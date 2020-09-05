અજય દેવગનથી લઈને કંગના રણોત સુધી, આ સેલેબ્સે યાદ કર્યા પોતાના શિક્ષકોને...

આજે દેશ આખાએ શિક્ષક દિન ઉજવ્યો ત્યારે આ ખાસ અવસરે બોલીવુડ સેલેબ્સે પણ પોતાના શિક્ષકોને યાદ કર્યા છે. આની સાથે જ તેમણે પોતાના શિક્ષકો પ્રત્યે સન્માન અને આભાર પણ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. અજય દેવગન, સોનુ સૂદ, શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, મનોજ બાજપાઇ અને અન્ય સિતારાઓએ શિક્ષક દિને ખાસ પોસ્ટ શૅર કરી છે.
અજય દેવગને તસવીર શૅર કરી છે જેમાં તે કેમેરો હેન્ડલ કરતાં જોવા મળે છે. તેમણે કૅપ્શનમાં લખ્યું, "શિક્ષક દિને, હું કેમેરાને સલામ કરું છું. મને સમજાયું કે દરવખતે જ્યારે હું આની પાછળ છું, તો હું કંઇક નવું શીખ્યો છું. આ એક સતત પ્રક્રિયા છે."
This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020
કંગનાએ પોતાના બાળપણની તસવીર શૅર કરી છે. તેણે લખ્યું છે કે, "આ તસવીર ક્લાસ 1ની છે જ્યારે એન્યુઅલ ડે હતો. મને લાગે છે કે, અમે પહાડી નટ્ટી પરફૉર્મ કર્યું હતું અને ટીચર્સે અમને ગિફ્ટ આપ્યા હચા. આથી અનેક મહાન શિક્ષતોએ પ્રત્યક્ષ અને અપ્રત્યક્ષ રૂપે મારા જીવનને જોડ્યું છે. બધાંને મારા તરફથી હાર્દિક આભાર."
અભિનેતા સોનુ સૂદે શિક્ષક દિને પોતાની મમ્મીની તસવીર શૅ કરી છે. તેમણે તસવીર શૅર કરતાં લખ્યું છે કે, "તારા જ બતાવેલા પથ પર ચાલું છું માઁ. મંઝિલ દૂર છે પણ મળશે એ નક્કી."
બિપાશા બાસુએ લખ્યું છે કે, "હેપ્પી ટીચર્સ ડે"
How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄 In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you 🙏🏻 #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love
શિલ્પા શેટ્ટીએ પોતાના શિક્ષિકા રાધાની તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરતાં કૅપ્શન આપ્યું છે કે, "તમે કેવી રીતે તે વ્યક્તિનો આબાર માની શકો જેણે તમને ઘડ્યા હોય, આકાર આપ્યો હોય? હકીકતે આપણાં જીવનમાં મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવનારા શિક્ષકોનો આભાર શબ્દોમાં વ્યક્ત કરવો યોગ્ય નથી."
I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 happy teachers day!!!— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020
મનોજ બાજપાઇએ ટ્વિટર પર લખ્યું છે કે, "હું મારા બધાં શિક્ષકો સામે માથું નમાવું છું, જેમણે મને ફક્ત શબ્દ, નંબર્સ અને ચોપડીઓ વાંચતાં જ નથી શીખવ્યું પણ દરેક મનુષ્ય અને ધરતી માઁને પ્રેમ કરવાની સમજણ પણ આપી છે. પ્રણામ તમને બધાને નમન, હેપ્પી ટીચર્સ ડે."