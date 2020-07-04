લૉકડાઉનમાં યુવા દિગ્દર્શકે બનાવેલી શોર્ટ ફિલ્મને મળ્યો એવૉર્ડ

Jul 04, 2020

અખિલ કુમારે લૉકડાઉનમાં ઘરેથી બનાવી પાંચ શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ

અખિલ કુમાર

કોરોના વાયરસ (COVID-19) મહામારીને લીધે લાદવામાં આવેલા લૉકડાઉનને કારણે આખી એન્ટરટેઈનમેન્ટ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રી ઘરેથી જ કામ કરીને લોકોને એન્ટરટેઈન કરી રહી હતી. આ દરમિયાન ઓનલાઈન અનેક સ્પર્ધાઓનું આયોજન થયું હતું. લૉકડાઉનમાં બૉલીવુડ અભિનેતા સુનિલ શેટ્ટી દ્વારા સંચાલિત 'એફટીસી ટૅલેન્ટ' દ્વારા શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ સ્પર્ધાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં યુવા દિગ્દર્શક અખિલ કુમારે પણ ભાગ લીધો હતો. અખિલ કુમારે આ સ્પર્ધામાં પાંચ ફિલ્મ રજુ કરી હતી. જેમાંથી ત્રણ શોર્ટ લિસ્ટ થઈ હતી અને એક શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ 'આઝાદી'ને નૉટેબલ મેન્શન કૅટેગરીમાં એવોર્ડ મળ્યો હતો.

દિગ્દર્શક અખિલ કુમાર અભિનેતા, સંચાલક અને ટીવી પર્સનાલીટી છે. તેણે એમટીવીનો ટ્રાવેલ ફુડ શૉ 'હી ટિકિટ' જીત્યો હતો. ત્યારથી સફળતાની સિડીઓ ચડવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું અને રાષ્ટ્રીય તેમજ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે અનેક પ્રોગ્રામ હૉસ્ટ કર્યા છે. લૉકડાઉનમાં અખિલે કુલ પાંચ શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ બનાવી છે. જેનું લેખન, એડિટીંગ, શૂટિંગ બધું જ ઘરેથી કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ પાંચ ફિલ્મોમાંથી શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ 'આઝાદી'ને સ્પર્ધામાં નૉટેબલ મેન્શન કૅટેગરીમાં એવૉર્ડ મળ્યો છે.

 
 
 
Thank you so much @ftctalent @suniel.shetty sir and all the jury members for this honour. #Repost @ftctalent (@get_repost) ・・・ The jury and judges had such a difficult time in finalising the winners due to such high quality films that were submitted, We surely had to have the notable mentions for #FOFA 2020. . Notable Mention - Azaadi - Akhil Kumar . . . @bodyfirstwellness @corporatecollars @drdayal.foundation @dozeehealth @flexstone_inc @ftctalent @gmmodular #GreatWhite @gt20canada @aalimhakim @irasvajewellery @justmenindia @kashishindia @kohinoorelectronicsofficial @myboosterofficial @pandpentertainmentllp #RDriveMobility @rhouseinteriors @rookiesjeans @spectalive @theskinstory_official @sportobuddy @deccaleaptechnologies @truerevo @niineindia @brands4ustores @brandsbayonline @jdinstituteofficial @rinadhaka @mediagoodword @miletalent @milkshirts @royal_fables @urbanasian #southasianartists @sandman.productions @naila_mughal_bollywoodcastings @radiotarana #fijianbroadcastingcorporation @pragnewsofficial . . . . . . . #awardwinning #award #awards #award #ftc #ftcshorts #ftctalent #awardwinner

અખિલે શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ 'આઝાદી' વિશે કહ્યું હતું કે, આ શોર્ટ ફિલ્મમાં બે ભાઈઓની વાત છે. જે બન્ને પોતાની જ મુશ્કેલીઓમાં અટવાયેલા છે. પરંતુ એક ભાઈનો અકસ્માત થાય છે અને પછી બન્નેની જીંદગી બદલાઈ જાય છે. આ ફિલ્મની વાર્તા સાચી હકીકત પર આધારિત છે. હું દિલ્હીની એક અંધશાળા સાથે દસ વર્ષ સુધી સંકળાયેલો હતો. ત્યાંથી જ મને આ વાર્તાની પ્રેરણા મળી હતી. મેં ફિલ્મમાં ડબલ રોલ ભજવ્યો છે. આંધળા ભાઈનો રોલ ભજવવા માટે મારે બહુ મહેનત અને રીસર્ચ કરવુ પડયું હતું અને મને તે ભૂમિકા ભજવવામાં આનંદ પણ બહુ મળ્યો છે. મારી ફિલ્મને એવૉર્ડ મળ્યો તેનો મને બહુ આનંદ છે.

