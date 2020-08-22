Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: વિઘ્નહર્તાના આગમનમાં વિઘ્નરૂપ ન બની મહામારી

ગણેશોત્સવ મુંબઈગરાંઓ માટે ફક્ત ઉત્સવ જ નથી પણ એક વાર્ષિક પ્રસંગ છે. મહિના પહેલાંથી તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરીને ઘર-ઘરમાં ગણેશોત્વસની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવે છે. બાપ્પાના સ્વાગત માટે વિશેષ વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવે છે અને પછી 10 દિવસ ગણેશોત્સવની ધામધુમથી તૈયારીઓ કરવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ આ વર્ષે કોરોના વાયરસ (COVID-19) મહામારીને લીધે ગણેશોત્સવની ઉજવણી પર અમુક પ્રતિબંધો મુકવામાં આવ્યાં છે. છતાં, મુંબઈગરાંઓએ વિધ્નહર્તાનું આગમન ઘામધુમથી કર્યું છે. ગણેશ ચર્તુથીના દિવસે લોકોએ બાપ્પાનું સ્વાગત કઈ રીતે કર્યું તેની તસવીરો અને વીડિયો સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર લોકોએ પોસ્ટ કર્યા છે.
મહામારીના સમયમાં પણ ગણેશોત્સવ ઉજવવા મળ્યો તે માટે મુંબઈગરાંઓ ગણપતિ બાપ્પાનો આભાર માને છે. કોઈક પંડાલમાં જવાનું મિસ કરી રહ્યાં છે તો કોઈક ઘરે જ ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યાં છે.
આવો જોઈએ સોશ્યલ મીડિયાના પોસ્ટમાં કે મુંબઈગરાંઓએ કઈ રીતે ગણેશ ચતુર્થી ઉજવી:
I wish everyone health, well-being, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!— Prasenjit Ghosh (@ghoshpras) August 22, 2020
Never could have imagined Bappa’s yearly rendezvous with Mumbai so muted due to the COVID pandemic like this time.
गणपति बप्पा मोरया, मंगल मूर्ति मोरया... pic.twitter.com/ISlVwxE2O6
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #Ganeshotsav2020. Sharing an old photograph from #Pune. Miss pandal hopping and watching the festivities around Mumbai and Pune. pic.twitter.com/m6TV3C0mNE— ChetanRana (@ChetnRana) August 22, 2020
It’s Ganesh Chaturthi and the roads are quiet and empty. Ever imagined Mumbai like this :(— Molly (@molly_has) August 22, 2020
Happy vinayaka Chavithi to everyone. Positivity and Good vibes🙏#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #ganpatibappa pic.twitter.com/2LIK8oC23n— Tushaara Nagam (@Tushaara2) August 22, 2020
Sri Ganesha is everything we needed and he can guide us to live a happy life. Let's welcome him in the form of eco-friendly idol and pray 🙏#GaneshChaturthi2020— THILAK 🇮🇳 (@iamthilakp) August 22, 2020
And let's remember #LokmanyaTilak who started #SarvajanikGaneshotsav pic.twitter.com/RBPB7SbeZx
સુરક્ષાની સાથે લોકો ઈકૉ-ફ્રેન્ડલી સેલિબ્રેશન કરી રહ્યાં છે. સાથેજ શણગાર અને સજાવટની વસ્તુઓથી માંડીને મુર્તિઓ પણ ઘરે બનાવી છે.
Real comedian who is the biggest comedian of Indian but never abused our God...#GaneshChaturthi2020 pic.twitter.com/4dbAnaHzpb— श्री👩🏻💻 (@Chilly__Paneer) August 22, 2020
We made some Fruit & Nut Chocolate Modaks to usher in Ganesha! These modaks are no-cook (except for a little roasting), and absolutely easy to make. . Sounds interesting? Here's how I made them. 1. Roast 1/4 cup each of cashewnuts and almonds on medium flame till crisp. Take care to ensure that they do not burn. Transfer the roasted nuts to a plate and allow them to cool down fully. 2. In a large mixing bowl, add in 1/4 cup each of raisins and dry coconut powder. Now, add in 3 tablespoons of @indian__natives' wonderful Absolute Dark cocoa powder and about 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. 3. When the roasted nuts are completely cooled, grind them a little coarse, in a small mixer jar. Add this to the mixing bowl too. 4. Mix all the ingredients in the bowl well. Adding condensed milk little by little, bind everything together to a dough that has a malleable consistency. We needed about 2 tablespoons of @amul_india condensed milk. 5. Shape modaks out of the dough. We made about 20 small modaks. . Do try these out - they're delightful. Don't forget to let me know if you make these! . #chocolatemodak #modak #GaneshChaturthirecipes #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #chocolate #productsandservices #productreview #huffposttaste #f52grams #festivalsofindia #festivalfood #ifoundawesome #chocolate #eeeeats #ingredientsmatter #thefeedfeed #thekitchn #canbevegan #glutenfree #canbeplantbased #chocolatefruitandnutmodak #fruitandnutmodak
When I first decided to make Ganesha Idol at home for the first time, I was scared. But then I prayed and asked him to bless me and let me make it successfully.. it was his blessing more than my willingness that we could do this.. Eco friendly Ganesha Idol from Shadu Clay made at home by me and kids🙏🙏🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya... Mangalmurti Morya🙏🙏🙏 #ecofriendly #ganesha #ganeshchaturthi #ganeshchaturthi2020 #blessings #ganpati #festival #ganpatibappamorya #vighnaharta
મુંબઈગરાંઓએ ઘર-ઘરમાં જે રીતે બાપ્પાનું આગમન કર્યું છે તે જોઈને ચોક્કસ કહી શકાય કે, મહામારી વિઘ્નહર્તાના આગમનમાં વિઘ્નરૂપ જરાય નથી બની.
