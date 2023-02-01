નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજુ કર્યા બાદ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર થઈ રહ્યો છે મિમ્સનો વરસાદ

તસવીર સૌજન્ય : આઇસ્ટૉક

નાણાપ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ (Nirmala Sitharaman)એ બુધવારે કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ ૨૦૨૩ (Union Budget 2023) રજૂ કર્યું. આ તેમનું પાંચમું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. વર્ષ ૨૦૨૪ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી પહેલા ભાજપની આગેવાની હેઠળની એનડીએ સરકારના બીજા કાર્યકાળનું આ છેલ્લું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજૂઆત કરતાની સાથે જ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર મિમ્સનો વરસાદ થઈ રહ્યો છે. તેમાં પણ મધ્યમ વર્ગની હાંસી ઉડાડતાં કોમર્સ સ્ટુડન્ટને ટાર્ગેટ કરતાં અનેક મિમ્સ વાયરલ થયા છે.

આવો કરીએ એક નજર સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થયેલા મિમ્સ પર…

Calm down boys new meme material is coming up.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/N5LJnfV2x7 — Cool Idiot (@coolidiot2000) February 1, 2023

Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022

Me working hard to earn some money.



Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023

People discussing about #BudgetSession2022.....



Me with zero knowledge of finance : pic.twitter.com/rHtiZcnfnL — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2022

Middle Class Ki dua kubool hui!!!!



Tax-Free #IncomeTax Limit is raised to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime only. #Budget2023 CNBCTV18 LIVE pic.twitter.com/SBL4Cd4Dnu — Akbar Kazi (@akbarkazi_) February 1, 2023

બજેટ પર બનેલા મિમ્સ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર બહુ વાયરલ થયા છે.