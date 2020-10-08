શા માટે ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે #BabaKaDhaba?

દિલ્હીના માલવીયા નગરમાં એક નાનકડી કેબિનમાં ઢાબો ચલાવતા એક વૃદ્ધ દંપતિનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થયો હતો.
Hi could you please dm me details.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020
વીડિયોમાં જણાય છે કે તેમનો બિઝનેસ જરાય ચાલતો નથી.
Dear DB Family in Delhi.— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 7, 2020
I know we are still severely restricted in our movements - but if around Malviya Nagar - please stop by at Baba Ka Dhaba🙏🏼 https://t.co/WXXVB1NZKL
તેમને પૂછવામાં આવ્યું કે તે કેટલા પૈસા કમાય છે તો દસ-વીસ રૂપિયાની અમૂક નોટ તેમણે દેખાડી હતી.
.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK— Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020
આ વીડિયોને સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, રવિના ટંડન સહિતના સ્ટાર્સે શેર કર્યો અને અનેક લોકોએ પણ તેને શેર કર્યો. ક્રિકેટર અશ્વિન, આઈપીએલની દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સની ટીમ અને ઝૂમેટોએ પણ આ વીડિયો શૅર કર્યો હતો.
To all my friends in Delhi: Please please visit baba ka dhaba for lunch. When I worked in delhi , I survived like many other young professionals on lunch from such dhabas. The food is almost always delicious and the people are all ❤ https://t.co/m2CyiJZkhP— Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) October 7, 2020
આ શેરીંગ પછી આ વૃદ્ધ દંપતિનો ધંધો ધમધમવા લાગ્યો છે.
24 કલાકમાં જ આ વીડિયો એટલો વાયરલ થઈ ગયો કે લોકો તેની સહાય માટે લોકો તેના ઢાબા પર જમવા, નાસ્તો કરવા અને ભોજનનો ઓર્ડર આપવા પહોંચવા લાગ્યા.
Spread the word around.— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 8, 2020
Wipe his tears #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/BE9cXGEnSs
આ સાથે જ ટ્વીટર પર સપોર્ટ લોકલ અને બાબા કા ઢાબા હૈશટેગ (#BabaKaDhaba) ટ્રેંડ થવા લાગ્યું છે.
આ વીડિયો જ્યારે શૂટ થયો ત્યારે આ વૃદ્ધ તેની હાલત વ્યક્ત કરતાં કરતાં રડી પડે છે કે તે મટર પનીરનું શાક વેંચી પણ નથી શકતો.
#BABAKADHABA— Ankitkumarsingh (@Ankitkum6200) October 8, 2020
Pictures tells everything....... This smile is priceless. Thanks twitter to bring smile on his face @SonuSood @DrKumarVishwas @narendramodi @AmitShah @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @manojmuntashir @anandmahindra @imVkohli @GautamGambhir @aajtak @ABPNews @ndtv pic.twitter.com/wIeVFUwpph
આ વીડિયો શેર થયા બાદ હવે આ ઢાબા પર લોકોની ભીડ ઉમટવા લાગી છે અને બાબાનો ધંધો ધમધમતો થયો છે.
