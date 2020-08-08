કોઝિકોડ વિમાન દુર્ઘટના: બૉલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝે વ્યક્ત કર્યું દુ:ખ

Aug 08, 2020

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને કહ્યું, ભયાનક અકસ્માત

શાહરૂખ ખાન, અમિતાભ બચ્ચન

કેરળના કોઝિકોડમાં થયેલી વિમાન દુર્ઘટનામાં બે પાઈલટ સહિત 18 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. શુક્રવારે રાતે થયેલી દુર્ઘટનામાં 127 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે જેમાંથી 15 લોકોની હાલત વધારે ગંભીર છે. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં મૃત્યુ પામનારને આખો દેશ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી રહ્યો છે અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યો છે. આ દુર્ઘટના બાબતે બૉલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝે પણ દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગણ, શાહરુખ ખાન, શબાના આઝમી, અનુપમ ખેર સહિત ઘણા સેલેબ્સે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું હતું કે, ભયાનક અકસ્માત. કેરળમાં એર ઇન્ડિયાનું પ્લેન ક્રેશ, કોઝિકોડ એરપોર્ટ, ભારે વરસાદને લીધે લેન્ડિંગ વખતે પ્લેન રનવે પર લપસ્યું. પ્રાર્થનાઓ..

અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું હતું કે, ભયાનક સમાચાર, એર ઇન્ડિયા એક્સપ્રેસની ફ્લાઈટના દરેક ક્રૂ મેમ્બર અને પેસેન્જરની સલામતીની પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. જે લોકોએ તેમના સ્વજનોને ખોઈ દીધા છે તે બધાને મારી સંવેદના.

શાહરુખ ખાને દુઃખી થઈને લખ્યું હતું કે, એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર પેસેન્જર અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સ માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી ઉઠ્યું છે. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા લોકો માટે મારી સંવેદના.

સંજય દત્તે લખ્યું હતું કે, એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની દુર્ઘટના વિશે સાંભળીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.

અજય દેવગણે લખ્યું હતું કે, એર ઇન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટની ટ્રેજેડી સાંભળીને હું ડિસ્ટર્બ છું. ફ્લાઈટમાં હાજર દરેક પેસેન્જર્સ અને ક્રૂ મેમ્બર્સની સલામતી માટે પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોનારા માટે સંવેદના.

શબાના આઝ્મીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, કોઝિકોડ: એર ઇન્ડિયાનું વિમાન ક્રેશ. ઘણું દુ:ખદ. જીવ ગુમાવનારા લોકોના પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના અને ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો જલ્દી સાજા થઇ જાય તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.

અનુપમ ખેરે લખ્યું હતું કે, કોઝિકોડ એર ઇન્ડિયાના પ્લેન ક્રેશનું જાણીને ઘણું દુઃખ થયું. પ્રિયજનોને ખોઈ દીધેલા પરિવાર માટે મારું હ્રદય કંપી રહ્યું છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત લોકો માટે મારી પ્રાર્થના છે. વર્ષ 2020ને વિનંતી છે કે, દિવસ ઘટાડો અને જલ્દીથી આ વર્ષ પૂરું થાય....અને હજુ કેટલું કહેર મચાવશો? પ્લીઝ, બસ કરો.

કમલ હસને પણ દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું.

પ્રીતિ ઝિન્ટાએ લખ્યું હતું કે, કોઝિકોડ એરપોર્ટ પર એર ઇન્ડિયાનાં વિમાન દૂર્ઘટના અંગે જાણીને દુખ થયુ તે તમામ પરિવાર અને મિત્રો માટે મારી ભારે સંવેદનાઓ જેમણે તેમનાં પ્રિયજન ગુમાવ્યા છે.

એ.આર.રહેમાને લખ્યું હતું કે, દૂર્ઘટનામાં સ્વજનો ગુમાવનારા તમામ માટે પ્રાર્થના. આ સમય પણ પસાર થઈ જશે.

દિશા પટણીને આ સમાચાર સાંભળીને ઝટકો લાગ્યો હતો.

રણદીપ હુડાએ પણ સંવદેનાઓ વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

નિમ્રત કૌરે પ્રાર્થના કરી હતી કે ખરાબ સમય જલ્દી પસાર થઈ જાય.

અદિતિ રાવ હૈદરીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, આ દુર્ઘટનામાં મૃત્યુ પામનારા પરિવાર સાતે મારી પ્રાર્થના અને સંવદેના છે.

કોઝિકોડમાં થયેલી વિમાન દુર્ઘટનાથી આખો દેશ હચમચી ઉઠયો છે.

