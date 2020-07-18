પાણીની ટાંકી વેચતા સૈફ-કરીના બન્યા ટ્રોર્લસનો નિશાનો

સૈફ અલી ખાન (Saif Ali Khan) અને કરીના કપૂર ખાન (Kareena Kapoor Khan) બૉલીવુડના પૉપ્યુલર કપલમાંના એક છે. આ જોડીને સ્ક્રિન પર જોવા માટે ફૅન્સ હંમેશા આતુર હોય છે. બન્ને જણ અનેકવાર જાહેરાતોમાં દેખાયા છે. તાજેતરમાં પાણીની ટાંકીની જાહેરાતમાં દેખાયેલ આ કપલ ટ્રોલર્સનો ભોગ બન્યું છે.

નવી જાહેરાતમાં સૈફ અલી ખાન અને કરીના કપૂર ખાન પાણીની ટાંકી વિશે વાત કરે છે. બન્ને જણ ઘરમાં ડિનર કરતા વાતો કરે છે. સૈફ કહે છે કે, આપણે ઘણા સમયથી મોટા પડદા પર સાથે કામ નથી કર્યું. ત્યારે કરીના કહે છે કે, ઘરે પણ રોમાન્સ અને બહાર પણ રોમાન્સ. તો સૈફ કહે છે કે, આપણે પાણીની ટાંકીની જાહેરાતમાં કામ કરવું જોઈએ બસ. બન્ને આ બાબતે સહમત થાય છે અને જાહેરાત પુરી થઈ જાય છે.

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

જાહેરાતમાં બન્નેની એક્ટિંગ ભલે સારી છે પણ ડાયલોગને લીધે ટ્વિટર યુર્ઝસ તેમની ખિલ્લી ઉડાવી રહ્યાં છે. જુઓ યુર્ઝસ શું કહે છે:

It's *saif* to assume, @Rajyasree will have these installed pronto at her place. 😄 — Floydian Slip (@NauBow_) July 17, 2020

Isse achi script 5 yr olds story telling competition main suna lete hain aajkal — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 17, 2020

I almost was waiting for Saif to also say “Woooowww” — Deepesh Lakhotia (@CuriousBITSian) July 17, 2020

Bechara Raees Nawabzade kya haal hai dekho Hindustan mein. @ImranKhanPTI will complain about this also on RSS.🤪 pic.twitter.com/OOkkTM0qB1 — Murali🎼 (@murali_Bombay) July 17, 2020

Even better than this one ,somebody please tag Kareena and Saif .https://t.co/uvVjNYv5vf — Ali Mujtaba (@rush2ali) July 17, 2020

Don't miss the pipes ad too. cc:@Rajyasree and @AbhinandanSekhr who made me go search for it. https://t.co/u2QT3QXm38 — Arun Panicker (@panix68) July 17, 2020

તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, સૈફ અને કરીનાએ ફિલ્મ 'કુર્બાન', 'એજન્ટ વિનોદ', 'ઓમકારા' અને 'ટશન'માં સાથે કામ કર્યું છે.