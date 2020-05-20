'તારક મહેતા'ના ગોગી પુત્તરે સમજાવ્યું 'વૉચમેન'નું મહત્વ, જુઓ ધમાકેદાર વીડિયો

View this post on Instagram

JOB IS A JOB OF EVERY PERSON TO COMPLETE THEIR NEEDS. IT IS OKAY IF THE JOB IS NOT A WHITE COLLAR JOB, AS HE/SHE IS TRYING THEIR LEVEL BEST TO SECURE THE FUTURE BUT IN ALL THESE THINGS THERE COMES HUMANITY, SOCIETY, AND A JUDGE IN WHICH THEIR OPINION EFFECTS MANY PEOPLE AROUND. PEOPLE SAY WHY DO YOU LISTEN I SAY WHY DO I IGNORE. . . . People are very judgemental so presenting you a story that I have written on a person who is very unnoticed in this pandemic a story of THE WATCHMAN. So let us come together and notice each and every thing/person who is supporting us in this pandemic but are very unnoticed. DON’T JUDGE IT IS JUST A PERSPECTIVE. . . . . #story #storyofawatchman #samayshahstory #society #manzil #hunar #pauchna #belive #judge #strong #watchman #storytelling @suspect.xx - Thankyou ❤️

