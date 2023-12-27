દિલ્હીમાં વર્ષની શરૂઆત અંજલિ હત્યા કેસની હૃદયદ્રાવક ઘટના સાથે થઈ. વર્ષના અંત (Year Ender 2023)માં પણ ગુનાખોરીના ભયાનક સમાચારો આવતા રહ્યા. આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન હત્યા, બળાત્કાર, છેડતી, લૂંટ અને છરાબાજીની અનેક ઘટનાઓ સમાચારમાં રહી હતી.

Year Ender 2023: This year too there has been no reduction in crime incidents in Delhi . Like every year, incidents of murder, rape, rape, robbery and stabbing were reported this year. Due to this, Delhi was constantly in the headlines. There were reports of murders from the beginning to the end of the year. Let us know the five incidents that made more headlines and whose brutality shocked everyone. The year started in Delhi with the heartbreaking incident of Anjali murder case. Even at the end of the year (Year Ender 2023), horrible news of crime continued to come. Several incidents of murder, rape, extortion, robbery and stabbing were in the news during this period. Let`s take a look at the five incidents that made more headlines and whose brutality shocked everyone.

1. Kanjawal Murder Case

Anjali Singh (20) was dragged by a car for 12 km in the early morning of January 1, 2023 in Delhi`s Sultanpuri area. This was the cause of his death. The driver hit the woman on the scooter. Police have arrested five people in this case. The woman`s clothes were torn as the body was dragged for several kilometers. His body was found lying on the road in Kanjawala. This matter was much debated at that time.

2. Nikki Yadav Murder Case

On February 10, Sahil Gehlot killed Nikki Yadav in the parking lot of Delhi`s Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium. He then took the body to his family restaurant, 40 km away in Najafgarh, northwest Delhi, and kept it in a fridge. Nikki Yadav was not the girlfriend but the wife of accused Sahil Gehlot. The two got married secretly in the year 2020 at the Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida. When his family forces him to marry another girl, Sahil plans to kill her. She was engaged and arrested before the wedding.

3. Shahabad Dairy Murder Case

On the night of 28 May 2023 (Year Ender 2023), a young man crossed all limits of brutality in the Shahbad Dairy area of ​​North Delhi. A man named Sahil killed the minor witness by stabbing him 34 times. Even after this, when he was not satisfied, he crushed the girl to death with a stone. A CCTV footage of the murder has also gone viral, in which the accused is seen continuously attacking the minor girl with a knife. People are also passing by, but no one objected.

4. Nargis Murder Case

25-year-old Nargis was beaten to death with an iron rod in broad daylight on 28 July 2023 in Delhi`s Malviya Nagar. It is said that the accused Irfan fell into depression after his marriage to his aunt`s daughter Nargis was confirmed. He began to feel that he could not marry now. At the same time, his younger brother`s relationship was finalized. Due to which Irfan was more disturbed.

5. Wellcome Murder Case

A minor became a murderer for Rs 350 in the late night of November 21 in Janata Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi`s Welcome area. The minor was stabbed to death. The reason behind this murder is Rs. 350 is The minor first strangled the victim and when the victim became unconscious, the minor stabbed her several times with a knife before robbing her of around Rs 350 . Then trampled with feet. After this he also started dancing.