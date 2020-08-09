આ શું રામાયણની 'સીતા મૈયા' એક આતંકવાદીની પત્ની? વાંચો શું છે આખી ઘટના

કોરોના વાઈરસના ચાલતા દેશમાં જાહેર થયેલા લૉકડાઉન વચ્ચે હાલમાં જ 80 દાયકાની લોકપ્રિય સીરિયલ 'રામાયણ'એ ટીવી પર પાછી ફરી હતી. સાથે જ રામાયણ સીરિયલની ટીઆરપી લૉકડાઉનમાં નંબર વન પર આવી ગઈ હતી. ત્યારે રામાયણને દર્શકોનો ભરપૂર પ્રેમ મળ્યો. શૉમા બનેલા રામ, લક્ષ્મણ અને સીતા ઘણા ફૅમસ થયા અને હાલ તેઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઘણા એક્ટિવ છે. અરૂણ ગોવિલ, સુનીલ લહરી અને દીપિકા ચિખલિયાને ફૅન્સ વચ્ચે રામાયણની શૂટિંગ પાછળની વાર્તા શૅર કરતા રહે છે.
Poster release of my film Gaalib This is a true story ...:) will keep you posted on the release date . This film was schedule for a release in August .... but we all know what went wrong .....:( #release#date#poster #gaalib #movie#hindi#terrorist #sad# hurt#mother#pain #son #tragic#life#corona#lockdown2020
હવે રામાયણની સીતા મૈયા એટલે દીપિકા ચિખલિયા ટોપીવાલા દર્શકો વચ્ચે સ્ક્રીન પર પાછી ફરી રહી છે. એક્ટ્રેસ દીપિકા ચિખલિયાની અપકમિંગ ફિલ્મનુ પહેલું પોસ્ટર રિલીઝ થઈ ગયું છે. અભિનેત્રી દીપિકા ચિખલિયાએ પોતાની ફિલ્મ ગાલિબનું પોસ્ટર પોતાના ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામ અકાઉન્ટ પર શૅર કર્યું છે.
Carry forward of yesterday’s mood so the upload picture .... 😊 My sincere prayers to Beirut 🙏 Red alert announced in Mumbai and gujrat all stay safe stay home 🙏 prayers to all .Mumbai has time and again seen crazy rains and much more , we have overcome as a city all of it ,it’s our cities strength and determination to bounce back every-time ... .. take care ,be safe be responsible . #mumbai#rains#crazy#irratic#damage#fire#flood #Beirut#blast#justiceforshushant
પોસ્ટરમાં દીપિકા ચીખલીયા સલવાર સૂટ પહેરીને માથામાં સ્કાર્ફ પહેરેલી જોવા મળી રહી છે, જ્યારે અભિનેત્રી સાથે એક્ટર નિખીલ પિટાલે નજર આવી રહ્યા છે, જે આ ફિલ્મમાં તેનો પુત્ર ગાલિબની ભૂમિકામાં જોવા મળશે. દીપિકા ચિખલિયાએ ટ્વિટર પર પણ ફિલ્મ ગાલિબનું પોસ્ટર શૅર કર્યું છે. પોસ્ટર શૅર કરતા અભિનેત્રીએ કેપ્શનમાં લખ્યું છે, 'ફિલ્મ ગાલિબનું પોસ્ટર રિલીઝ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.'
Happy shravan somvaar to all 🥰 Happy raksha bandhan too 😊 This week is going to be great and full of excitement so looking forward to the function in ayodhya ...such a great moment it will be for all Indians ...I was in parliament when the movement started during that time BJP was in opposition and narsimha rao was the PM ... Bhagwan ke ghar ,der hai andher nahi . #ayodhya#ram#mandir#tv #television#history#pride#story #children #Ramayan #ramayana# truth #sitaram# raksha #rakhi #Rakshabandhan #brither #sister#love #protection
આ એક સાચી વાર્તા છે. હું આ ફિલ્મ સાથે જોડાયેલી પોસ્ટ અને રિલીઝ ડેટની વિગતો તમારી સાથે સતત શૅર કરતી રહીશ. ફિલ્મની રિલીઝ ડેટની જાણકારી આપતા એક્ટ્રેસે લખ્યું, ફિલ્મ રિલીઝને લઈને ઑગસ્ટનું શેડ્યૂલ નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે, પરંતુ અત્યારે પરિસ્થિતિઓ શું છે તે આપણે બધા જાણીએ છીએ.
'તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે ફિલ્મ' ગાલિબ '2001ના સંસદના હુમલાના આરોપી અફઝલ ગુરુની બાયોપિક છે. અફઝલ ગુરુને વર્ષ 2013માં ફાંસી આપવામાં આવી હતી.જોકે, આ ફિલ્મમાં અફઝલ ગુરુ નહીં પણ અફઝલનો પુત્ર ગાલિબની વાર્તા દર્શાવવામાં આવશે. આ ફિલ્મ નિર્દેશક મનોજ ગિરી અને નિર્માતા ધનશ્યામ પટેલ દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવી છે.