હૉલીવુડ અભિનેત્રી કેલી પ્રિસટનનું 57 વર્ષની વયે નિધન

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 00:15 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર સામે લડી રહી હતી જંગ

તસવીર સૌજન્ય: સોશ્યલ મીડિયા
હૉલીવુડ અભિનેત્રી અને રાઈટર જૉન ટ્રેવોલ્ટાની પત્ની કેલી પ્રિસટનનું આજે 57 વર્ષની વયે નિધન થયું છે. અભિનેત્રી છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર સામે જંગ લડી રહી હતી. અભિનેત્રિના નિધનના સમાચાર પતિ જૉન ટ્રેવોલ્ટાએ સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર પોસ્ટ કરીને આપ્યા હતા.

જૉન ટ્રેવોલ્ટાએ પત્ની કેલી પ્રિસટન માટે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર એક ઈમોશનલ પોસ્ટ શૅર કરી હતી. જૉને લખ્યું હતું કે, મને બહુ દુ:ખ થઈ રહ્યું છે. મારી પત્ની કેલી બે વર્ષથી બ્રેસ્ટ કેન્સર સામે જંગ લડી રહી હતી. અનેક લોકોના સમર્થન અને પ્રેમને આધારે બહાદુરી સાથે જંગ લડી પણ તે હારી ગઈ. મારો પરિવાર અને હું એ ડૉક્ટર, નર્સ અને મેડિકલ સ્ટાફનો આભાર માનું છું જેમણે મદદ કરી છે. કેલીના પ્રેમ અને જીવનને હંમેશા યાદ કરવામાં આવશે. હું મારા બાળકોને સમય આપીશ કારણકે તેમણે માતાની છત્રછાયા ગુમાવી છે.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) onJul 12, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

કેલી પ્રિસટન દીકરી એલા ટ્રેવોલ્ટાએ પણ માતાને શ્રદ્ધાંજલી આપતા કહ્યું હતું કે, હું તમારા જેવી બહાદુર, મજબુત, સુંદર અને પ્રેમાળ મહિલાને ક્યારેય મળી નથી. તમારા પ્રેમ માટે આભાર. મદદ કરવા માટે આભાર અને આ દુનિયાને સુંદર બનાવવા માટે પણ. તમે જીવનને હંમેશા સુંદર બનાવ્યું છે અને આગળ પણ બનાવશો. બહુ બધો પ્રેમ મમા.

કેલી પ્રિસટને 'જેરી મૈગ્વાયર', 'સ્પેસ કૈંપ', 'ટ્વીન્સ', 'જૈક ફ્રોસ્ટ', 'ફોર લવ ઓફ ધ ગેમ 'અને 'વ્યુ ફ્રોમ ધ ટોપ'માં સુંદર અભિનય કર્યો છે. છેલ્લે તેઓ 2018માં આવેલી હૉલીવુડની ગેન્ગસ્ટર ડ્રામા ફિલ્મ 'ગોટ્ટી'માં જોવા મળી હતી.

