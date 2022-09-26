 ﻿
‘ડૉટર્સ ડે’એ ભારતીય મહિલાઓ ઘોડેસવારીની સ્પર્ધામાં જીતી ગઈ ઐતિહાસિક બ્રૉન્ઝ મેડલ

26 September, 2022 02:51 PM IST | Amman
Gujarati Mid-day Correspondent | feedbackgmd@mid-day.com

ટોચ

તેઓ સિલ્વર મેડલિસ્ટ ઓમાનની ટીમના ૧૪૬ પૉઇન્ટથી માત્ર ૧૦ ડગલાં પાછળ રહી ગઈ હતી

ઘોડેસવારીની હરીફાઈ જેવી ટેન્ટ પેગિંગની રમતની શરૂઆત દાયકાઓ પહેલાં ભારતમાં થઈ હતી અને ગઈ કાલે જૉર્ડનમાં ભારતીય મહિલા ટીમે પહેલી જ વાર ઇન્ટરનૅશનલ ટેન્ટ પેગિંગ ચૅમ્પિયનશિપમાં ભાગ લીધો અને એમાં બ્રૉન્ઝ મેડલ જીતી ગઈ. ભારતીય મહિલાઓ માટે આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત છે.
 
૧૪ દેશ વચ્ચેની આ પ્રતિષ્ઠિત હરીફાઈમાં ભાગ લેનાર ભારતીય ટીમમાં રિતિકા દહિયા, પ્રિયંકા ભારદ્વાજ અને ખુશી સિંહનો સમાવેશ હતો. આ ટીમે ૧૩૬ પૉઇન્ટ સાથે ત્રીજું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું હતું. તેઓ સિલ્વર મેડલિસ્ટ ઓમાનની ટીમના ૧૪૬ પૉઇન્ટથી માત્ર ૧૦ ડગલાં પાછળ રહી ગઈ હતી. સાઉથ આફ્રિકાની ટીમે ૧૭૦.૫ પૉઇન્ટ સાથે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીતી લીધો હતો. આ હરીફાઈમાં સ્પર્ધકે ઘોડેસવારી દરમ્યાન અણીવાળા હશિયારને જમીન પર મૂકવામાં આવેલી ચીજમાં ભોંકીને એ ચીજને એ હથિયારમાં જ નિશ્ચિત સ્થાન સુધી લઈ જવું પડે છે.

26 September, 2022 02:51 PM IST | Amman | Gujarati Mid-day Correspondent

sports news sports jordan

