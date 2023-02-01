નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજુ કર્યા બાદ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર થઈ રહ્યો છે મિમ્સનો વરસાદ
નાણાપ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ (Nirmala Sitharaman)એ બુધવારે કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ ૨૦૨૩ (Union Budget 2023) રજૂ કર્યું. આ તેમનું પાંચમું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. વર્ષ ૨૦૨૪ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી પહેલા ભાજપની આગેવાની હેઠળની એનડીએ સરકારના બીજા કાર્યકાળનું આ છેલ્લું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજૂઆત કરતાની સાથે જ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર મિમ્સનો વરસાદ થઈ રહ્યો છે. તેમાં પણ મધ્યમ વર્ગની હાંસી ઉડાડતાં કોમર્સ સ્ટુડન્ટને ટાર્ગેટ કરતાં અનેક મિમ્સ વાયરલ થયા છે.
આવો કરીએ એક નજર સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થયેલા મિમ્સ પર…
Calm down boys new meme material is coming up.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/N5LJnfV2x7— Cool Idiot (@coolidiot2000) February 1, 2023
Indians on the way to analyze #Budget2023 today.#UnionBudget2023 #UnionBudget #NirmalaSitharaman #Memes #BudgetSession #Parliament #parliamentofindia pic.twitter.com/E8yfrxPC3q— Pranjul Srivastava (@pranjuls) February 1, 2023
Every Commerce Student today ?#commerce #Budget2023 #BudgetSession #BudgetSession2023 #Budget #Memes #Februarywish pic.twitter.com/J0pV4hManj— Satyabrata Sahoo (@The_Stoic_Man) February 1, 2023
Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022
Me working hard to earn some money.— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h
People discussing about #BudgetSession2022.....— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2022
Me with zero knowledge of finance : pic.twitter.com/rHtiZcnfnL
#middleclass people looking for some benefits for them in the #Budget2023 be like -— Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) February 1, 2023
#NirmalaSitharaman #incometax pic.twitter.com/2SvgOL04NO
Finally ache din for middle class is here?!— Himanshu Nirala (@ihknirala) February 1, 2023
No effective tax upto 7 lakhs!#Budget #incometax #BudgetSession #India pic.twitter.com/DMBXAQCnPT
#Middleclass looking for #IncomeTax benefits in this #Budget.#UnionBudget2023 #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/AbtS7pditj— Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) February 1, 2023
#incometax— Numb (@numbtoworld) February 1, 2023
Tax payer every year pic.twitter.com/rB2N4sN48n
Middle Class Ki dua kubool hui!!!!— Akbar Kazi (@akbarkazi_) February 1, 2023
Tax-Free #IncomeTax Limit is raised to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime only. #Budget2023 CNBCTV18 LIVE pic.twitter.com/SBL4Cd4Dnu
બજેટ પર બનેલા મિમ્સ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર બહુ વાયરલ થયા છે.