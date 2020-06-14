ઉદ્યોગપતિ સમીર બાંગારાનું કાર અકસમાત્માં મૃત્યુ, મ્યુઝિક ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીએ શૉક વ્યક્ત કર્યો

ગાયક એઆર રહેમાન અને ડાયરેક્ટર શેખર કપુર સાથે મળીને 'ક્યૂકી ડિજીટલ મીડિયા' કંપની ખોલનાર ઉદ્યોગપતિ સમીર બાંગારાનું 14 જૂનના રોજ કાર અકસ્માતમાં મૃત્યુ થયું છે. તેઓ કંપનીના મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર પણ હતા. આ પહેલા સમીર ડિઝની યુટીવીના ડિજીટલ મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર હતા. વિશાલ દદલાનીએ ઉદ્યોગપતિના નિધનના સમાચાર આપ્યા હતા.

વિશાલ દદલાનીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે, હમણાં જ સમાચાર મળ્યાં કે સમીર બાંગાર હવે આ દુનિયામાં નથી. દિલ તોડી દેનારા સમાચાર છે. તે લાંબા સમયથી મારો મિત્ર હતો. આવા સારા વ્યક્તિ સાથે આમ કઈ રીતે બન્યું! ઘણા લોકોની કારર્કિદી ઘડવામાં તેણે મદદ કરી છે. તેનો વારસો તો હંમેશા રહેશે જ. પરિવારને ભગવાન તાકાર આપે. 2020 બહુ થયું હવે, પ્લીઝ.

Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain.



Much love & strength to the family. 🙏🏼



2020, enough please! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

પ્લેબૅક ગાયિકા અદિતિ સિંગ શર્માએ પણ દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું.

Just heard the terrible news of @samirbangara passing away, I literally cannot believe it. He was such a nice guy, fit, young, well spoken, helpful & has built so many successful careers,I am shocked. My deepest condolences & strength to his family & everyone at @MyQyuki 🙏#rip pic.twitter.com/w8p7l1mALD — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) June 14, 2020

ફિલ્મ મૅકર ગુનિત મોંઘા અને અશોક પંડિતે પણ શૉક વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

I lost my super power today @samirbangara you have been a mentor / friend / business guide and the biggest cheer leader.... you belived in me like no one else in this world.



what happens to our afternoon catch up call today.



Can’t believe this. Please come back :( — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @samirbangara. Deepest condolences to his family and the @MyQyuki team. ॐ शांति। 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/h6GAk4oxuw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

ક્રિકટીવ લોકોની ક્ષમતા બહાર લાવવા માટે સમીર બાંગારા, શેખર કપૂર અને એઆર રહેમાને મળીને મ્યુઝિકલ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ 'ક્યૂકી ડિજીટલ મીડિયા' કંપની ની 2012માં શરૂઆત કરી હતી.