Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: વિઘ્નહર્તાના આગમનમાં વિઘ્નરૂપ ન બની મહામારી

View this post on Instagram

We made some Fruit & Nut Chocolate Modaks to usher in Ganesha! These modaks are no-cook (except for a little roasting), and absolutely easy to make. . Sounds interesting? Here's how I made them. 1. Roast 1/4 cup each of cashewnuts and almonds on medium flame till crisp. Take care to ensure that they do not burn. Transfer the roasted nuts to a plate and allow them to cool down fully. 2. In a large mixing bowl, add in 1/4 cup each of raisins and dry coconut powder. Now, add in 3 tablespoons of @indian__natives' wonderful Absolute Dark cocoa powder and about 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. 3. When the roasted nuts are completely cooled, grind them a little coarse, in a small mixer jar. Add this to the mixing bowl too. 4. Mix all the ingredients in the bowl well. Adding condensed milk little by little, bind everything together to a dough that has a malleable consistency. We needed about 2 tablespoons of @amul_india condensed milk. 5. Shape modaks out of the dough. We made about 20 small modaks. . Do try these out - they're delightful. Don't forget to let me know if you make these! . #chocolatemodak #modak #GaneshChaturthirecipes #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #chocolate #productsandservices #productreview #huffposttaste #f52grams #festivalsofindia #festivalfood #ifoundawesome #chocolate #eeeeats #ingredientsmatter #thefeedfeed #thekitchn #canbevegan #glutenfree #canbeplantbased #chocolatefruitandnutmodak #fruitandnutmodak

A post shared by The Girl Next Door (@the_girl_next_door_diaries) onAug 21, 2020 at 4:07am PDT