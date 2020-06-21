ચીન પર રાહુલ ગાંધીનું પાંચમા દિવસે પાંચમું નિવેદન, પણ સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ..

ભારત-ચીન સીમા તણાવને લઈને સરકાર અને વિપક્ષમાં શરૂ થયેલ વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. કૉગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે સતત પાંચમા દિવસે સરકાર અને વડાપ્રધાન મોદી પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા છે. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું કે, "નરેન્દ્ર મોદી હકીકતે, 'સરેંડર મોદી છે.'" જો કે, સરેંડર શબ્દ લખવામાં સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ થઈ ગઈ છે. ત્યાર બાદ ટ્વિટર યૂઝર્સે તેમનું મજાક ઉડાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે.
Narendra Modi— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020
Is actually
Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z
એક ટ્વિટર યૂઝરે જિનપિંગ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથેની તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરી દીધી છે.
Here is you pic.twitter.com/vIgWnjhagZ— Raghav (@PM_postman) June 21, 2020
એક યૂઝરે રાહલને સુરેન્દ્રનો અર્થ સમજાવ્યો છે.
Thanks @RahulGandhi for equating @narendramodi ji with ‘सुरेंद्र ( Surender) means King or Gods-Indra Devta’— Kangana Ranaut (@KRforINDIA) June 21, 2020
There is NO better day for You to acknowledge this than #FathersDay #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/mps0a3ZIgI
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ શનિવારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના ચીન સામે સરેન્ડર કરવાની વાત ટ્વીટ કરી હતી. રાહુલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે ચીનના હુમલાની સામે વડાપ્રધાને સરેંડર કરી દીધું. રાહુલે એ પણ પૂછ્યું કે જો તે જમીન ચીનની હતી તો ભારતના સૈનિકોને શહીદ કેમ થવું પડ્યું?
PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020
If the land was Chinese:
1. Why were our soldiers killed?
2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD
19 જૂને રાહુલે 3 વાત કહી
1. ગલવાનમાં ચીનનો હુમલો સમજી વિચારીને કરેલું ષડયંત્ર હતું.
2.સરકાર ઘેરી ઉંઘમાં હતી, તેને સમસ્યા સમજાઇ જ નહીં.
3. શહીદ થયેલા જવાનોએ આનું મૂલ્ય ચૂકવ્યું.
It’s now crystal clear that:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2020
1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned.
2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem.
3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans.https://t.co/ZZdk19DHcG
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ 18 જૂને પણ સરકાર પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે આપણાં જવાન હથિયારો વિના શહીદ થવા માટે કેમ મોકલી દેવામાં આવ્યા? આની માટે કોણ જવાબદાર છે?
If it was so painful:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020
1. Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?
2. Why take 2 days to condole?
3. Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred?
4. Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media?
5. Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI? https://t.co/mpLpMRxwS7
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહને પણ સીધો પ્રશ્ન કર્યો હતો. રક્ષા મંત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે ગલવાન વૈલીમાં અમારા સૈનિકોના શહીદ થવાથી દુઃખી છે. રાહુલ ગાંઘીએ તેમને પૂછ્યું કે તમે ચીનનું નામ કેમ નથી લઈ રહ્યા? જ્યારે સૈનિકો શહીદ થઈ રહ્યા છે તમે રેલીઓ કરી રહ્યા છો? બાબતો છુપાવી કેમ રહ્યા છે?