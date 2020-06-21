ચીન પર રાહુલ ગાંધીનું પાંચમા દિવસે પાંચમું નિવેદન, પણ સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ..

Jun 21, 2020

સરેંડર શબ્દ લખવામાં સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ થઈ ગઈ છે. ત્યાર બાદ ટ્વિટર યૂઝર્સે તેમનું મજાક ઉડાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે.

ભારત-ચીન સીમા તણાવને લઈને સરકાર અને વિપક્ષમાં શરૂ થયેલ વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. કૉગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે સતત પાંચમા દિવસે સરકાર અને વડાપ્રધાન મોદી પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા છે. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું કે, "નરેન્દ્ર મોદી હકીકતે, 'સરેંડર મોદી છે.'" જો કે, સરેંડર શબ્દ લખવામાં સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ થઈ ગઈ છે. ત્યાર બાદ ટ્વિટર યૂઝર્સે તેમનું મજાક ઉડાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે.

એક ટ્વિટર યૂઝરે જિનપિંગ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથેની તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરી દીધી છે.

એક યૂઝરે રાહલને સુરેન્દ્રનો અર્થ સમજાવ્યો છે.

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ શનિવારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના ચીન સામે સરેન્ડર કરવાની વાત ટ્વીટ કરી હતી. રાહુલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે ચીનના હુમલાની સામે વડાપ્રધાને સરેંડર કરી દીધું. રાહુલે એ પણ પૂછ્યું કે જો તે જમીન ચીનની હતી તો ભારતના સૈનિકોને શહીદ કેમ થવું પડ્યું?

19 જૂને રાહુલે 3 વાત કહી
1. ગલવાનમાં ચીનનો હુમલો સમજી વિચારીને કરેલું ષડયંત્ર હતું.

2.સરકાર ઘેરી ઉંઘમાં હતી, તેને સમસ્યા સમજાઇ જ નહીં.

3. શહીદ થયેલા જવાનોએ આનું મૂલ્ય ચૂકવ્યું.

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ 18 જૂને પણ સરકાર પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે આપણાં જવાન હથિયારો વિના શહીદ થવા માટે કેમ મોકલી દેવામાં આવ્યા? આની માટે કોણ જવાબદાર છે?

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહને પણ સીધો પ્રશ્ન કર્યો હતો. રક્ષા મંત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે ગલવાન વૈલીમાં અમારા સૈનિકોના શહીદ થવાથી દુઃખી છે. રાહુલ ગાંઘીએ તેમને પૂછ્યું કે તમે ચીનનું નામ કેમ નથી લઈ રહ્યા? જ્યારે સૈનિકો શહીદ થઈ રહ્યા છે તમે રેલીઓ કરી રહ્યા છો? બાબતો છુપાવી કેમ રહ્યા છે?

