બૉલિવૂડ સિંગર કેકેના નિધનથી સમગ્ર દેશ શોકમાં છે. નેતાઓથી લઈ અભિનેતાઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે. પીએમ મોદી, રાહુલ ગાંધી અને અમિત શાહ સહિતના નેતાઓએ ભારે શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર નેતાઓએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ

બોલિવૂડના ફેમસ સિંગર કેકે (KK Death)એ દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી દીધું છે, માત્ર 53 વર્ષની વયે તેમને અંતિમ શ્વાસ લીધા છે. સિંગર કેકે મંગળવારે સાંજે કોલકાતામાં એક કાર્યક્રમ દરમિયાન લાઈવ પરફોર્મન્સ આપી રહ્યા હતા. એવું કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે લાઇવ પરફોર્મન્સ દરમિયાન તે સારુ અનુભવતા ન હતા અને હોટેલમાં પરત ગયા કે તરત જ બેડ પર ઢળી પડ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ તેને હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં ડોક્ટરોએ તેને મૃત જાહેર કર્યો. તેમના આ રીતે પસાર થવાથી સમગ્ર દેશ નિરાશ થયો હતો. તેમના નિધન પર અભિનેતાથી લઈ રાજકીય નેતાઓ સુધીની હસ્તીઓએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

ગાયક કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરતા વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, `કેકેના નામથી જાણીતા ગાયક કૃષ્ણકુમાર કુન્નાથના અકાળે અવસાનથી દુઃખી છું. તેમના ગીતોમાં લાગણીઓની વિશાળ શ્રેણી પ્રતિબિંબિત થાય છે જે તમામ ઉંમરના લોકો સાથે જોડાયેલી હોય છે. અમે તેમને તેમના ગીતો દ્વારા હંમેશા યાદ રાખીશું. તેમના પરિવાર અને ચાહકોને સંવેદના, શાંતિ.`

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે ટ્વીટ કરીને ગાયકને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી. તેમણે લખ્યું કે, `કેકે ખૂબ જ પ્રતિભાશાળી અને બહુમુખી ગાયક હતા. તેમનું અકાળે અવસાન ખૂબ જ દુઃખદ છે અને ભારતીય સંગીત માટે મોટી ખોટ છે. પોતાના તેજસ્વી અવાજથી તેમણે અસંખ્ય સંગીત પ્રેમીઓના મન પર અમીટ છાપ છોડી છે. તેમના પરિવાર અને ચાહકો પ્રત્યે મારી ઊંડી સંવેદના. ઓમ શાંતિ શાંતિ.`

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

કોંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.



Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ વૈંકયા નાયડુએ સિંગર કેકેના નિઘન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરી તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પાઠવી છે.

Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK`s demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 31, 2022

કેન્દ્રીય માહિતી અને પ્રસારણ પ્રધાન અનુરાગ ઠાકુરે ટ્વિટ કરી કેકેના નિધન પર શોકની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

श्री कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) ने अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है। यूँ अचानक उनके देहावसान की खबर स्तब्ध कर देने वाली है।



अत्यंत दुःखद…



केके एक प्रतिभाशाली व प्रभावशाली गायक थे, उनका जाना संगीत जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 31, 2022

જ્યારે કેન્દ્રીય માર્ગ પરિવહન અને રાજમાર્ગ પ્રધાન નીતિન ગડકરીએ પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

Saddened to know the news about the untimely demise of notable singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as `KK`. His demise is a huge loss to the Indian music industry. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 31, 2022

મહારાષ્ટ્રના શિવસેના નેતા આદિત્ય ઠાકરેએ પણ સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.

Rest in peace KK. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 31, 2022

શિવસેના સાંસદ પ્રિયંકા ચતુ્ર્વેદીએ પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે