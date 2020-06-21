ચીન પર રાહુલ ગાંધીનું પાંચમા દિવસે પાંચમું નિવેદન, પણ સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ..

ભારત-ચીન સીમા તણાવને લઈને સરકાર અને વિપક્ષમાં શરૂ થયેલ વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. કૉગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે સતત પાંચમા દિવસે સરકાર અને વડાપ્રધાન મોદી પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા છે. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રવિવારે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું કે, "નરેન્દ્ર મોદી હકીકતે, 'સરેંડર મોદી છે.'" જો કે, સરેંડર શબ્દ લખવામાં સ્પેલિંગમાં ભૂલ થઈ ગઈ છે. ત્યાર બાદ ટ્વિટર યૂઝર્સે તેમનું મજાક ઉડાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે.

Narendra Modi



Is actually



Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

એક ટ્વિટર યૂઝરે જિનપિંગ સાથે રાહુલ ગાંધી સાથેની તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરી દીધી છે.

એક યૂઝરે રાહલને સુરેન્દ્રનો અર્થ સમજાવ્યો છે.

Thanks @RahulGandhi for equating @narendramodi ji with ‘सुरेंद्र ( Surender) means King or Gods-Indra Devta’



There is NO better day for You to acknowledge this than #FathersDay #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/mps0a3ZIgI — Kangana Ranaut (@KRforINDIA) June 21, 2020

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ શનિવારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના ચીન સામે સરેન્ડર કરવાની વાત ટ્વીટ કરી હતી. રાહુલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે ચીનના હુમલાની સામે વડાપ્રધાને સરેંડર કરી દીધું. રાહુલે એ પણ પૂછ્યું કે જો તે જમીન ચીનની હતી તો ભારતના સૈનિકોને શહીદ કેમ થવું પડ્યું?

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

19 જૂને રાહુલે 3 વાત કહી

1. ગલવાનમાં ચીનનો હુમલો સમજી વિચારીને કરેલું ષડયંત્ર હતું.

2.સરકાર ઘેરી ઉંઘમાં હતી, તેને સમસ્યા સમજાઇ જ નહીં.

3. શહીદ થયેલા જવાનોએ આનું મૂલ્ય ચૂકવ્યું.

It’s now crystal clear that:



1. The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned.



2. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem.



3. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans.https://t.co/ZZdk19DHcG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2020

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ 18 જૂને પણ સરકાર પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે આપણાં જવાન હથિયારો વિના શહીદ થવા માટે કેમ મોકલી દેવામાં આવ્યા? આની માટે કોણ જવાબદાર છે?

If it was so painful:



1. Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?

2. Why take 2 days to condole?

3. Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred?

4. Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media?

5. Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI? https://t.co/mpLpMRxwS7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહને પણ સીધો પ્રશ્ન કર્યો હતો. રક્ષા મંત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે ગલવાન વૈલીમાં અમારા સૈનિકોના શહીદ થવાથી દુઃખી છે. રાહુલ ગાંઘીએ તેમને પૂછ્યું કે તમે ચીનનું નામ કેમ નથી લઈ રહ્યા? જ્યારે સૈનિકો શહીદ થઈ રહ્યા છે તમે રેલીઓ કરી રહ્યા છો? બાબતો છુપાવી કેમ રહ્યા છે?