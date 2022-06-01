 ﻿
Singer KK: પીએમ મોદી સહિતના રાજકીય નેતાઓએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો, સંગીત ક્ષેત્ર માટે ગણાવી મોટી ખોટ 

01 June, 2022 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai
Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | gmddigital@mid-day.com

ટોચ

બૉલિવૂડ સિંગર કેકેના નિધનથી સમગ્ર દેશ શોકમાં છે. નેતાઓથી લઈ અભિનેતાઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે. પીએમ મોદી, રાહુલ ગાંધી અને અમિત શાહ સહિતના નેતાઓએ ભારે શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર નેતાઓએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ KK Demise

સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર નેતાઓએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ

બોલિવૂડના ફેમસ સિંગર કેકે (KK Death)એ દુનિયાને અલવિદા કહી દીધું છે, માત્ર 53 વર્ષની વયે તેમને અંતિમ શ્વાસ લીધા છે. સિંગર કેકે મંગળવારે સાંજે કોલકાતામાં એક કાર્યક્રમ દરમિયાન લાઈવ પરફોર્મન્સ આપી રહ્યા હતા. એવું કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે લાઇવ પરફોર્મન્સ દરમિયાન તે સારુ અનુભવતા ન હતા અને હોટેલમાં પરત ગયા કે તરત જ બેડ પર ઢળી પડ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ તેને હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં ડોક્ટરોએ તેને મૃત જાહેર કર્યો. તેમના આ રીતે પસાર થવાથી સમગ્ર દેશ નિરાશ થયો હતો. તેમના નિધન પર અભિનેતાથી લઈ રાજકીય નેતાઓ સુધીની હસ્તીઓએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. 

ગાયક કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરતા વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે, `કેકેના નામથી જાણીતા ગાયક કૃષ્ણકુમાર કુન્નાથના અકાળે અવસાનથી દુઃખી છું. તેમના ગીતોમાં લાગણીઓની વિશાળ શ્રેણી પ્રતિબિંબિત થાય છે જે તમામ ઉંમરના લોકો સાથે જોડાયેલી હોય છે. અમે તેમને તેમના ગીતો દ્વારા હંમેશા યાદ રાખીશું. તેમના પરિવાર અને ચાહકોને સંવેદના, શાંતિ.`

ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહે ટ્વીટ કરીને ગાયકને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી. તેમણે લખ્યું કે, `કેકે ખૂબ જ પ્રતિભાશાળી અને બહુમુખી ગાયક હતા. તેમનું અકાળે અવસાન ખૂબ જ દુઃખદ છે અને ભારતીય સંગીત માટે મોટી ખોટ છે. પોતાના તેજસ્વી અવાજથી તેમણે અસંખ્ય સંગીત પ્રેમીઓના મન પર અમીટ છાપ છોડી છે. તેમના પરિવાર અને ચાહકો પ્રત્યે મારી ઊંડી સંવેદના. ઓમ શાંતિ શાંતિ.`

કોંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે. 

ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ વૈંકયા નાયડુએ સિંગર કેકેના નિઘન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરી તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પાઠવી છે. 

કેન્દ્રીય માહિતી અને પ્રસારણ પ્રધાન અનુરાગ ઠાકુરે ટ્વિટ કરી કેકેના નિધન પર શોકની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. 

જ્યારે કેન્દ્રીય માર્ગ પરિવહન અને રાજમાર્ગ પ્રધાન નીતિન ગડકરીએ પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. 

મહારાષ્ટ્રના શિવસેના નેતા આદિત્ય ઠાકરેએ પણ સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.  

પિયુષ ગોયલે પણ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો

શિવસેના સાંસદ પ્રિયંકા ચતુ્ર્વેદીએ પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે

