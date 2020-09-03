ટ્વિન્કલ ખન્નાએ સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં જોઈ ડિમ્પલની હૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ, કરી આ ફરિયાદ

હિન્દી સિનેમાની વેટરન એક્ટ્રેસ ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયાએ દિગ્ગજ નિર્દેશક ક્રિસ્ટોફર નોલનની ફિલ્મ ટેનેટ દ્વારા હૉલીવુડ સિનેમામાં ડેબ્યૂ કર્યું છે. ભારતમાં સિનેમાઘર બંધ હોવાને કારણે આ ફિલ્મ રિલીઝ થઈ રહી નથી. સંજોગોવશાત હાલ ટ્વિન્કલ સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં છે, જ્યાં અક્ષય કુમાર પોતાની ફિલ્મ બેલબૉટમનું શૂટિંગ કરી રહ્યો છે. સ્કૉટલેન્ડમાં ટ્વિન્કલને ટેનેટ જોવાની તક મળી ગઈ અને તેને એ વાતની ફરિયાદ છે કે આટલી જબરજસ્ત ભૂમિકા હોવા છતાં ડિમ્પલે પોતાની પબ્લિસિટી નથી કરી.
ટ્વિન્કલે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર સિનેમાહૉલના અંદરથી એક દ્રશ્યની તસવીર શૅર કરી છે, જેની સાથે લખ્યું છે કે આખરે થિયેટરમાં ટેનેટ જોઇ લીધી. મારી મા એટલી ઢીલી છે કે તેણે પ્રચાર કરવાની ના પાડી દીધી, પણ તેની ભૂમિકા અદ્ભૂત છે. ટ્વિન્કલે વેરાયટી રિવ્યૂની એક લાઇન પણ લખી છે, જેમાં ડિમ્પલના પાત્રનાં વખાણ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. ડિમ્પલનું પરફૉર્મન્સ શાનદાર જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.
Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible. Variety writes, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.” #MamaMia
જણાવવાનું કે આ પહેલા સોનમ કપૂર અને હુમા કુરેશીએ પણ ટેનેટ જોઇને ડિમ્પલના વખાણ કર્યા હતા. સોનમે લખ્યું હતું કે હું આજે ટેનેટ ફિલ્મ જોવા સિનેમાઘરમાં ગઈ હતી. પહેલા વાત પડદા પર ફિલ્મ જોવાનો અનુભવ અદ્ભુત છે. બીજું પ્રતિભાશાળી ડિમ્પલ કપાડિયાને જોઇને મારા રુંવાટા ઉભા થઈ ગયા.
So I went to watch tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps.… https://t.co/oaa2TodLDd— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 30, 2020
તો, હુમાએ લખ્યું, ટેનેટમાં ડિમ્પલ મેમને જોવું ખૂબ જ જબરજસ્ત રહ્યું. અમને એ બતાવવા માટે કે કામ કેવી રીતે કરવામાં આવે છે, અમને તમારા પર ગર્વ છે. ફિલ્મોમાં પ્રતિભાશાળી મહિલાઓનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ મહત્વ રાખે છે.
So cool to see #DimpleKapadia ma’am nailing it in the #Tenet .. Proud of you to show us how it’s done !! 🙏🏻❤️ Makes me so proud as an Indian woman .. Representation in films matter esp to talented women (of any age) @preena621 kudos for bringing her out!— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 1, 2020
માર્ચમાં કોરોનાવાયરસને કારણે વિશ્વભરમાં સિનેમાઘર બંધ થયા પછી ફરી શરૂ થવા પર રિલીઝ થનારી ટેનેટ પહેલી હૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ છે. ફિલ્મમાં જૉન ડેવિડ વૉશિંગટન, રૉબર્ટ પૈટિંસન, એલિઝાબેથ ડિબેચકી, કેનેથ બ્રેનેધ, આરોન ટેલર જૉનસન, માઇકલ કેલ, ક્લીમેંસ પેઇસી અને હિમેશ પટેલ જેવા કલાકારો સાથે ડિમ્પલે સ્ક્રીન સ્પેસ શૅર કરી છે.