ટ્વિન્કલ ખન્નાએ સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં જોઈ ડિમ્પલની હૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ, કરી આ ફરિયાદ

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 13:51 IST | Gujarati Mid-Day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

અક્ષય કુમાર પોતાની ફિલ્મ બેલબૉટમનું શૂટિંગ કરી રહ્યો છે. સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં ટ્વિંકલને ટેનેટ જોવાની તક મળી ગઈ અને તેને એ વાતની ફરિયાદ છે કે આટલી જબરજસ્ત ભૂમિકા હોવા છતાં ડિમ્પલે પોતાની પબ્લિસિટી નથી કરી.

ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયા
ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયા

હિન્દી સિનેમાની વેટરન એક્ટ્રેસ ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયાએ દિગ્ગજ નિર્દેશક ક્રિસ્ટોફર નોલનની ફિલ્મ ટેનેટ દ્વારા હૉલીવુડ સિનેમામાં ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું છે. ભારતમાં સિનેમાઘર બંધ હોવાને કારણે આ ફિલ્મ રિલીઝ થઈ રહી નથી. સંજોગોવશાત હાલ ટ્વિન્કલ સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં છે, જ્યાં અક્ષય કુમાર પોતાની ફિલ્મ બેલબૉટમનું શૂટિંગ કરી રહ્યો છે. સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં ટ્વિન્કલને ટેનેટ જોવાની તક મળી ગઈ અને તેને એ વાતની ફરિયાદ છે કે આટલી જબરજસ્ત ભૂમિકા હોવા છતાં ડિમ્પલે પોતાની પબ્લિસિટી નથી કરી.

ટ્વિન્કલે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર સિનેમાહૉલના અંદરથી એક દ્રશ્યની તસવીર શૅર કરી છે, જેની સાથે લખ્યું છે કે આખરે થિયેટરમાં ટેનેટ જોઇ લીધી. મારી મા એટલી ઢીલી છે કે તેણે પ્રચાર કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી, પણ તેની ભૂમિકા અદ્ભૂત છે. ટ્વિન્કલે વેરાયટી રિવ્યૂની એક લાઇન પણ લખી છે, જેમાં ડિમ્પલના પાત્રનાં વખાણ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. ડિમ્પલનું પરફૉર્મન્સ શાનદાર જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.

જણાવવાનું કે આ પહેલા સોનમ કપૂર અને હુમા કુરેશીએ પણ ટેનેટ જોઇને ડિમ્પલના વખાણ કર્યા હતા. સોનમે લખ્યું હતું કે હું આજે ટેનેટ ફિલ્મ જોવા સિનેમાઘરમાં ગઈ હતી. પહેલા વાત પડદા પર ફિલ્મ જોવાનો અનુભવ અદ્ભુત છે. બીજું પ્રતિભાશાળી ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયાને જોઇને મારા રુંવાટા ઉભા થઈ ગયા.

તો, હુમાએ લખ્યું, ટેનેટમાં ડિમ્પલ મેમને જોવું ખૂબ જ જબરજસ્ત રહ્યું. અમને એ બતાવવા માટે કે કામ કેવી રીતે કરવામાં આવે છે, અમને તમારા પર ગર્વ છે. ફિલ્મોમાં પ્રતિભાશાળી મહિલાઓનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ મહત્વ રાખે છે.

માર્ચમાં કોરોનાવાયરસને કારણે વિશ્વભરમાં સિનેમાઘર બંધ થયા પછી ફરી શરૂ થવા પર રિલીઝ થનારી ટેનેટ પહેલી હૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ છે. ફિલ્મમાં જૉન ડેવિડ વૉશિંગટન, રૉબર્ટ પૈટિંસન, એલિઝાબેથ ડિબેચકી, કેનેથ બ્રેનેધ, આરોન ટેલર જૉનસન, માઇકલ કેલ, ક્લીમેંસ પેઇસી અને હિમેશ પટેલ જેવા કલાકારો સાથે ડિમ્પલે સ્ક્રીન સ્પેસ શૅર કરી છે.

Loading...

Tags

bollywoodbollywood newsbollywood gossipsdimple kapadiatwinkle khanna
 
 
Loading...
Loading...
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK