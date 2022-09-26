તેઓ સિલ્વર મેડલિસ્ટ ઓમાનની ટીમના ૧૪૬ પૉઇન્ટથી માત્ર ૧૦ ડગલાં પાછળ રહી ગઈ હતી
‘ડૉટર્સ ડે’એ ભારતીય મહિલાઓ ઘોડેસવારીની સ્પર્ધામાં જીતી ગઈ ઐતિહાસિક બ્રૉન્ઝ મેડલ
26 September, 2022 02:51 PM IST | Amman
Gujarati Mid-day Correspondent | feedbackgmd@mid-day.com
તેઓ સિલ્વર મેડલિસ્ટ ઓમાનની ટીમના ૧૪૬ પૉઇન્ટથી માત્ર ૧૦ ડગલાં પાછળ રહી ગઈ હતી
‘ડૉટર્સ ડે’એ ભારતીય મહિલાઓ ઘોડેસવારીની સ્પર્ધામાં જીતી ગઈ ઐતિહાસિક બ્રૉન્ઝ મેડલ
26 September, 2022 02:51 PM IST | Amman | Gujarati Mid-day Correspondent
Radio City Gujarati : A dedicated online radio station for Gujarati natives all over the world. Devotional, lok sangeet, garba and Gujarati film music streaming all day long.