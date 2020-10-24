NehuPreet: લગ્નના આ વીડિયો વાયરલ...

ગાયિકા નેહા કક્કર (Neha Kakkar) આજે 'ઇન્ડિયાઝ રાઈઝિંગ સ્ટાર' ફૅમ રોહનપ્રીત સિંહ (Rohanpreet Singh) સાથે લગ્ન બંધનમાં બંધાઈ છે, જેના વીડિયો સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યા છે.
રોહનપ્રીતે પીચ રંગની શેરવાની જ્યારે નેહાએ પીચ રંગનો લહેંગો પહેર્યો છે. નેહાએ લહેંગા સાથે હેવી નેકલેસ, ઝુમકા અને ટીકો પહેર્યો છે. હાથમાં લાલચૂડો પણ જોવા મળે છે. નેહા અને રોહનપ્રીતે શીખ વિધિથી લગ્ન કર્યા છે, જેને આનંદ કારજ કહેવાય છે.
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ પહેલાં પણ ઘણી વિધીઓની તસવીરો વાયરલ થઈ હતી. જેમાં હલ્દી, મહેંદી અને સંગીત સેરેમનીની જલક જોવા મળી હતી. આ વીડિયોમાં પણ જોઈ શકાય છે કે બન્નેના કપડાં સરખા છે.
બુધવારે નેહા કક્કર અને રોહનપ્રીત સિંહની રોકા સેરેમની યોજાઈ હતી. ત્યારબાદ હલ્દી સેરેમની જેની તસવીરો સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થઈ હતી. હવે ગાયિકાની મહેંદી સેરેમનીની તસવીરો વાયરલ થઈ ગઈ છે.
નેહા કક્કર અને રોહનપ્રીત સિંહે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર લગ્ન પહેલાંની વિધિઓની જે તસવીરો શૅર કરી છે તેમાં તેમનો પ્રેમ છલકાય છે. મહેંદી સેરેમનીમાં 32 વર્ષીય ગાયિકા નેહા કક્કરે ફેશન ડિઝાઈનર અનિતા ડોંગરેએ ડિઝાઈન કરેલો બોટલ ગ્રીન લહેંગો પહેર્યો છે. જ્યારે રોહનપ્રીત સિંહે ગ્રીન શેરવાની પહેરી છે. મહેંદી સેરેમનીની તસવીરો શૅર કરતા નેહાએ કૅપ્શનમાં લખ્યું છે કે, ‘મહેંદી લગાઉંગી મેં સજના કે નામ કી.’
