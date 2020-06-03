Nisarga Cyclone Live Updates: NDRF ટીમ્સ તૈનાત છે, દરિયાનું સ્તર ઊંચું જવાની વકી

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 16:45 IST | Gujarati Mid-Day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

નિસર્ગ વાવાઝોડાને પગલે મુંબઇ પોલીસે શહેરમાં 144ની કલમ લાગુ કરી દીધી છે જેથી લોકો અનિવાર્ય સંજોગો હોય તો જ બહાર નિકળે.

IMD વિભાગ અનુસાર બપોરથી નિસર્ગની અસર મુંબઇ પર રહેશે અને ગુરૂવારની બપોર સુધી તેનો પ્રભાવ વર્તાશે
16:27

NDRFની ટીમ અલીબાગમાં કામગીરી કરવામાં વ્યસ્ત છે. અહીં પુનર્વસનની કામગીરી શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે.

ભારે વરસાદને કારણે ઘણાં તાડફળીનાં ઝાડ પડી ગયા હતા અને જોગેશ્વરી વિખ્રોલી લિંક રોડ પર આ નુકસાન થયું હતું અને લોકો તાડફળી લેવા પહોંચી ગયા હતા. સમીર માર્કેંડેની તસવીર

Nisarga

અહીં ચેક કરી શકશો વાવાઝોડાની વિગતો, અને તેની દિશા

https://www.windy.com/?22.289,70.796,5


16:08 

ભારતીય મેટ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે આ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું.

strong>

 મ્યુનિસપલ કમિશનર ઇકબાલ ચહલે વર્લી સિફેસની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી


15:50

ભારતીય મેટ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટે આ ટ્વીટ કરી પવનની ગતિની માહિતી આપી હતી.

15:40

રાયગઢ વગેરે જિલ્લાઓમાં સેલફોન સેવાઓમાં સમસ્યાઓ ખડી થઇ હતી. નિધી ચૌધરી, ડિસ્ટ્રીક્ટ મેજિસ્ટ્રેટે જણાવ્યું હતું.

15:30

વાલ્કેશ્વરનાં આ દ્રશ્યો જુઓ જ્યાં મકાન પર મુકેલું પ્લાસ્ટિક પણ ઉડી ગયું હતું. આ અંગે રિપોર્ટર પ્રાજક્તા કસળે એ માહિતી આપી હતી.

15:20

મેટ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ અનુસાર નિસર્ગ વાવાઝોડું ઉત્તર પૂર્વિય દિશામાં ગયું છે અને મહારાષ્ટ્રનો કાંઠો અલીબાગની દક્ષિણેથી આગળ વધ્યું છે. લેન્ડ ફોલ પ્રોસેસ હવે પુરી થવામાં હશે.

15:12

સાઉથ મુંબઇમાં ભારે વરસાદ પડ્યો છે તથા નિસર્ગની અસર વર્તાઇ રહી છે. ત્યાં ઝાડ પડવાનાં બનાવો પણ બન્યા છે અને કાર્સને નુકસાન થવાનાં સમાચારો પણ આવી રહ્યાં છે.

સોશ્યલ એક્ટિવિસ્ટ અને લેખિકા અરુંધતી રોયે પણ લોકોને મન મક્કમ રાખવા અરજ કરી છે અને આ પ્રમાણે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું.

14:55

વહીવટી તંત્રએ વાહનોની ટોઇંગ સિસ્ટમ શરૂ કરી છે અને જે વાહનો તોફાનમાં ફસાઇ જાય તેને બચાવવા માટે તેઓ ત્વરીત સેવા આપશે. BCM96 ટીમ તુટી પડેલાં ઝાડ ખસેડવા માટે કામે લાગાડી છે.

EN-US">


14:50

ક્રિકેટર આજિંક્ય રાહણેએ ટ્વિટર પર લખ્યું હતું કે લોકોએ મહાનગરપાલિકાનાં સુચનો અનુસારવા અને કયા હેલ્પલાઇન નંબર પર ફોન કરવો તેમ પણ પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું હતું.

14:40

મુંબઇનાં પોલીસ કમિશનરે ટ્વીટ કરી લોકોની હિંમત બંધાવી હતી અને સવાચેતી રાખવા વિનંતી કરી હતી.

14:37

મુંબઇમાં વાવાઝોડું ત્રાટકવાનું છે તેવા સમાચારને પગલે શહેર પોલીસે નગરજનો માટે સલામતી અને સાવચેતીનાં પગલાંની માર્ગદર્શિકા જાહેર કરી છે. મુંબઇ પોલીસે લોકોને ટોર્ચિઝ, મોબાઇલફોન, પાવર બેંક, ઇમર્જન્સી લાઇટ વગેરે ચાર્જ કરીને રાખવા કહ્યું છે.

14:30

બાન્દ્રા વર્લી સિ-લિંક પર વાહન વ્યવહાર બંધ

બાન્દ્રા વર્લી સિ-લિંક પર વાહનોની આવનજાવન બુધવારથી બંધ કરી દેવાઇ છે અને અલીબાગ  પાસે ત્રાટકનારા વાવાઝોડાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને આ પગલું લેવાયું છે.

14:25

આઇએમડીનાં કે એસ હોસાલિકરે જણાવ્યું કે લેન્ડ પ્રોસેસ એક વાગે શરૂ થઇ ગઇ હતી એટલે કે વાવાઝોડાએ વિસ્તારોમાં પ્રવેશ ચાલુ કર્યો હતો અને તે મુંબઇ અને થાણે તરફ આવશે. લેન્ડફોલ પ્રોસેસ ત્રણ કલાકમાં પુરી થશે.

14:15

અભિનેતા સિધ્ધાર્થ મલહોત્રાએ લોકોને આશરો આપવાની વિનંતી છે તથા આ સમયમાં એકબીજાને મદદ કરવા અપીલ કરી છે.

14:05

સંજય દત્તે પણ ટ્વિટર પર લોકોને ઘરમાં રહેવાની તથા BMCની સૂચના અનુસરવાની અપીલ કરી છે.


14:00

BMC કમિશનર ઇકબાલ સિંઘ ચહલે BMCનાં ડિઝાસ્ટર કન્ટ્રોલ રૂમની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી.

13:50

આઇએમડીએ જણાવ્યા અનુસાર વાવાઝોડાની લેન્ડફોલ પ્રોસેસ ત્રણ કલાકમાં પુરી થશે અને તે મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં કાંઠાની બહુ નજીક છે.

13:42

મિડ-ડેનાં વાચક જે અલીબાગમાં છે તેમણે શેર કરી આ તસવીર.

 Nisarga

13: 37

સાંસદ રાજેન્દ્ર ગાવિત અને એમએલએશ્રીનિવાસ વાંગે પાલઘર જિલ્લામાં સત્પતી ગામની મુલાકાતે ગયા અને તેમણે  NDRFની ટીમ સાથે મસલત કરી તેમ દિવાકર શર્માએ જણાવ્યું.

Nisarga

13:35

43 નેશનલ ડિઝાસ્ટર રિસપોન્સ ફોર્સ કામે લગાડાઇ છે અને તેમાંથી 21 મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં અને 16 ગુજરાતમાં કામ લગાડાઇ છે. એક લાખ લોકોનું સ્થળાંતર કરાયું છે.

13:32

નિસર્ગ વાવાઝોડાનું મધ્યબિંદુ મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં કાંઠાની બહુ જ નજીક છે, લેન્ડફોલ પ્રક્રિયા ચાલુ થઇ ગઇ છે અને આગામી ત્રણ કલાકમાં તે પુરી થશે. આઇએમડી અનુસાર આ વાવાઝોડું વિસ્તારમાં પ્રવેશી રહ્યું છે.

13:30

 NDRFનાં ડેપ્યુટી કમાન્ડન્ટ એ કે પાઠકે જણાવ્યું કે 3000થી વધારે લોકોને દમણમાંથી સ્થળાંતરિત કરાયા છે. હજી બીજી કામગીરી ચાલુ છે.

13:25

રત્નાગારીમાં ભારે વરસાદ સાથે પવન ફૂંકાયો. નિસર્ગ મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં પ્રવેશ્યું.

13: 20

સિલોર્ડ અને જયકિરણ આ બંન્ને સોસાયટી સાઉથ બોમ્બેનાં પોશ એરિયાઝ છે અને અહીં થોડા સમય પહેલાં જ એક મોટું ઝાડ પડ્યું છે. આ અંગે ક્રાઇમ રિપોર્ટર દિવાકર શર્માએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું છે.

13:15

મુંબઇનાં મેયર કિશોરી પેડનેકરે પણ ચિફ ફાયર ઑફિસર પ્રભાત રહાંગદાલે સાથે ગિરગાંવ ચોપાટી બીચ પરની સ્થિતિનું નિરિક્ષણ કર્યું હતું.

12:54

ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેએ ડુઝ અને ડોન્ટ્સની યાદી શેર કરી

મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં મુખ્ય મંત્રી ઉદ્ધવ ઠાકરેએ તેમના ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પરથી આ કરવું અને આ ન કરવુંની યાદી શેર કરી છે. વાવાઝોડાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને આ જાહેરાત કરાઇ છે. વાવાઝોડું રાયગઢનાં અલીબાગમાં ટકરાવાનું છે અને મુંબઇ, પાલઘર અને થાણે જિલ્લા પર અસર થવાની છે.

12:30

અજિત પવારે દરિયા કાંઠે રહેનારાઓને ઘરમાં રહેવા વિનંતી કરી.

ajit pawar

મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં ઉપ મુખ્યમંત્રી અજિત પવારે બુધવારે લોકોને અરજ કરી હતી કે સૌએ ઘરમાં રહેવું અ નિસર્ગથી પોતાની જાતને સલામત રાખવી.

12:10

પાલઘરનાં કાંઠેથી બધી ફિશીંગ બોટ્સ પાછી ફરી

બધી હોડીઓ જે માછીમારી માટે વપરાય છે અને પાલઘરનાં દરિયા કાંઠે નાંગરેલી હોય છે અને ત્યાંથી દરિયામાં મધ્યે જતી હોય છે તે બધી જ નિસર્ગને કારણે પાછી ફરી છે. અધિકારીએ કહ્યું કે લગભગ 577 ફિશિંગ બોટ્સ સોમવારે દરિયામાં ગઇ હતી અને સાંજ સુધીમાં 564 પાછી ફરી હતી.

11:40

નિસર્ગ સાયક્લોનમાં શું કરવું એ સમજવા માગતા હો તો જુઓ આ તસવીરી માર્ગદર્શિકા Nisarga11:15

સાયક્લોન નિસર્ગ આજે બપોરે 1.00 વાગ્યાથી 4.00 વાગ્યાની વચ્ચે મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં કાંઠે અથડાશે

ઇન્ડિયન મિટીરિયોલૉજિકલ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટનાં ડાયરેક્ટર જનરલ મૃત્યુંજય મોહાપાત્રએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ વાવાઝોડું 100-120 કિલોમિટરની ઝડપે ફુંકાઇ રહ્યું છે, જે બપોર સુધીમાં મહારાષ્ટ્રનાં રાયગઢ, થાણે અને મુંબઇ જિલ્લાઓમાં ટકરાશે.

11:10

દાદર પરથી બાન્દ્રા વર્લી સી-લિંક આવો દેખાઇ રહ્યો છે, જુઓ માહોલ

મુંબઇ નિસર્ગ સાઇક્લોન સામે લડત આપવા સાબદું થઇ રહ્યું છે.

Nisarga

10:30

BCMએ આપ્યા નિસર્ગનાં હુમલા દરમિયાનનાં ડુઝ અને ડોન્ટ્સ

BCM એ લોકોને ઘરમાં જ રહેવાની અરજ કરી છે અને હાઇ એલર્ટ પણ જાહેર કર્યો છે. મુંબઇ સિવિક બૉડીએ ચેતવણી અને સાવચેતીનાં પગલાં પણ જાહેર કર્યા.

Nisarga

10:15

પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા જોનાસે પોતાના ટ્વિટર પરથી શેર કરી હતી આ વાત

પ્રિયંકાએ પોતાના ટ્વીટમાં આ વર્ષ જાણે ક્યાંય અટકવા ન માગતું હોય તેવું રેલેન્ટલેસ લાગે છે તેમ કહ્યું હતું. કઇ રીતે વાવાઝોડાને કારણે તેના હોમ સિટીનાં 20 મિલિયન લોકો જેમાં તેની માતા અને ભાઇ પણ છે તેની તેણે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

10:10

IMD વિભાગ અનુસાર બપોરથી મોડી સાંજ સુધી નિસર્ગની અસર મુંબઇ પર રહેશે અને ગુરૂવારની બપોર સુધી તેનો પ્રભાવ વર્તાશે અને માટે મુંબઇ પોલીસે શહેરમાં 144ની કલમ લાગુ કરી દીધી છે જેથી લોકો અનિવાર્ય સંજોગો હોય તો જ બહાર નિકળે.

 

