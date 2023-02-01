 ﻿
Union Budget 2023 : મધ્યમ વર્ગની પરિસ્થિતિનો ચિતાર આપતાં મિમ્સ વાયરલ

01 February, 2023 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai
Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | gmddigital@mid-day.com

ટોચ

નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજુ કર્યા બાદ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર થઈ રહ્યો છે મિમ્સનો વરસાદ

તસવીર સૌજન્ય : આઇસ્ટૉક

નાણાપ્રધાન નિર્મલા સીતારમણ (Nirmala Sitharaman)એ બુધવારે કેન્દ્રીય બજેટ ૨૦૨૩ (Union Budget 2023) રજૂ કર્યું. આ તેમનું પાંચમું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. વર્ષ ૨૦૨૪ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી પહેલા ભાજપની આગેવાની હેઠળની એનડીએ સરકારના બીજા કાર્યકાળનું આ છેલ્લું સંપૂર્ણ બજેટ છે. નાણાપ્રધાને બજેટ રજૂઆત કરતાની સાથે જ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર મિમ્સનો વરસાદ થઈ રહ્યો છે. તેમાં પણ મધ્યમ વર્ગની હાંસી ઉડાડતાં કોમર્સ સ્ટુડન્ટને ટાર્ગેટ કરતાં અનેક મિમ્સ વાયરલ થયા છે.

આ પણ વાંચો - Union Budget 2023: સપ્તલક્ષી છે આ વર્ષનું બજેટ, જાણો મહત્ત્વના મુદ્દાઓ

આવો કરીએ એક નજર સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થયેલા મિમ્સ પર…

બજેટ પર બનેલા મિમ્સ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર બહુ વાયરલ થયા છે.

business news

﻿
