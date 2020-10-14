ડાયનેમિક ડ્યુઓ ખુશી શાહ અને ધ્રુવિન શાહનાં ગીત ‘આવી નવરાત્રી’નું ટિઝર લૉન્ચ

મા જગદંબાની સ્તુતીથી દર્શકોને મંત્રમુગ્ધ કર્યા પછી હવે ખુશી અને ધ્રુવિન શાહ ફરી એકવાર નવરાત્રી સ્પેશ્યલ ગીત આવી નવરાત્રી લઇને આવ્યાં છે.
આ ગીતનું ટિઝર તાજેતરમાં જ લૉન્ચ થયું છે જેને કારણે દર્શકોમાં આ સર્જન પ્રત્યેની ઉત્સુકતા વધી ગઇ છે.
નવરાત્રીને ગણતરીનાં દિવસો બાકી છે ત્યારે આ ગીત લોકોમાં ઉત્સુકતા અને ઉત્સાહ બંન્ને જગાડશે. ઝલક પંડ્યા અને રાગ મહેતાએ આ ગીત કમ્પોઝ કર્યું છે અને ધ્રુવલ પટેલે ડીઓપી તરીકે તેની રચનાને ઓપ આપ્યો છે. તેનુ પ્રોડક્શન અ ટ્રી એન્ટરટેઇનમેન્ટ અને નવકાર પ્રોડક્શને કર્યું છે.
ટીઝરમાં ખુશી તેના ફેસ્ટીવ મોડમાં દેખાઇ રહી છે અને સુંદર ચણિયાચોળી તથા ઘરેણાંથી સજ્જ છે. ખુશી હાલમાં જાણે શૂટિંગ સ્પ્રી પર રહોય તેવી સ્થિતી છે અને તેના ફેન્સનું મનોરંજન કરવામાં તે કંઇપણ બાકી રાખવા નથી માગતી.