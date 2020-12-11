Coronavirus Update: નવા પૉઝિટિવ કેસમાં નોંધપાત્ર ઘટાડો

ભારતમાં કોરોનાના દૈનિક પૉઝિટિવ કેસના વધારામાં નોંધપાત્ર ઘટાડો જોવા મળ્યો છે. આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયે જાહેર કરેલા આંકડા મુજબ છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં દેશમાં 29,398 નવા કેસ આવ્યા છે જે ગઈ કાલના કેસની સરખામણીએ 6.7 ટકા ઓછા છે.

હાલ દેશમાં કુલ કેસ 97,96,769 છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 414 દર્દીઓએ જીવ ગુમાવતા ભારતમાં આ મહામારીના મૃત્યુઆંક વધીને 1,42,186 થયો છે.

મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 3824 નવા કોરોના પૉઝિટિવ કેસ સામે આવતા કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા રાજ્યમાં 18,68,172 થઈ છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 70 દર્દીઓએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. રાજ્યમાં કુલ મૃત્યુઆંક 47,972એ પહોંચ્યો છે.

Today, newly 3824 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5008 patients have been cured today. Totally 1747199 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 71910. The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.52%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 10, 2020

ગુજરાતમાં રાજ્યમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોરોનાનાં નવા 1270 કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. જ્યારે 12 દર્દીઓએ કોરોનાનાં કારણે જીવ ગુમાવ્યો હતો. અને 1465 દર્દીઓએ કોરોનાને માત આપી હતી. કુલ કેસોનો આંક 2,24, 081 પર પહોંચી ગયો છે.

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાનાં કુલ 2,06,126 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા છે. અને જેને લીધે રાજ્યનો રિકવરી રેટ હાલ 91.99નો છે. આજે રાજ્યમાં કુલ 60,549 ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. હાલ રાજ્યમાં કુલ એક્ટિવ કેસોની સંખ્યા 13820 છે. જેમાંથી 72 દર્દીઓ વેન્ટિલેટર પર છે. તો 13748 દર્દીઓની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાનાં કુલ મોતનો આંક 4135 પર પહોંચ્યો છે. અને છેલ્લાં 24 કલાકમાં અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશનમાં 7, સુરત કોર્પોરેશનમાં 3, મહેસાણા અને વડોદરામાં 1 દર્દીનું એમ 12 લોકોનાં મોત નિપજ્યા છે.