શા માટે ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે #BabaKaDhaba?

દિલ્હીના માલવીયા નગરમાં એક નાનકડી કેબિનમાં ઢાબો ચલાવતા એક વૃદ્ધ દંપતિનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થયો હતો.

વીડિયોમાં જણાય છે કે તેમનો બિઝનેસ જરાય ચાલતો નથી.

તેમને પૂછવામાં આવ્યું કે તે કેટલા પૈસા કમાય છે તો દસ-વીસ રૂપિયાની અમૂક નોટ તેમણે દેખાડી હતી.

આ વીડિયોને સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, રવિના ટંડન સહિતના સ્ટાર્સે શેર કર્યો અને અનેક લોકોએ પણ તેને શેર કર્યો. ક્રિકેટર અશ્વિન, આઈપીએલની દિલ્હી કૅપિટલ્સની ટીમ અને ઝૂમેટોએ પણ આ વીડિયો શૅર કર્યો હતો.

આ શેરીંગ પછી આ વૃદ્ધ દંપતિનો ધંધો ધમધમવા લાગ્યો છે.

24 કલાકમાં જ આ વીડિયો એટલો વાયરલ થઈ ગયો કે લોકો તેની સહાય માટે લોકો તેના ઢાબા પર જમવા, નાસ્તો કરવા અને ભોજનનો ઓર્ડર આપવા પહોંચવા લાગ્યા.

આ સાથે જ ટ્વીટર પર સપોર્ટ લોકલ અને બાબા કા ઢાબા હૈશટેગ (#BabaKaDhaba) ટ્રેંડ થવા લાગ્યું છે.

આ વીડિયો જ્યારે શૂટ થયો ત્યારે આ વૃદ્ધ તેની હાલત વ્યક્ત કરતાં કરતાં રડી પડે છે કે તે મટર પનીરનું શાક વેંચી પણ નથી શકતો.

આ વીડિયો શેર થયા બાદ હવે આ ઢાબા પર લોકોની ભીડ ઉમટવા લાગી છે અને બાબાનો ધંધો ધમધમતો થયો છે.