેટકીપર ક્વિન્ટન ડી કોક અને કૅપ્ટન રોહિત શર્માએ આક્રમક શરૂઆત કરતા પહેલી ચાર ઓવરમાં જ 45 રન કર્યા હતા. જોકે ડી કોક 12 બોલમાં ત્રણ ફોર અને એક સિક્સ મારીને 20 રને આઉટ થયો હતો.

સુર્યકુમાર યાદવ 20 બોલમાં એક ફોર અને એક સિક્સ મારીને 19 રને રનઆઉટ થયો હતો. કૅપ્ટન રોહિત શર્માએ 51 બોલમાં પાંચ ફોર અને ચાર સિક્સ મારીને 68 રને આઉટ થયો હતો.

MIમાં ટ્રેન્ટ બોલ્સે ચાર ઓવરમાં 30 રન આપીને ત્રણ વિકેટ લીધી હતી. આજની મેચમાં તેણે મેન ઓફ ધ મેચનો એવોર્ડ પણ મેળ્યો હતો. જસપ્રિત બુમરાહે ચાર ઓવરમાં 28 રન, જયંત યાદવે ચાર ઓવરમાં 25 રન આપીને એક વિકેટ લીધી હતી.

પહેલી ઈનિંગમાં દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સની શરૂઆત નબળી રહી હતી. ટીમના શરૂઆતના 22 રનમાં જ ત્રણ વિકેટ પડી હતી. ત્યારબાદ કૅપ્ટન શ્રેયસ ઐયર અને વિકેટકીપર રિષભ પંતે બાજી સંભાળી હતી.

ઐયર 50 બોલમાં છ ફોર અને બે સિક્સ મારીને 65 રને નોટઆઉટ રહ્યો હતો. પંતે આક્રમક બેટિંગ કરતા 38 બોલમાં ચાર ફોર અને બે સિક્સ મારીને 56 રન કર્યા હતા. હૅથમેયર પાંચ રન, અક્ષર પટેલે નવ રન કર્યા હતા.

