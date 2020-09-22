સવારે આ અજીબ કારણને લીધે ઈસ્ટર્ન એક્સપ્રેસમાં ટ્રાફિક જામ હતો

ઈસ્ટર્ન એક્સપ્રેસ હાઈવેમાં આજે સવારે એક અજીબ કારણના લીધે ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો. ચુનાભટ્ટી નજીક હાઈવેમાં એક કારમાંથી અજગર મળી આવ્યો હતો. આ અજગરની લંબાઈ 10 ફીટ જેટલી હતી.

Maharashtra: An 8-ft-long python was rescued from under a car by snake catchers, on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai today. Traffic halted on the stretch for sometime. The snake was handed over to the forest department which later released it in a forest in Thane district. pic.twitter.com/aRgBif62df