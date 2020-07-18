પાણીની ટાંકી વેચતા સૈફ-કરીના બન્યા ટ્રોર્લસનો નિશાનો

Jul 18, 2020

પાણીની ટાંકીની જાહેરાતમાં સૈફ અલી ખાન અને કરીના કપૂર ખાનના અભિનયના વખાણ, પરંતુ ડાયલોગને લીધે ટ્રોર્લસનો શિકાર

સૈફ અલી ખાન, કરીના કપૂર (જાહેરાતમાંથી લીધેલો સ્ક્રિનશૉટ)
સૈફ અલી ખાન, કરીના કપૂર (જાહેરાતમાંથી લીધેલો સ્ક્રિનશૉટ)

સૈફ અલી ખાન (Saif Ali Khan) અને કરીના કપૂર ખાન (Kareena Kapoor Khan) બૉલીવુડના પૉપ્યુલર કપલમાંના એક છે. આ જોડીને સ્ક્રિન પર જોવા માટે ફૅન્સ હંમેશા આતુર હોય છે. બન્ને જણ અનેકવાર જાહેરાતોમાં દેખાયા છે. તાજેતરમાં પાણીની ટાંકીની જાહેરાતમાં દેખાયેલ આ કપલ ટ્રોલર્સનો ભોગ બન્યું છે.

નવી જાહેરાતમાં સૈફ અલી ખાન અને કરીના કપૂર ખાન પાણીની ટાંકી વિશે વાત કરે છે. બન્ને જણ ઘરમાં ડિનર કરતા વાતો કરે છે. સૈફ કહે છે કે, આપણે ઘણા સમયથી મોટા પડદા પર સાથે કામ નથી કર્યું. ત્યારે કરીના કહે છે કે, ઘરે પણ રોમાન્સ અને બહાર પણ રોમાન્સ. તો સૈફ કહે છે કે, આપણે પાણીની ટાંકીની જાહેરાતમાં કામ કરવું જોઈએ બસ. બન્ને આ બાબતે સહમત થાય છે અને જાહેરાત પુરી થઈ જાય છે.

જાહેરાતમાં બન્નેની એક્ટિંગ ભલે સારી છે પણ ડાયલોગને લીધે ટ્વિટર યુર્ઝસ તેમની ખિલ્લી ઉડાવી રહ્યાં છે. જુઓ યુર્ઝસ શું કહે છે:

તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, સૈફ અને કરીનાએ ફિલ્મ 'કુર્બાન', 'એજન્ટ વિનોદ', 'ઓમકારા' અને 'ટશન'માં સાથે કામ કર્યું છે.

