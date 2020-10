ઘણાં વર્ષોથી વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી વિશે લખવાની ઈચ્છા હતીઃ મિહીર ભૂતા

View this post on Instagram

Watch the incredible journey of a leader becoming the country's most inspiring Prime Minister! Official trailer of #Modi2 - CM to PM out now! . . . . . #ErosNow #Modi2 @faisalkhan30 @ashish30sharma84 @official_mahesh_thakur @jariwalladarshan @prachee_shah_paandya @jimit_trivedi @makaranddeshpande_v #UmeshShukla @ashishwagh7 @madhs1000 @mihir.bhuta #BenchmarkPictures

A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow) onOct 28, 2020 at 2:45am PDT