કરણવીર બોહરા બીજીવાર બનશે પિતા, જન્મદિવસે જ ફૅન્સે આપી ખુશખબરી

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone!! You want to know a big secret?? 😃❤️ . . . Thank you @anish_sonakshi.photography 😊 Thank you @knitroot for our these cool #bigsister tshirts!

A post shared by BELLA AND VIENNA 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@twinbabydiaries) onAug 28, 2020 at 1:12am PDT