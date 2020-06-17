ખોટી આશા આપવી એ જ ડિપ્રેશનનું કારણ છે: કરણ પટેલ

સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતના અપમૃત્યુથી મનોરંજન ઉદ્યોગમાં સોપો પડી ગયો છે. સુશાંતના મિત્રો સહિતના કલાકારો સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર દુઃખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે તો હવે એકાએક કૅરિંગ બની ગયેલા લોકો પ્રત્યે કેટલાકે ગુસ્સો પણ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. ‘યે હૈં મોહબ્બતેં’ ફેમ કરણ પટેલે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર આવી વ્યક્તિઓ પ્રત્યે ગુસ્સો ઠાલવતાં લખ્યું છે, ‘કોઈ આત્મહત્યા કરે પછી જ તમે એની સાથે છો એવું કહેશો? જ્યારે એ વ્યક્તિ જીવતી હતી, ડિપ્રેશનમાં હતી ત્યારે કોઈએ પોતાનો ખભો કેમ ન આપ્યો? એટલે આવો દેખાડો કરવાનું બંધ કરો, કેમ કે કોઈના મૃત્યુ કરતાં તમારો ડ્રામા વધુ દુખદ છે. તમે ખરેખર કોઈની સાથે રહી શકો તો જ આવી પોસ્ટ કરો. ખોટી આશાઓ જ ડિપ્રેશન તરફ લઈ જાય છે.’
My question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk incase someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them ? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life ? Where the fuck are these so called supportive people on a normal day to day basis ? Why the fuck don’t you put up a similar ‘reaching out to’ post on a weekly basis so that people actually know that you genuinely want to be there for the depressed souls and not just follow the trend that happens whenever someone takes their own life. So stop this fucking pretence of wanting to be there for the world, your fucking drama is more painful than someones death. The fact is that 90% of you have invited people suffering from depression to approach you only because you simply wanted to be a part of the current trend. The biggest trigger of Depression is false hope, which most of you are actually giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it. So hence forth think ten time before you put up a fucking post committing to be there for people because when the time does arrive, when someone needs you and you fail to be there for them, then god forbid if there is a loss of another life, then that loss shall be on you. Commit only if you have the balls to go through with it.
એટલું જ નહીં, કરણ પટેલે ‘મહાભારત’નું ઉદાહરણ આપીને આવા લોકો પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો છે. કરણે કહ્યું કે ‘હું મહાભારત જોતો હતો. કમાલનો એપિસોડ હતો. કેટલાક નીચ ધૂતોએ અભિમન્યુને ચક્રવ્યૂહમાં ફસાવીને કાયરતાથી તેને મારી નાખ્યો. અભિમન્યુની ચિતા બળી રહી હતી. માસૂમ બાળક દુષ્ટ લોકોના હાથે માર્યો ગયો. બહુ જ દર્દનાક દૃશ્ય હતું. ભગવાન એ પવિત્ર આત્માને શાંતિ અર્પે.’