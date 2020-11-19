શા માટે ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે #boycottzomato?

સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે ટ્વીટ કરીને ફૂડ ડિલિવરી એપ્લિકેશન ઝોમેટોને નફરત ફેલાવતી ચેનલ પર જાહેરાત ના આપવાની સલાહ આપી હતી. આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ જવાબ આપ્યો હતો.

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

આ જવાબ બાદ સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સ તેમાં પણ ખાસ કરીને અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકો રોષે ભરાયા છે અને તેમણે ઝોમેટોને બોયકોટ કરવાની ડિમાન્ડ કરીને ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું છે.

Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this. — zomato care (@zomatocare) November 18, 2020

સ્વરાએ ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'હું ઝોમેટોની નિયમિત ગ્રાહક છું. શું તમે નફરતને ડીફંડ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી રહ્યા છો? શું તમે નફરત ફેલાવતી રિપબ્લિક ભારત જેવી ચેનલ પર તમારી જાહેરાત બંધ કરી શકો છો, હું વાત સાથે સમંત નથી કે મેં આપેલા રૂપિયા આ પ્રકારના સાંપ્રદાયિક ઉન્માદને પ્રોત્સાહન આપે. મહેરબાની કરીને તમારા ગ્રાહકોને આ અંગે સ્પષ્ટ માહિતી આપો.'

The large nationalistic & patriotic customer base of @zomato @zomatoin, who adores Arnab like anything and watches @republic @Republic_Bharat with passion, is also looking forward keenly as to what step Zomato will be taking.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 18, 2020

સ્વરાની આ ટ્વીટ પર ઝોમેટોએ વળતો જવાબ આપતા કહ્યું હતું, 'અમે અમારા કન્ટેન્ટ સિવાય કોઈના પણ કન્ટેન્ટને પ્રોત્સાહન આપતા નથી. હાલમાં આ મુદ્દો વિચારણા હેઠળ છે.'

Zomato won't mind losing one customer @ReallySwara but it would definitely hit them hard if all the viewers of @republic and ssrians stop using Zomato 😊 hope you got the answer 😊#NoRepublicNoZomato — Tina Basu (@Rajeshwari_Basu) November 18, 2020

ઝોમેટોનો આ જવાબ અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ચાહકોને સહેજ પણ પસંદ આવ્યો નહોતો. તેમણે ટ્વિટર પર #boycottzomato હેશટૅગ ટ્રેન્ડ કર્યું હતું.

Just as much as brands should run their own ads freely, they should be free to run their ads whichever media they want to. They shouldn't bullied or pressurized like this. (Btw I dont agree with the editorial policy of Republic). — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) November 18, 2020

Hi @zomatocare if you take down your ads from @republic or @Republic_Bharat be aware we’ll take you down, not only swara orders food from you remember that.

If you do anything on her BS threats, we’ll will boycott you.

You want 100 customers or just one you decide. — Nisha Rana (@nisharana91) November 18, 2020