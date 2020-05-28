હેમા માલિનીએ જે જાહેરાતમાં કર્યું હતું કામ તેની પર થયો વિવાદ

ભાજપના સાંસદ અને પીઢ અભિનેત્રી હેમા માલિનીએ 'આટા બ્રેડમેકર'ની વિવાદિત જાહેરાત સાથે પોતાને કોઈ જ સંબંધ નથી તેવું કહી દીધું છે. ચોકક્સ વર્ગને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને બનાવેલી જાહેરાતને લીધે ટ્વીટર પર હંગામો થઈ ગયો હતો. હેમા માલિની કેન્ટ આરો સિસ્ટમની બ્રાન્ડ એમ્બેસેડર છે અને તેના અનેક પ્રોડક્ટસની પ્રિન્ટ તેમજ ડિજીટલ જાહેરાતોમાં જોવા મળે છે.

હેમા માલિનીએ ટ્વિટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે, કેન્ટના આટા મેકરની તાજેતરમાં આવેલી જાહેરાતમાં જે મંતવ્યો દેખાડવામાં આવ્યા છે તેની સાથે હું સહમત નથી અને આ યોગ્ય પણ નથી. આ ભૂલ માટે ચેરમેને સાર્વજનિક સ્તરે લોકોની માફી પણ માંગી લીધી છે. હું અહીં સ્પષ્ટ કહું છું કે, હું સમાજના બધા જ વર્ગોનો આદર કરું છું અને હંમેશા તેમની સાથે ઊભી રહું છું. આ સાથે હેમા માલિનીએ કંપનીના ચેરમેનનું માફીનામું પોસ્ટ કર્યું છે. જેમાં લખ્યું છે કે, કંપનીના ચેરમેન પણ આ પ્રકારના વિચારોને સમર્થન નથી આપતા. તેમજ આ જાહેરાત પણ હટાવી દેવામાં આવી છે.

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

શું હતો વિવાદ?

તાજેતરમાં આવેલી કેન્ટ આટા મેકર અને બ્રેડ મેકરની એડમાં એવું લખ્યું હતું કે, શૂં તમારે ત્યાં કામ કરનાર મહિલા હાથેથી લોટ ગુંદે છે? એના હાથ મેલા હોઇ શકે છે. યૂર્ઝસે આ લાઈનને વાંધાજનક ગણાવીને જાહેરાતને રેસિસ્ટ, ક્લાસિસ્ટ અને ભેદભાવ કરતી કહી હતી. આ જાહેરાતના સ્ક્રિન શોટ્સ ટ્વીટર પર પોસ્ટ કરીને લોકોએ લખ્યું હતું કે, આ બહુ ખોટું છે. જાહેરાતનું ફ્રેમિંગ જ ખોટું છે. હાથ કોઈના પણ ખરાબ થઈ શકે છે.

This Kent Ad provoked some thoughts. In a classist way the ad suggests that only a maid’s hand could be unclean. As a working woman who’s life has been made easy by maids, I am indebted to these women who slog their ass to feed their families. Pity that Ad maker ridicules it. pic.twitter.com/6Z2ngK3Hny — shruti (@vyasshruti) May 27, 2020

What a disgustingly abhorrent ad. Kent, and your advertising agency - you should be ashamed of yourself. Govt needs to make them retract this immediately with a public apology plus a substantial donation to migrant workers relief pic.twitter.com/Icsoj1LYED — Harini Nagendra (@HariniNagendra) May 27, 2020

The framing by Kent is most disappointing, on multiple levels :( Can't the house help wash her hands? Very badly articulated reason-to-buy. pic.twitter.com/WDCeC94i0h — Karthik (@beastoftraal) May 26, 2020

This add is classist & gender discriminatory. Also casteist and rascist.

How can only a maid hands may be infected? Hands of husband, son, daughter, father may also be infected.@KentROSystems

Withdraw this add, and apologize to the Domestic Workers.

Stop using word 'Maid' pic.twitter.com/yqvvUAP8yC — Dr.B.Karthik Navayan (@Navayan) May 26, 2020

જો કે, કંપનીએ તાત્કાલિક જાહેરાત પાછી ખેચી લીધી હતી અને માફી પણ માંગી હતી.