સવારે આ અજીબ કારણને લીધે ઈસ્ટર્ન એક્સપ્રેસમાં ટ્રાફિક જામ હતો

Published: Sep 22, 2020, 18:48 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

હાઈવેમાં અચાનક કાર ડ્રાઈવર્સ અને ટુ-વ્હિલર રાઈડરે પોતાના વાહનો રોકી દીધા

તસવીર સૌજન્યઃ ટ્વીટર એએનઆઈ
ઈસ્ટર્ન એક્સપ્રેસ હાઈવેમાં આજે સવારે એક અજીબ કારણના લીધે ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો. ચુનાભટ્ટી નજીક હાઈવેમાં એક કારમાંથી અજગર મળી આવ્યો હતો. આ અજગરની લંબાઈ 10 ફીટ જેટલી હતી.

હાઈવેમાં અચાનક કાર ડ્રાઈવર્સ અને ટુ-વ્હિલર રાઈડરે આ અજગરને જોતા વાહન રોકી દીધા હતા જેથી ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો. એક કલાક બાદ સાપ પકડનારી ટીમ આવીને આ અજગરને માંડ માંડ પકડ્યો હતો. આ સ્થળે સ્થાનિક પોલીસ અને ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ પણ પહોંચી અને ટ્રાફિકનું સંચાલન કર્યું હતું.

eastern express highwaymumbai news
 
 
