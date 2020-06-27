તામિળનાડુમાં પિતા-પુત્રના મોત પર બોલીવુડે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કરતાં માગ્યું ન્યાય

તાપસી પન્નૂ, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, જેનેલિયા ડીસૂઝા, વીર દાસ અને પ્રિયંરા ચોપરાએ પોલીસની ક્રૂરતા વિરુદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવતાં ન્યાયની માગ કરી છે. બધાંએ આ સમાચારની નિંદા કરતાં પોલીસના આ વર્તનને અમાનવીય કહી છે.

તામિળનાડૂના તૂતીકોરિન જિલ્લામાં પોલીસની બર્બરતાને કારણે એક પિતા અને તેના દીકરાનું મોત થયું છે. ચર્ચાઓથી એ પણ ખબર પડી છે કે પોલીસ કસ્ટડીમાં તેમની સાથે ક્રૂરતાપૂર્વક યૌન ઉત્પીડન પણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. તામિળનાડુના જયરાજ અને તેમમા દીકરા ફેનિક્સની કહાનીએ આખા દેશને મોટો ઝાટકો આપ્યો છે. એવામાં સાઉથ સ્ટાર્સ સહિત હવે બોલીવુડના સેલેબ્સ પણ આ બાબતે વાતો કરી રહ્યા છે. સાથે જ ન્યાયની માગ પણ કરી રહ્યા છે.

તાપસી પન્નૂ, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, જેનેલિયા ડિસૂઝા, વીર દાસ અને પ્રિયંકા ચોપરાએ પોલીસની ક્રૂરતા વિરુદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવતાં ન્યાયની માગ કરી છે. બધાએ આ સમાચારની નિંદા કરતા પોલીસના આ વર્તનને અમાનવીય કહ્યું છે. સાથે જ કહ્યું કે આ પિતા-પુત્રના ગુનેગારોને સજા મળવી જોઇએ. જ્યારથી આ સમાચાર સામે આવ્યા છે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે. જુઓ કયા સેલેબે શું કહ્યું, :

પ્રિયંકા ચોપરા

તાપસી પન્નૂ

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

રિતેશ દેશમુખ

This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020

જેનેલિયા દેશમુખ

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done💔💔 #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

વીર દાસ

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

સુચિત્રા

આ છે આખી ઘટના

જયરાજ અને તેમના દીકરી ફેનિક્સને 19 જૂનના લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન પોતાના મોબાઇલ એસેસરીઝની દુકાનને ખુલી રાખવાને કારણે સથાનકુલમ પોલીસ દ્વારા પૂછપરછ માટે ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. પોલીસ કસ્ટડી દરમિયાન પોલીસે તેમની સાથે ક્રૂરતા કરી જેને કારણે તેમના મોત થયા. દીકરાનું 22 જૂનના કોવિલ પટ્ટી જનરલ હૉસ્પિટલમાં મોત થયું. તો તેના પિતાનું નિધન 23 જૂનની સવારે થયું.