ઉદ્યોગપતિ સમીર બાંગારાનું કાર અકસમાત્માં મૃત્યુ, મ્યુઝિક ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીએ શૉક વ્યક્ત કર્યો

Published: Jun 14, 2020, 20:12 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

સમીર બાંગારાએ એઆર રહેમાન અને શેખર કપુર સાથે મળીને 'ક્યૂકી ડિજીટલ મીડિયા' કંપની ખોલી હતી

સમીર બાંગારા
ગાયક એઆર રહેમાન અને ડાયરેક્ટર શેખર કપુર સાથે મળીને 'ક્યૂકી ડિજીટલ મીડિયા' કંપની ખોલનાર ઉદ્યોગપતિ સમીર બાંગારાનું 14 જૂનના રોજ કાર અકસ્માતમાં મૃત્યુ થયું છે. તેઓ કંપનીના મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર પણ હતા. આ પહેલા સમીર ડિઝની યુટીવીના ડિજીટલ મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર હતા. વિશાલ દદલાનીએ ઉદ્યોગપતિના નિધનના સમાચાર આપ્યા હતા.

વિશાલ દદલાનીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે, હમણાં જ સમાચાર મળ્યાં કે સમીર બાંગાર હવે આ દુનિયામાં નથી. દિલ તોડી દેનારા સમાચાર છે. તે લાંબા સમયથી મારો મિત્ર હતો. આવા સારા વ્યક્તિ સાથે આમ કઈ રીતે બન્યું! ઘણા લોકોની કારર્કિદી ઘડવામાં તેણે મદદ કરી છે. તેનો વારસો તો હંમેશા રહેશે જ. પરિવારને ભગવાન તાકાર આપે. 2020 બહુ થયું હવે, પ્લીઝ.

પ્લેબૅક ગાયિકા અદિતિ સિંગ શર્માએ પણ દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું.

ફિલ્મ મૅકર ગુનિત મોંઘા અને અશોક પંડિતે પણ શૉક વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

ક્રિકટીવ લોકોની ક્ષમતા બહાર લાવવા માટે સમીર બાંગારા, શેખર કપૂર અને એઆર રહેમાને મળીને મ્યુઝિકલ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ 'ક્યૂકી ડિજીટલ મીડિયા' કંપની ની 2012માં શરૂઆત કરી હતી.

