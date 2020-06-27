તામિળનાડુમાં પિતા-પુત્રના મોત પર બોલીવુડે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કરતાં માગ્યું ન્યાય

તામિળનાડૂના તૂતીકોરિન જિલ્લામાં પોલીસની બર્બરતાને કારણે એક પિતા અને તેના દીકરાનું મોત થયું છે. ચર્ચાઓથી એ પણ ખબર પડી છે કે પોલીસ કસ્ટડીમાં તેમની સાથે ક્રૂરતાપૂર્વક યૌન ઉત્પીડન પણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

તાપસી પન્નૂ, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, જેનેલિયા ડીસૂઝા, વીર દાસ અને પ્રિયંરા ચોપરાએ પોલીસની ક્રૂરતા વિરુદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવતાં ન્યાયની માગ કરી છે. બધાંએ આ સમાચારની નિંદા કરતાં પોલીસના આ વર્તનને અમાનવીય કહી છે.

તાપસી પન્નૂ, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, જેનેલિયા ડિસૂઝા, વીર દાસ અને પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાએ પોલીસની ક્રૂરતા વિરુદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવતાં ન્યાયની માગ કરી છે. બધાએ આ સમાચારની નિંદા કરતા પોલીસના આ વર્તનને અમાનવીય કહ્યું છે. સાથે જ કહ્યું કે આ પિતા-પુત્રના ગુનેગારોને સજા મળવી જોઇએ. જ્યારથી આ સમાચાર સામે આવ્યા છે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે. જુઓ કયા સેલેબે શું કહ્યું, :

આ છે આખી ઘટના
જયરાજ અને તેમના દીકરી ફેનિક્સને 19 જૂનના લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન પોતાના મોબાઇલ એસેસરીઝની દુકાનને ખુલી રાખવાને કારણે સથાનકુલમ પોલીસ દ્વારા પૂછપરછ માટે ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. પોલીસ કસ્ટડી દરમિયાન પોલીસે તેમની સાથે ક્રૂરતા કરી જેને કારણે તેમના મોત થયા. દીકરાનું 22 જૂનના કોવિલ પટ્ટી જનરલ હૉસ્પિટલમાં મોત થયું. તો તેના પિતાનું નિધન 23 જૂનની સવારે થયું.

