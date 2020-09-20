IPL 2020: ફેક ક્રાઉડના અવાજથી ફૅન્સ નારાજ, ટ્વીટર પર મિમ્સની ભરમાર

આખરે જેની ફૅન્સ છેલ્લા ઘના સમયથી આતુરતાથી રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા હતા તેનો અંત આવ્યો છે અને ગઈકાલથી એટલે કે 19 સપ્ટેમ્બરથી યુએઈ (UAE)માં ઈન્ડિયન પ્રિમિયર લીગ (IPL)ની ૧૩મી સીઝનનો પ્રારંભ થઈ ગયો છે. પરંતુ દર વર્ષની જેમ આ વર્ષે પ્રસારણ ટીવી પર નથી થઈ રહ્યું. તેને બદલે ડિઝનીપ્લસ હૉટસ્ટાર પર થઈ રહ્યું છે. કોરોના વાયરસને કારણે આ વર્ષે આઈપીએલમાં ઘના ફેરફાર થયા છે. તેમાંનો સૌથી મોટો એક ફેરફાર એટલે ક્રાઉડ, ફૅન્સની સ્ટેડિયમમાં ગેરહાજરી. પરંતુ આ ગેરહાજરી લોકોને વર્તાય નહીં એટલે હૉટસ્ટારે ફૅન્સના ફેક ક્રાઉડનો ઓપ્શન રાખ્યો છે. પણ આ ઓપ્શન લોકોને ગમ્યો નહીં અને ટ્વીટર પર લોકો મજાક ઉડાડી રહ્યાં છે.

ક્રાઉડ અને ફૅન્સ વગર આઈપીએલની કલ્પના કરવી મુશ્કેલ છે. પરંતુ વાસ્તવમાં તે થઈ રહ્યું છે. જોકે, ડિઝનીપ્લસ હૉટસ્ટારે ખાતરી કરી હતી કે, લોકો બનાવટી ભીડ દ્વારા લાઈવ ફીલ કરે. પણ લોકોને આ ઉપાય ઓછો ગમ્યો છે અને ટ્વીટર પર તેના વિશે જાતજાતા મિમ્સ પોસ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. આવો આ મિમ્સ પર કરીએ એક નજર...

Ipl add fake crowd noise in background pic.twitter.com/Nqi7NS0SMk — Rahul Gupta (@rg221b) September 19, 2020

IPL fake crowd noises : pic.twitter.com/l1kJD2RR75 — DoorDarshan (@Hum0urBeing) September 19, 2020

IPL Create Fake Crowd Voice pic.twitter.com/E2l3g1nQHJ — जिगर (1दिन की लिमिट ) (@SahabZigar) September 19, 2020

Was pretty odd to hear the fake crowd noises initially ( when La Liga and UCL resumed after the pandemic ) but got used to it!



The fake crowd cheering in the IPL is like the IT cell of some political parties. Both only make noise, meaningless noise! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) September 19, 2020

Please stop the fake noise of crowd. @IPL @StarSportsIndia — The VVIP (@MrVVIPAK) September 19, 2020

Watching live IPL 2020. From where are those crowd noises and cheering coming?? 😂😂😂 It's so irritating to watch it without actual spectators. Be real @IPL @Dream11 @BCCI — Mayank Singh🙋‍♂️ (@MayankRichu) September 19, 2020

Watching @IPL on @DisneyplusHSVIP The fake crowd noise they've added is so funny!

Why the f*** @IPL using fake crowd noise. It's a stupid move by @IPL. We don't want fake noise. We definitely want to hear players talking. — Soubhagya Sethy (@SoubhagyaSethy3) September 19, 2020

Dear @IPL @BCCI please stop the crowd noise when batsman is taking single 🙄 — N.CHETHAN JAIN (@chethanNahar) September 19, 2020

The audio editing on @StarSportsIndia of crowd chanting in the @IPL matches is just making me laugh 😂 😂 😂 😂 — ayush_kumar_khamari (@IamAyush_5) September 19, 2020

Interesting to see IPL take the EPL approach with the fake crowd noises and posters to hide empty seats in stadiums. — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) September 19, 2020

ફૅન્સની પ્રતિક્રિયા જોઈને લાગે છે કે તેમને બનવાટી ભીડનો અવાજ ગમ્યો નથી. પરંતુ આ તો, 'ન મામા કરતા કાણા મામા સારા' તેના જેવું છે.