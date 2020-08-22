Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: વિઘ્નહર્તાના આગમનમાં વિઘ્નરૂપ ન બની મહામારી

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 13:14 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

મુંબઈગરાંઓએ દિલ ખોલીને આનંદ અને ઉત્સાહ સાથે ગણપતિ બાપ્પાનું સ્વાતગ કર્યું, ઘર-ઘરમાં ઉજવણી

બાપ્પાની આરતી કરતી મહિલા (તસવીર સોજન્ય: એએફપી)
બાપ્પાની આરતી કરતી મહિલા (તસવીર સોજન્ય: એએફપી)

ગણેશોત્સવ મુંબઈગરાંઓ માટે ફક્ત ઉત્સવ જ નથી પણ એક વાર્ષિક પ્રસંગ છે. મહિના પહેલાંથી તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરીને ઘર-ઘરમાં ગણેશોત્વસની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવે છે. બાપ્પાના સ્વાગત માટે વિશેષ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવે છે અને પછી 10 દિવસ ગણેશોત્સવની ધામધુમથી તૈયારીઓ કરવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ આ વર્ષે કોરોના વાયરસ (COVID-19) મહામારીને લીધે ગણેશોત્સવની ઉજવણી પર અમુક પ્રતિબંધો મુકવામાં આવ્યાં છે. છતાં, મુંબઈગરાંઓએ વિધ્નહર્તાનું આગમન ઘામધુમથી કર્યું છે. ગણેશ ચર્તુથીના દિવસે લોકોએ બાપ્પાનું સ્વાગત કઈ રીતે કર્યું તેની તસવીરો અને વીડિયો સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર લોકોએ પોસ્ટ કર્યા છે.

મહામારીના સમયમાં પણ ગણેશોત્સવ ઉજવવા મળ્યો તે માટે મુંબઈગરાંઓ ગણપતિ બાપ્પાનો આભાર માને છે. કોઈક પંડાલમાં જવાનું મિસ કરી રહ્યાં છે તો કોઈક ઘરે જ ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યાં છે.

આવો જોઈએ સોશ્યલ મીડિયાના પોસ્ટમાં કે મુંબઈગરાંઓએ કઈ રીતે ગણેશ ચતુર્થી ઉજવી:

સુરક્ષાની સાથે લોકો ઈકૉ-ફ્રેન્ડલી સેલિબ્રેશન કરી રહ્યાં છે. સાથેજ શણગાર અને સજાવટની વસ્તુઓથી માંડીને મુર્તિઓ પણ ઘરે બનાવી છે.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

We made some Fruit & Nut Chocolate Modaks to usher in Ganesha! These modaks are no-cook (except for a little roasting), and absolutely easy to make. . Sounds interesting? Here's how I made them. 1. Roast 1/4 cup each of cashewnuts and almonds on medium flame till crisp. Take care to ensure that they do not burn. Transfer the roasted nuts to a plate and allow them to cool down fully. 2. In a large mixing bowl, add in 1/4 cup each of raisins and dry coconut powder. Now, add in 3 tablespoons of @indian__natives' wonderful Absolute Dark cocoa powder and about 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. 3. When the roasted nuts are completely cooled, grind them a little coarse, in a small mixer jar. Add this to the mixing bowl too. 4. Mix all the ingredients in the bowl well. Adding condensed milk little by little, bind everything together to a dough that has a malleable consistency. We needed about 2 tablespoons of @amul_india condensed milk. 5. Shape modaks out of the dough. We made about 20 small modaks. . Do try these out - they're delightful. Don't forget to let me know if you make these! . #chocolatemodak #modak #GaneshChaturthirecipes #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #chocolate #productsandservices #productreview #huffposttaste #f52grams #festivalsofindia #festivalfood #ifoundawesome #chocolate #eeeeats #ingredientsmatter #thefeedfeed #thekitchn #canbevegan #glutenfree #canbeplantbased #chocolatefruitandnutmodak #fruitandnutmodak

A post shared by The Girl Next Door (@the_girl_next_door_diaries) onAug 21, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

મુંબઈગરાંઓએ ઘર-ઘરમાં જે રીતે બાપ્પાનું આગમન કર્યું છે તે જોઈને ચોક્કસ કહી શકાય કે, મહામારી વિઘ્નહર્તાના આગમનમાં વિઘ્નરૂપ જરાય નથી બની.

Loading...

Tags

coronaviruscovid19mumbaimumbai newsganesh chaturthitwitterinstagramsocial networking site
 
 
Loading...
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK