﻿

‘​આદિપુરુષ’ને લીધે ‘સાલાર’ પણ થઈ જશે પોસ્ટપોન?

09 November, 2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai
Gujarati Mid-day Correspondent | feedbackgmd@mid-day.com

ટોચ

આદિપુરુષ’નું ટીઝર લૉન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું ત્યારથી એ ફિલ્મને ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે

પ્રભાસ

પ્રભાસ

પ્રભાસની ‘આદિપુરુષ’ને પોસ્ટપોન કરવામાં આવી છે અને એને કારણે હવે ‘સાલાર’ પણ પોસ્ટપોન થશે એવી ચર્ચા છે. ‘આદિપુરુષ’નું ટીઝર લૉન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું ત્યારથી એ ફિલ્મને ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ ફિલ્મના ગ્રાફિક્સને લઈને એની ખૂબ જ ટીકા કરવામાં આવી હતી. આથી મેકર્સ એના ગ્રાફિક્સ પર ફરી કામ કરી રહ્યા છે. આ કારણસર ફિલ્મને પોસ્ટપોન કરવામાં આવી છે. આ ફિલ્મ પહેલાં જાન્યુઆરીમાં રિલીઝ થવાની હતી, પરંતુ હવે એને ૧૬ જૂને રિલીઝ કરવામાં આવશે. આ ફિલ્મને કારણે હવે ‘સાલાર’ને પણ પોસ્ટપોન કરવામાં આવે એવી ચર્ચા છે. ‘સાલાર’ને પ્રશાંત નીલ દ્વારા ડિરેક્ટ કરવામાં આવી છે, જેની રિલીઝ-ડેટ ૨૮ સપ્ટેમ્બર રાખવામાં આવી હતી. જોકે જૂનમાં ​પ્રભાસની એક ફિલ્મ રિલીઝ થઈ રહી હોવાથી ‘સાલાર’ના મેકર્સ ટેન્શનમાં છે. તેઓ એક પછી એક પ્રભાસની ફિલ્મને રિલીઝ કરવી કે નહીં એના ટેન્શનમાં છે. જોકે આ વિશે હજી ચર્ચા વિચારણા ચાલી રહી છે. બને ત્યાં સુધી ફિલ્મને પોસ્ટપોન કરવાના ચાન્સ વધુ છે.

﻿
