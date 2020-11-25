અહેમદ પટેલના નિધન પર વડાપ્રધાને વ્યક્ત કર્યો શોક

કોંગ્રેસના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા અને રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ અહેમદ પટેલ (Ahmed Patel)નું આજે સવારે 3.30 વાગ્યે અમદાવાદની મેદાંતા હૉસ્પિટલમાં 71 વર્ષની વયે નિધન થયું છે. તેમના નિધનથી રાજકીય જગતમાં શોક છવાઈ ગયો છે. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી (Narendra Modi)થી માંડીને કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ સોનિયા ગાંધી (Sonia Gandhi)થી માંડીને બધા રાજનૈતિક નેતાઓએ શ્રદ્ધાંજલી આપી છે.

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટ્વીટ પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘અહેમદ પટેલના નિધનથી દુઃખી છું. તેમણે ઘણાં વર્ષ સાર્વજનિક જીવનમાં સમાજ માટે કામ કર્યું. તેઓ તેમના કુશાગ્ર બુદ્ધિચાતુર્ય માટે જાણીતા હતા. કોંગ્રેસને મજબૂત કરવામાં માટે તેમને હંમેશાં યાદ કરવામાં આવશે. તેમણે તેમના પુત્ર ફૈજલ સાથે વાત કરી અને સાંત્વના પાઠવી. અહેમદ પટેલના આત્માને શાંતિ મળે’.

કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ સોનિયા ગાંધીએ શોક સંદેશમાં કહ્યું કે, ‘મેં એવા સહયોગીને ગુમાવી દીધા છે, જેમણે તેમનું આખું જીવન કોંગ્રેસને સમર્પિત કરી દીધું છે. તેમની વિશ્વસનીયતા, કામ પ્રત્યે સમર્પણ, બીજાને મદદ કરવાનો ગુણ તેમને અન્ય લોકો કરતાં અલગ બનાવે છે. તેમની જગ્યા કોઈ પૂરી શકે એમ નથી. મારી સંવેદના તેમના પરિવાર સાથે છે’.

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું, ‘આજે દુઃખદ દિવસ છે. અહેમદ પટેલ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીના સ્તંભ હતા. તેઓ હંમેશાં પાર્ટીના મુશ્કેલ સમયમાં પાર્ટીની સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા હતા. હંમેશાં તેમની કમી મહેસૂસ થશે’.

ભારતના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામ નાથ કોવિંદે લખ્યું હતું કે, ‘કોંગ્રેસના દિગ્ગજ નેતા અહેમદ પટેલ હવે નથી તે જાણીને દુ:ખ થયું. એક સંસદસભ્ય તરીકે તેઓ બહુ પ્રખ્યાત હતા. શ્રી પટેલે વ્યૂહરચનાકારની કુશળતાતી નેતાઓને જોડયા હતા. તેમની સ્નેહમિલનતાએ સહુને મિત્રો બનાવ્યા હતા. તેના પરિવાર અને મિત્રો પ્રત્યેની મારી સંવેદના’.

ભારતના ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ વેન્કયા નાયડુએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘રાજ્યસભાના સાંસદ શ્રી અહેમદ પટેલના નિધન વિશે જાણીને ખૂબ દુ:ખ થયું. તેઓ એક સક્ષમ સંસદસભ્ય હતા અને હંમેશા રાજકીય ક્ષેત્રે નેતાઓ સાથે સૌહાર્દપૂર્ણ સંબંધો જાળવતા હતા. પરિવારના સભ્યો પ્રત્યેની મારી સંવેદના. તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ મળે’.

કોંગ્રેસનેતા દિગ્વિજય સિંહે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે, ‘અહેમદભાઈ ખૂબ જ ધાર્મિક વ્યક્તિ હતા અને જ્યાં પણ રહ્યા, નમાઝ પઢવામાં ક્યારેય ચૂકતા નહોતા. આજે દેવઊઠી એકાદશી પણ છે જેનું સનાતન ધર્મમાં ઘણું મહત્ત્વ છે. અલ્લાહ તેમને જન્નતઉલ ફિરદૌસમાં આલા મકામ અતા ફરમાએં’.

અન્ય નેતાઓએ પણ તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી છે.

કોંગ્રેસના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા અને રાજ્યસભાના સાંસદ શ્રી અહેમદભાઈ પટેલના દુઃખદ અવસાનથી શોકમગ્ન છું. કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીને મજબૂત બનાવવામાં તેમની ભૂમિકા અને તેમના સામાજીક કાર્યો હંમેશા યાદ રહેશે.



પ્રભુ એમના આત્માને શાંતિ અર્પે અને પરિવારને આ દુ:ખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ બક્ષે એ જ પ્રાર્થના.



અહેમદ પટેલ કોંગ્રેસના ટ્રેઝરર રહી ચૂક્યા હતા અને તેઓ 1977થી 1989 ત્રણ ટર્મ માટે લોકસભા સાંસદ રહી ચૂક્યા હતા. જ્યારે ગુજરાતથી 1993થી તેઓ રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ રહ્યા હતા. તેઓ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ સોનિયા ગાંધીના રાજકીય સલાહકાર પણ હતા.