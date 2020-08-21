તમે આ સુપર હૉટ મૉડલને ઓળખ્યો?

54 વર્ષના એક્ટર અને સુપરમૉડલ મિલિંદ સોમણ (Milind Soman)એ તાજેતરમાં સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર પોતાનો 13 વર્ષની ઉંમરનો ફોટો શૅર કર્યો છે. જેના પરથી તેને ઓળખવો ખુબ મુશ્કેલ છે. 'થ્રો બૅક થર્સ્ડડે'માં મિલિંદ સોમણે શૅર કરેલી તસવીર જોઈને કોઈ ન કહી શકે કે, આ દુબળોપાતળો દેખાતો છોકરો અત્યારે ફીટ એન્ડ હૉટ મૉડલ છે.
મિલિંદ સોમણે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર 'થ્રો બૅક થર્સ્ડડે'માં બાળપણની તસવીર શૅર કરવાની સાથે જ પોતાની હેલ્થની પણ વાતો કરી છે. તેણે કહ્યું છે કે, દિવસમાં બે વાર સ્વિમિંગ કરતા હોવાથી મારી હૅલ્થ અને સ્કીન આ ઉંમરે પણ સારી છે. સાથે જ કૅપ્શનમાં લખ્યું છે કે,' 13 વર્ષની ઉંમરે મારા ફીચર્સ એક્સ્ટ્રાઓર્ડિનરી હતા એમ હું નહીં કહીશ પરંતુ મારી જોલાઈન હંમેશા સારી હતી જેના માટે હું મારા જીન્સને આભારી છું. દિવસમાં બે વખત સ્વિમિંગ કરવાથી સ્કીન સારી રહે છે, વાળ સારા રહે છે, તેમ જ આરોગ્ય પણ સારુ રહે છે. સારા જીન્સનો એક મહત્વનો ફાયદો કોમન સેન્સ છે. આ પણ અન્ય જેનેટીક એડવાન્ટેજ જેવુ છે, જો વાપરશું નહીં તો ગુમાવશું.'
View this post on Instagram
#ThrowbackThursday me at age 13 😀 I wouldn't say the features are extraordinary but I always did have a good jawline, thanks to my genes 😋 good skin, good hair and good health came from swimming twice a day in the neighborhood municipal pool. . . . . Another and most important advantage of good genes is common sense, which like any other genetic advantage we are born with, we lose if we don't use !!!! . . . #health #life #fun #fitnessaddict #live2inspire #commonsense
અમૂક વસ્તુ ક્યારે પણ બદલાતી નથી. જેમ કે મિલિંદ સોમણ ફીટનેસ માટેનો પ્રેમ. તે હંમેશા મેરેથોન રનર રહ્યા છે. લગભગ દરરોજ તે પોતાની વર્કઆઉટ ડાયરી ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામમાં મૂકે છે. દાખલા તરીકે, બુધવારે જ તેમણે પુશ-અપ્સનો વિડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો હતો.
View this post on Instagram
I will wash my hands 😋 its been a long time since I swam in gutters to catch fish for my fish tank at home! Or in the sea in Mumbai where the filth of the city would be swirling around me 😀 I did not wash then and was never sick either! . . . The idea of dirt is a human idea. Dirt does not exist in nature. In nature everything is useful, nothing wasted. In fact, real dirt is something which is unnatural, non biodegradable and actually harmful to most living beings and even our planet. Dirt is our one most unique creation, driven by greed and misuse of technology, and cant be gotten rid of, however much we wash! . . . #workoutwednesday 10 pullups front and behind the head! Be careful of neck strain 😀 . . . #health #immunity #exercise #fitnessaddict #fun #challenge 📸 @ankita_earthy
સ્વિમિંગ પણ તેમની મનગમતી એક્ટિવીટી છે. ગયા અઠવાડિયે તેમણે પોસ્ટ કર્યું હતું કે, ભૂતપૂર્વ સ્પર્ધાત્મક સ્વિમર તરીકે હું અઠવાડિયે 65 કિલોમીટર જેટલું સ્વિમ કરું છું. આયર્નમેન અને અલ્ટ્રામેન જેવી ઈવેન્ટ્સની તૈયારી માટે પ્રિપેર કરું છું. જે લોકો પુલ્સને સ્વચ્છ અને સુરક્ષિત રાખે છે તેમનો હું આભારી છું.
View this post on Instagram
Giving is not only about money, but i guess money is good sometimes 😋 As a former competitive swimmer, I used to swim around 65km per week, and as a 'once in a while' triathlete I used the pool to prepare for the Ironman and Ultraman events. Am grateful to the men and women who keep the pools safe and clean and fun!! . . . Did you smile at someone today ? 😀 . . . #GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world. . . . #EveryTuesday #betterworld #giveback #letspoolin #daanutsav
મિલિંદ સોમણ છેલ્લે એમેઝોન પ્રાઈમ વિડિયોની વેબ સીરીઝ 'ફોર મોર શોટ્સ પ્લીઝ!'ની બીજી સીઝનમાં જોવા મળ્યા હતા. વર્ષ 1995માં અલિશા ચીનઈનો મ્યુઝીક વિડિયો 'મેડ ઈન ઈન્ડિયા'થી ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં નામના મેળવી હતી. તેણે 'શેફ', 'બાજીરાવ મસ્તાની' અને '16th December'માં પણ કામ કર્યું છે.
