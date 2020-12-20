Coronavirus Update: છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 26,624 નવા પૉઝિટિવ કેસ

341 લોકોએ છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં આ મહામારીથી પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવતા દેશમાં કુલ મૃત્યુઆંક 1,45,447 થયો છે.

ફાઈલ ફોટો

ભારતમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોવિડ-19 પૉઝિટિવના 26,624 નવા કેસ આવતા કુલ કેસનો આંકડો 1,00,31,223 થયો છે, એમ આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયના આંકડા દર્શાવે છે.

તેમ જ 341 લોકોએ છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં આ મહામારીથી પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવતા દેશમાં કુલ મૃત્યુઆંક 1,45,447 થયો છે. 95 લાખ લોકોએ રિકવર થયા છે, તેમ જ ત્રણ લાખથી વધુ હાલ એક્ટિવ કેસ છે.

આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયના આંકડા અનુસાર 33 રાજ્યો અને કેન્દ્રશાસિત પ્રદેશોમાં એક્ટિવ કેસ 20,000થી ઓછા છે, જ્યારે કેરળ અને મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં કુલ એક્ટિવ કેસના 40 ટકા જેટલા કેસ છે. ત્યાર બાદ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (19,065), ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ (17,955) અને છત્તીસગઢ (17,488)માં વધુ કેસ છે.

મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 3940 નવા કોવિડ-19 પૉઝિટિવ કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે. બીજી બાજુ 3119 દર્દીઓ સૂચિત સમય ગાળામાં સાજા પણ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસ રાજ્યમાં હાલ 61,095 છે અને રિકવરી રેટ 94.14 ટકા છે.

ગુજરાતમાં 1026 પોઝિટિવ કેસ આવ્યા છે. કુલ કેસોની સંખ્યા વધીને 2,34,289એ પહોંચી છે. જ્યારે રાજ્યમાં વધુ 7 દર્દીઓએ દમ તોડતા ગુજરાતમાં કૂલ મૃત્યુઆંક વધીને 4227એ પહોંચ્યો છે. રિકવરી રેટ 93.02 ટકાએ પહોંચ્યો છે. 

અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન 211, સુરત કોર્પોરેશન 136, વડોદરા કોર્પોરેશન 102, રાજકોટ કોર્પોરેશન 90, વડોદરા 40, કચ્છ 38, રાજકોટ 38, મહેસાણા 32, સુરત 30, ગાંધીનગર 24, પંચમહાલ 23, ખેડા 19, ગાંધીનગર કોર્પોરેશન 18, બનાસકાંઠા 17, ભરૂચ 16, સાબરકાંઠા 16, દાહોદ 15, ભાવનગર કોર્પોરેશન 14, જામનગર 13, જામનગર કોર્પોરેશન 13, જુનાગઢ કોર્પોરેશન 11, આણંદ 10, મહીસાગર 10, સુરેન્દ્રનગર 10, અમદાવાદ 9, અમરેલી 9, મોરબી 9, ગીર સોમનાથ 7, જુનાગઢ 7, પાટણ 7, નર્મદા 6, તાપી 6, છોટા ઉદેપુર 5, દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા 5, અરવલ્લી 3, ભાવનગર 2, નવસારી 2, બોટાદ 1, પોરબાંદર 1, વલસાડ 1 કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે.

