'કસૌટી ઝિંદગી કી'ના આ કલાકારોનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ આવ્યો છે નેગેટિવ

I have tested Negetive... I really want to thank each and everyone of you who has prayed for us , I read all the messages and was so overwhelmed with your wishes.. I was so touched that so many of my school & college friends messaged and called and said they are praying for my families and me.. A special thank you to Balaji and the entire team of KZK who have been so prompt with the tests .. Not to forget to mention how extremely careful they have been with all the rules and regulations on set ... Thank you once again everyone 🙏🏻 Please stay safe , build your immunity and try to be positive as much as you can ... #gratitude #covid19 #staysafe

A post shared by Shubhaavi Choksey Official (@shubhaavi) onJul 14, 2020 at 12:56am PDT