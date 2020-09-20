IPL 2020: ફેક ક્રાઉડના અવાજથી ફૅન્સ નારાજ, ટ્વીટર પર મિમ્સની ભરમાર

Published: Sep 20, 2020, 16:05 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

ફૅન્સનું કહેવું છે કે, ફેક સાઉન્ડ કરતા સઉન્ડ ન હોય તે વધારે સારુ રહેશે

આઈપીએલમાં ચીયર કરતા ફૅન્સની ફાઈલ તસવીર
આઈપીએલમાં ચીયર કરતા ફૅન્સની ફાઈલ તસવીર

આખરે જેની ફૅન્સ છેલ્લા ઘના સમયથી આતુરતાથી રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા હતા તેનો અંત આવ્યો છે અને ગઈકાલથી એટલે કે 19 સપ્ટેમ્બરથી યુએઈ (UAE)માં ઈન્ડિયન પ્રિમિયર લીગ (IPL)ની ૧૩મી સીઝનનો પ્રારંભ થઈ ગયો છે. પરંતુ દર વર્ષની જેમ આ વર્ષે પ્રસારણ ટીવી પર નથી થઈ રહ્યું. તેને બદલે ડિઝનીપ્લસ હૉટસ્ટાર પર થઈ રહ્યું છે. કોરોના વાયરસને કારણે આ વર્ષે આઈપીએલમાં ઘના ફેરફાર થયા છે. તેમાંનો સૌથી મોટો એક ફેરફાર એટલે ક્રાઉડ, ફૅન્સની સ્ટેડિયમમાં ગેરહાજરી. પરંતુ આ ગેરહાજરી લોકોને વર્તાય નહીં એટલે હૉટસ્ટારે ફૅન્સના ફેક ક્રાઉડનો ઓપ્શન રાખ્યો છે. પણ આ ઓપ્શન લોકોને ગમ્યો નહીં અને ટ્વીટર પર લોકો મજાક ઉડાડી રહ્યાં છે.

ક્રાઉડ અને ફૅન્સ વગર આઈપીએલની કલ્પના કરવી મુશ્કેલ છે. પરંતુ વાસ્તવમાં તે થઈ રહ્યું છે. જોકે, ડિઝનીપ્લસ હૉટસ્ટારે ખાતરી કરી હતી કે, લોકો બનાવટી ભીડ દ્વારા લાઈવ ફીલ કરે. પણ લોકોને આ ઉપાય ઓછો ગમ્યો છે અને ટ્વીટર પર તેના વિશે જાતજાતા મિમ્સ પોસ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. આવો આ મિમ્સ પર કરીએ એક નજર...

ફૅન્સની પ્રતિક્રિયા જોઈને લાગે છે કે તેમને બનવાટી ભીડનો અવાજ ગમ્યો નથી. પરંતુ આ તો, 'ન મામા કરતા કાણા મામા સારા' તેના જેવું છે.

Loading...

Tags

sportssports newscricket newsindian premier leagueipl 2020twitter
 
 
Loading...
Loading...
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK