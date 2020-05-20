'તારક મહેતા'ના ગોગી પુત્તરે સમજાવ્યું 'વૉચમેન'નું મહત્વ, જુઓ ધમાકેદાર વીડિયો

આખી દુનિયામાં કોરોના વાઈરસનો આતંક ફેલાયો છે. આ ખતરનાક વાઈરસથી બચવા માટે દેશભરમાં લૉકડાઉનની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. લૉકડાઉનની અવધિ 31 મે સુધી વધારવામાં આવી છે. લોકોને ઘરથી બહાર નીકળવા પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે લોકો સમય પસાર કરવા ગેમ રમે છે, તો કોઈ કૂકિંગમાં વ્યસ્ત છે. તો કેટલાક ટીવી જોઈને પોતાનો સમય પસાર કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે સૌની લોકપ્રિય સીરિયલ 'તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મા'નાં પાત્રો ઘણી ચર્ચાનો વિષય બની ગયા છે. જેઠાલાલથી લઈને ટપૂ બધા જ પાત્રોએ દર્શકોના દિલમાં અલગ જગ્યા બનાવી દીધી છે. દર્શકોનું મનોરંજન કરવા આ સીરિયલ સૌથી આગળ રહી છે. આ શૉના બધા પાત્રો ઘણા લોકપ્રિય છે.
આવા સંજોગોમાં એક્ટર્સ વીડિયો બનાવીને દર્શકોનું મનોરંન કરી રહ્યા છે અને દર્શકોને હેલ્ધી અને ફિટ રહેવાની ટિપ્સ પણ આપી રહ્યા છે. હાલ એક વીડિયો તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્મામાં ગોગી પુત્તરનો રોલ ભજવનાર સમય શાહનો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઘણો વાઈરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે. એણે આ વીડિયોમાં રાત-દિવસ સોસાયટીનું ધ્યાન રાખનારા વૉચમેનનું મહત્વ સમજાવ્યું છે.
View this post on Instagram
JOB IS A JOB OF EVERY PERSON TO COMPLETE THEIR NEEDS. IT IS OKAY IF THE JOB IS NOT A WHITE COLLAR JOB, AS HE/SHE IS TRYING THEIR LEVEL BEST TO SECURE THE FUTURE BUT IN ALL THESE THINGS THERE COMES HUMANITY, SOCIETY, AND A JUDGE IN WHICH THEIR OPINION EFFECTS MANY PEOPLE AROUND. PEOPLE SAY WHY DO YOU LISTEN I SAY WHY DO I IGNORE. . . . People are very judgemental so presenting you a story that I have written on a person who is very unnoticed in this pandemic a story of THE WATCHMAN. So let us come together and notice each and every thing/person who is supporting us in this pandemic but are very unnoticed. DON’T JUDGE IT IS JUST A PERSPECTIVE. . . . . #story #storyofawatchman #samayshahstory #society #manzil #hunar #pauchna #belive #judge #strong #watchman #storytelling @suspect.xx - Thankyou ❤️
સમય શાહે આ શૅર કરેલા વીડિયોમાં સમય શાહે જણાવ્યું છે કે આપણા જીવનમાં વૉચમેનનું શું મહત્વ હોય છે. એણે પોતાના આ વીડિયોમાં વૉચમેન માટેની વાત સાંભળની તમે ક્યારે પણ એવું વિચાર્યું નહીં હોય.. તમને વીડિયોમાં જોઈને ખબર પડી જશે કે સમય શું કહેવા માંગે છે.
View this post on Instagram
Changes starts from within... . . . They say “Be willing to fight for change “ but that fight should start from within, there are so many problems which prevails in our society, in fact we face so many challenges in our life On a daily basis, from having a financial problem at home to not being treated equally to racism to ragging and the list goes on.. But we often forget to use a different lense to look at the same problem. So @palaksidhwani and I tried to put it out there with this write up, and we’ll leave it here for you people to understand what point we were trying to make and how a different approach can altogether change the depth of these problems. So here’s presenting “बदलाव” , Hope you guys like it, please let us know your feedback in the comment section below. Sending lots of love and positivity to your way!! 🖤 #shayari #problems #solutions #quotes #samayshahshayari #palak #hunar #manzil #pauchna #jeetna #badlav
આ શૅર કરેલા વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કરતા સમયે લખ્યું છે કે દરેક લોકો માટે નોકરી આખરે નોકરી જ છે, પછી એ કોઈ પણ હોય. નોકરી જ લોકોની જરૂરતોને પૂરી પાડે છે. તો શું થયું કે એ નોકરી વાઈટ કૉલરની નથી, પરંતુ દરેક વ્યક્તિએ પોતાના ભવિષ્યને સુરક્ષિત રાખવા માટે પોતાના હિસાબથી બેસ્ટ પ્રયત્ન કરતા હોય છે, પરંતુ વાત માનવતા, સમાજ અને જજમેન્ટની વાત કરીએ તો એ અમારા આસપાસ હાજર લોકોને અસર કરે છે. લોકો કહે છે કે તમે કેમ સાંભળો છો, હું કહું છું કે કેમ અવગણવું જોઈએ?
આવા સમયે પહેલીવાર આવી પોસ્ટ કરી છે, પરંતુ આની પહેલા પણ આવા પ્રકારના વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કરી ચૂક્યો છે. હવે દર્શકોને તારક મહેતા કા ઉલ્ટા ચશ્માની પૂરી ટીમને ફરીથી ટીવી પર જોવી છે અને લૉકડાઉન બાદ ક્યારે ફરીથી તેઓ લોકોનું મનોરંજન કરતા જોવા મળશે, એ જોવાનું રહ્યું.