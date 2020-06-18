Coronavirus Outbreak: સોશ્યલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગથી મળે છે દારુ, જુઓ Viral Video

Published: Jun 18, 2020, 15:48 IST | Gujarati Mid-Day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

આ વાઇરલ વીડિયો બતાડે છે કે કઇ રીતે દારૂની દુકાન સાચવે છે સોશ્યલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગના નિયમને પણ બિંધાસ્ત વેચે છે દારુ

રવિવારે શેર થયેલા આ વીડિયોને બહુ લોકોએ જોયો છે અને સવા બે લાખ કરતાં વધુ વ્યુઝ તેને મળ્યા છે તથા અનેકવાર રિટ્વિટ પણ કરાયો છે.
સોશ્યલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ હવે નવું નોર્મલ થઇ ગયું છે અને કોરોનાવાઇરસ રોગચાળાને પગલે હવે તો જ્યાં શક્ય હોય ત્યાં અંતર જાળવવાના પ્રયાસ કરાય છે. આ સંજોગોમાં ડિલીવરીની નવી નવી પદ્ધતિઓ લોકો શોધી કાઢે છે અને આવો જ નુસ્ખો એક દારૂની દુકાને કર્યો જેનો વીડિયો ભારે વાઇરલ થયો હતો. આનંદ મહિન્દ્રા જે જાણીતા બિઝનેસ ટાયકૂન છે તેમણે પણ આ વીડિયો શેર કર્યો હતો. આ વીડિયોમાં એક દારૂની દુકાન એક લાંબી પાઇપ વાટે દારૂની બૉટલ આપે છે અને તેના પૈસા પણ એ રીતે જ સ્વીકારે છે.

મહિન્દ્રા ગ્રૂપનાં ચેર પર્સને પોતાની પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું હતું કે આ કોન્ટેક્ટ લેસ ડિલીવરી ચોક્કસ સરસ આઇડિયા છે પણ જરા દેખાવને મામલે કાચું છે બધું અહીં અને ધારે તો ઘણું ઇમ્પ્રુવમેન્ટ થઇ શકે તેમ છે. ભવિષ્ય તો બ્લુટુથ એનેબલ્ડ શેલ્ફ બ્રાઉઝિંગ પાઇપ જે પૈસા અને ડિલીવરી બંન્ને કરી શકે તેનું જ છે જે તમારા હાથમાં પહોંચે કે પછી તમારી કાર પાસે ડિલીવર થાય.

આ વીડિયોમાં ખુશી બીયર શોપની બહાર ઉભેલો માણસ છે અને એક પાઇપમાંથી પ્લાસ્ટિક બોટલ સરકે છે જેમાં તે પૈસા મુકે છે અને પછી પાછી મોકલે છે. આ પ્લાસ્ટિક બોટલ ફરી સરકે છે જેમાં છુટા પાછા આવે છે અને માણસ છુટા લઇને બોટલ પાછી મોકલે ત્યાર બાદ દારૂની બે બૉટલ પાઇપમાંથી સરકતી સરકતી તેની પાસે પહોંચી જાય છે.

રવિવારે શેર થયેલા આ વીડિયોને બહુ લોકોએ જોયો છે અને સવા બે લાખ કરતાં વધુ વ્યુઝ તેને મળ્યા છે તથા અનેકવાર રિટ્વિટ પણ કરાયો છે. યૂઝર્સે આ ઇનોવેશનનાં વખાણ કર્યા છે અને તને બહેતર કેવી રીતે બનાવાય તેવી ટિપ્સ પણ કેટલાક લોકોએ આપી છે.

મહિન્દ્રાએ કોઇ જુગાડનાં વખાણ કર્યા હોય તેવું પહેલીવાર નથી થયું. તેઓ આવા જાતભાતનાં વીડિયો શેર કરતા હોય છે. સોશ્યલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ રાખતા ઘણા વીડિયો આજકાલ હવે પૉપ્યુલર થઇ રહ્યા છે.

