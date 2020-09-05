અજય દેવગનથી લઈને કંગના રણોત સુધી, આ સેલેબ્સે યાદ કર્યા પોતાના શિક્ષકોને...

આજે દેશ આખાએ શિક્ષક દિન ઉજવ્યો ત્યારે આ ખાસ અવસરે બોલીવુડ સેલેબ્સે પણ પોતાના શિક્ષકોને યાદ કર્યા છે. આની સાથે જ તેમણે પોતાના શિક્ષકો પ્રત્યે સન્માન અને આભાર પણ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. અજય દેવગન, સોનુ સૂદ, શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, મનોજ બાજપાઇ અને અન્ય સિતારાઓએ શિક્ષક દિને ખાસ પોસ્ટ શૅર કરી છે.

અજય દેવગને તસવીર શૅર કરી છે જેમાં તે કેમેરો હેન્ડલ કરતાં જોવા મળે છે. તેમણે કૅપ્શનમાં લખ્યું, "શિક્ષક દિને, હું કેમેરાને સલામ કરું છું. મને સમજાયું કે દરવખતે જ્યારે હું આની પાછળ છું, તો હું કંઇક નવું શીખ્યો છું. આ એક સતત પ્રક્રિયા છે."

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW