IPL 2020: MI પાંચમી વખત આઈપીએલની ટ્રોફી જીતી

ઈન્ડિયન પ્રિમિયર લીગ (IPL 2020)માં મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ (MI)એ પાંચમી વખત આઈપીએલનું ખિતાબ મેળવ્યું છે. વર્ષ 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 અને હવે 2020ની ચેમ્પિયન મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ બની છે.
This one's for you, Paltan 💙💙💙💙💙pic.twitter.com/tcnKv41hhs— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020
આજે દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સ (DC)એ સાત વિકેટ ગુમાવીને 156 રન કર્યા હતા, જેની સામે મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સે 18 ઓવર ચાર બોલમાં પાંચ વિકેટ ગુમાવીને આ ટાર્ગેટ પુરો કરીને આ વર્ષની સીઝનના ચેમ્પિયન બન્યા હતા.
🏆 CHAMPIONS! 🏆— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2020
Congratulations to #IPL2020 winners, Mumbai Indians! 🎉🎉
🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma and 🇳🇿 Trent Boult starred as they beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/lhDkeUi0S2
મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સના ઓપનર્સે જ ધમાકેદાર શરૂઆત કરી હતી અને શરૂઆતથી જ મેચ MI જીતશે એવુ પાક્કુ લાગતુ હતું.
Many congratulations to @mipaltan for winning #IPL2020 under the great leadership of brother man @ImRo45 .. Superb efforts by @DelhiCapitals for reaching the finals .. ✌️🤝— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 10, 2020
વિકેટકીપર ક્વિન્ટન ડી કોક અને કૅપ્ટન રોહિત શર્માએ આક્રમક શરૂઆત કરતા પહેલી ચાર ઓવરમાં જ 45 રન કર્યા હતા. જોકે ડી કોક 12 બોલમાં ત્રણ ફોર અને એક સિક્સ મારીને 20 રને આઉટ થયો હતો.
Congratulations @mipaltan clearly the best in #IPL2020— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 10, 2020
સુર્યકુમાર યાદવ 20 બોલમાં એક ફોર અને એક સિક્સ મારીને 19 રને રનઆઉટ થયો હતો. કૅપ્ટન રોહિત શર્માએ 51 બોલમાં પાંચ ફોર અને ચાર સિક્સ મારીને 68 રને આઉટ થયો હતો.
For @DelhiCapitals keep the head high guys.Lots of https://t.co/7LlEfPbQrH for the future for sure... #IPL2020— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2020
MIમાં ટ્રેન્ટ બોલ્સે ચાર ઓવરમાં 30 રન આપીને ત્રણ વિકેટ લીધી હતી. આજની મેચમાં તેણે મેન ઓફ ધ મેચનો એવોર્ડ પણ મેળ્યો હતો. જસપ્રિત બુમરાહે ચાર ઓવરમાં 28 રન, જયંત યાદવે ચાર ઓવરમાં 25 રન આપીને એક વિકેટ લીધી હતી.
Rohith Sharma Playing a superb innings when needed most 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Congrats Mumbai for winning the #IPL2020 #MI pic.twitter.com/Ebb57LlxuQ— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 10, 2020
પહેલી ઈનિંગમાં દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સની શરૂઆત નબળી રહી હતી. ટીમના શરૂઆતના 22 રનમાં જ ત્રણ વિકેટ પડી હતી. ત્યારબાદ કૅપ્ટન શ્રેયસ ઐયર અને વિકેટકીપર રિષભ પંતે બાજી સંભાળી હતી.
Great #IPL ... The best team in the world won at a canter ... Full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times ... Without question the IPL is the best T20 tournament by a country mile ... #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020
ઐયર 50 બોલમાં છ ફોર અને બે સિક્સ મારીને 65 રને નોટઆઉટ રહ્યો હતો. પંતે આક્રમક બેટિંગ કરતા 38 બોલમાં ચાર ફોર અને બે સિક્સ મારીને 56 રન કર્યા હતા. હૅથમેયર પાંચ રન, અક્ષર પટેલે નવ રન કર્યા હતા.
🏆 WE ARE THE CHAMPION5 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Believe🖐🏼 #MIChampion5 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/UvmskenYpD— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020
Mumbai Mumbai 🏆— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2020
Well done @mipaltan!#IPLfinal #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/YR5ydsCRqR
Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020
The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak.
Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ
Congrats @mipaltan @ImRo45 and team.. dominated in this years @IPL 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IQi8CJZFPY— JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) November 10, 2020