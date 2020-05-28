હેમા માલિનીએ જે જાહેરાતમાં કર્યું હતું કામ તેની પર થયો વિવાદ

Updated: May 28, 2020, 15:49 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

ચોકક્સ વર્ગને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને બનાવેલી જાહેરાતને ટ્વીટર યુર્ઝસે રેસિસ્ટ કહી હતી

હેમા માલિની

ભાજપના સાંસદ અને પીઢ અભિનેત્રી હેમા માલિનીએ 'આટા બ્રેડમેકર'ની વિવાદિત જાહેરાત સાથે પોતાને કોઈ જ સંબંધ નથી તેવું કહી દીધું છે. ચોકક્સ વર્ગને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને બનાવેલી જાહેરાતને લીધે ટ્વીટર પર હંગામો થઈ ગયો હતો. હેમા માલિની કેન્ટ આરો સિસ્ટમની બ્રાન્ડ એમ્બેસેડર છે અને તેના અનેક પ્રોડક્ટસની પ્રિન્ટ તેમજ ડિજીટલ જાહેરાતોમાં જોવા મળે છે.

હેમા માલિનીએ ટ્વિટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે, કેન્ટના આટા મેકરની તાજેતરમાં આવેલી જાહેરાતમાં જે મંતવ્યો દેખાડવામાં આવ્યા છે તેની સાથે હું સહમત નથી અને આ યોગ્ય પણ નથી. આ ભૂલ માટે ચેરમેને સાર્વજનિક સ્તરે લોકોની માફી પણ માંગી લીધી છે. હું અહીં સ્પષ્ટ કહું છું કે, હું સમાજના બધા જ વર્ગોનો આદર કરું છું અને હંમેશા તેમની સાથે ઊભી રહું છું. આ સાથે હેમા માલિનીએ કંપનીના ચેરમેનનું માફીનામું પોસ્ટ કર્યું છે. જેમાં લખ્યું છે કે, કંપનીના ચેરમેન પણ આ પ્રકારના વિચારોને સમર્થન નથી આપતા. તેમજ આ જાહેરાત પણ હટાવી દેવામાં આવી છે.

શું હતો વિવાદ?

તાજેતરમાં આવેલી કેન્ટ આટા મેકર અને બ્રેડ મેકરની એડમાં એવું લખ્યું હતું કે, શૂં તમારે ત્યાં કામ કરનાર મહિલા હાથેથી લોટ ગુંદે છે? એના હાથ મેલા હોઇ શકે છે. યૂર્ઝસે આ લાઈનને વાંધાજનક ગણાવીને જાહેરાતને રેસિસ્ટ, ક્લાસિસ્ટ અને ભેદભાવ કરતી કહી હતી. આ જાહેરાતના સ્ક્રિન શોટ્સ ટ્વીટર પર પોસ્ટ કરીને લોકોએ લખ્યું હતું કે, આ બહુ ખોટું છે. જાહેરાતનું ફ્રેમિંગ જ ખોટું છે. હાથ કોઈના પણ ખરાબ થઈ શકે છે.

જો કે, કંપનીએ તાત્કાલિક જાહેરાત પાછી ખેચી લીધી હતી અને માફી પણ માંગી હતી.

