ગેન્દા ફૂલનું આવ્યું ગુજરાતી વર્ઝન, એક દિવસમાં મળ્યા આટલા વ્યૂઝ

બાદશાહ અને જૅકલિન ફર્નાન્ડિઝનાં ગીત ગેન્દાફૂલનું ગુજરાતી વર્ઝન ભૂમિ ત્રિવેદી અને બાદશાહ લઇને આવ્યા છે. આ ગીત રિલીઝ કરતાંની સાથે જ ભૂમિ ત્રિવેદીએ પોતાનો અનુભવ પણ શૅર કર્યો છે કે તેણે કેવી રીતે આત્મનિર્ભર બની ગીત માટે કેવી કેવી તૈયારીઓ કરી છે.
ભૂમિ ત્રિવેદીએ પોતાના ઑફિશિયલ ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ અકાઉન્ટ પરથી એક પોસ્ટ શૅર કરી છે જેમાં તેણે પોતાના ગીત ગેન્દા ફૂલના ગુજરાતી વર્ઝનના બીહાઇન્ડ ધ સીનની એક તસવીર શૅર કરી છે અને સાથે કૅપ્શનમાં લખ્યું છે કે, "આવું છે મારું વર્ક ફ્રોમ હોમ કંઇક આ રીતનું દેખાય છે. ગેન્દા ફૂલનાં ગુજરાતી વર્ઝનની બીહાઇન્ડ ધ સીનની એક તસવીર. ખૂબ જ ખુશ છું અને ઉત્સાહિત પણ..."
આ કૅપ્શનમાં તેણે એ પણ જણાવ્યું છે કે મેકઅપથી લઈને કૉસ્ચ્યુમ, લાઇટિંગ અને સેટ ડિઝાઇનિંગ તેમજ ઘરમાં રહેલી વસ્તુઓને ખસેડવી તેમજ જગ્યા પર રાખવી આ બધું તેણે કેવી રીતે મેનેજ કર્યું છે. કઈ રીતે તેણે ફક્ત ચાય અને પીનટ બટર પર અમુક દિવસો પસાર કર્યા છે. આ સાથે જ ભૂમિ ત્રિવેદી ઉમેરે છે કે, "આ લૉકડાઉનને કારણે જ મને મારી ક્ષમતા ખબર પડી અને હું આત્મનિર્ભર બની એટલું જ નહીં આ બધું કરવું એક મોટો પડકાર રહ્યું અને આવું મેં આ પહેલા ક્યારેય નહોતું કર્યું."

This is how my Work From Home looks like . #bts Behind the Scene Picture of Genda Phool Official Gujarati version. So happy & excited to be collaborating with @badboyshah & @sonymusicindia for this version. This Lockdown taught me so much,specially for this song from writing it’s Gujarati lyrics , to recording myself ,to pulling & shifting the furniture , to creating a set with limited sources available at home,to doing hair/make up, to selecting an outfit ,to Ironing it ,to finally sitting in front of the camera, to going for a take . Surviving on Chai & peanut butter bread for those two days made me fall for Chai even more😬 Everything that was done within a couple of days ,got an “Atmanirbhar” Artist out of me. When I knew of my video & audio wld be merged with the professionally done song ,I poured my heart & soul to match the quality. Thanx to my Management team @octaveenter @neerajvmishra & @radhika188 ,@sultanofficial & team members for co ordinating from home & helping me in ways. Doing all this was a great challenge, NEVER DONE BEFORE , a learning process which was graceful. Hope you all would like it. The Song Link is in BIO ❤️ #gendaphool #gendaphoolofficialgujarativersion #gujarativersion #artist #wfh #bhoomitrivedi #gujarati #culture #collaboration #official #sonymusic #sony #experience #badshah #india #shootingathome #workfromhome
ટીમનો માન્યો આભાર
ભૂમિ ત્રિવેદીએ ઘરે રહીને શૂટિંગ કર્યું તેમજ પોતાનો વૉઇસ રેકૉર્ડ કર્યો પણ આ બધું જ ગીતમાં સરસ રીતે ગોઠવાય અને દેખાય તે માટે ઘણાં લોકોની ઘણી મહેનત હોય છે તે બદલ મારી આખી ટીમની હું આભારી છું.
