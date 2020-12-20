Coronavirus Update: છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 26,624 નવા પૉઝિટિવ કેસ

ભારતમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોવિડ-19 પૉઝિટિવના 26,624 નવા કેસ આવતા કુલ કેસનો આંકડો 1,00,31,223 થયો છે, એમ આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયના આંકડા દર્શાવે છે.

તેમ જ 341 લોકોએ છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં આ મહામારીથી પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવતા દેશમાં કુલ મૃત્યુઆંક 1,45,447 થયો છે. 95 લાખ લોકોએ રિકવર થયા છે, તેમ જ ત્રણ લાખથી વધુ હાલ એક્ટિવ કેસ છે.

On a steady downhill, India’s Active Caseload further drops to 3.05 Lakh and consists of just 3.04% of India’s Total Positive Cases.



The new recoveries of 29,690 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,407 in the Total Active cases.https://t.co/jQuOZ8w2lV pic.twitter.com/HnKK6cAL3x — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 20, 2020

આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયના આંકડા અનુસાર 33 રાજ્યો અને કેન્દ્રશાસિત પ્રદેશોમાં એક્ટિવ કેસ 20,000થી ઓછા છે, જ્યારે કેરળ અને મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં કુલ એક્ટિવ કેસના 40 ટકા જેટલા કેસ છે. ત્યાર બાદ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (19,065), ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ (17,955) અને છત્તીસગઢ (17,488)માં વધુ કેસ છે.

Today, newly 3940 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3119 patients have been cured today. Totally 1781841 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 61095. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.14%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 19, 2020

મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 3940 નવા કોવિડ-19 પૉઝિટિવ કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે. બીજી બાજુ 3119 દર્દીઓ સૂચિત સમય ગાળામાં સાજા પણ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસ રાજ્યમાં હાલ 61,095 છે અને રિકવરી રેટ 94.14 ટકા છે.

— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) December 20, 2020

ગુજરાતમાં 1026 પોઝિટિવ કેસ આવ્યા છે. કુલ કેસોની સંખ્યા વધીને 2,34,289એ પહોંચી છે. જ્યારે રાજ્યમાં વધુ 7 દર્દીઓએ દમ તોડતા ગુજરાતમાં કૂલ મૃત્યુઆંક વધીને 4227એ પહોંચ્યો છે. રિકવરી રેટ 93.02 ટકાએ પહોંચ્યો છે.

33 States and UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases.



Kerala & Maharashtra together account for 40% of total #COVID19 active cases. pic.twitter.com/5hyUcED3f4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 20, 2020

અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન 211, સુરત કોર્પોરેશન 136, વડોદરા કોર્પોરેશન 102, રાજકોટ કોર્પોરેશન 90, વડોદરા 40, કચ્છ 38, રાજકોટ 38, મહેસાણા 32, સુરત 30, ગાંધીનગર 24, પંચમહાલ 23, ખેડા 19, ગાંધીનગર કોર્પોરેશન 18, બનાસકાંઠા 17, ભરૂચ 16, સાબરકાંઠા 16, દાહોદ 15, ભાવનગર કોર્પોરેશન 14, જામનગર 13, જામનગર કોર્પોરેશન 13, જુનાગઢ કોર્પોરેશન 11, આણંદ 10, મહીસાગર 10, સુરેન્દ્રનગર 10, અમદાવાદ 9, અમરેલી 9, મોરબી 9, ગીર સોમનાથ 7, જુનાગઢ 7, પાટણ 7, નર્મદા 6, તાપી 6, છોટા ઉદેપુર 5, દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા 5, અરવલ્લી 3, ભાવનગર 2, નવસારી 2, બોટાદ 1, પોરબાંદર 1, વલસાડ 1 કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે.