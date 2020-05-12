#LockDownMeinLockUp: બોલીવુડ સ્ટાર્સ શા માટે બદલી રહ્યાં છે પોતાનું નામ?

Published: May 12, 2020, 18:15 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

ઘરેલુ હિંસાના પિડિતોને ટેકો આપવા માટે સેલેબ્ઝે શરૂ કરી ઝુંબેશ

સેલેબ્ઝે પોસ્ટ કરેલા ફોટો

લૉકડાઉન દરમ્યાન ઘરેલુ હિંસાના વધી રહેલા બનાવો સામે અવાજ ઉઠાવવા અને તેના પિડિતોને ટેકો આપવા માટે બોલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝે તાજેતરમાં સોશ્યલ મિડિયા પર #LockDownMeinLockUp ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરી છે. મૌની રૉય, શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી, મલ્લાઈકા અરોરા, કરિશ્મા કપુર, દિયા મિર્ઝા, બિપાશા બાસુ, એકતા કપુર, અભિષેક બચ્ચન સહિતના સેલેબ્ઝે આ ઝુંબેશમાં જોડાયા છે અને તેમના ફેન્સને પણ તેમા જોડાવવાનું કહ્યું છે.

#LockDownMeinLockUp ઝુંબેશ અંતર્ગત બોલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝ ઘરેલુ હિંસાનો શિકાર બનેલી મહિલાઓનો અવાજ બનીને તેમની મદદ કરવાની અપીલ કરી રહ્યાં છે. સેલેબ્ઝ બિન સહકારી સંસ્થા 'સ્નેહા' માટે ભંડોળ ભેગું કરી રહ્યાં છે. 'સ્નેહા' છેલ્લા 20 વર્ષથી ઘરેલુ હિંસાનો ભોગ બનેલી મહિલાઓ માટે કાર્ય કરે છે. ઝુંબેશ અંતર્ગત સેલેબ્ઝ એક મહિલાનું નામ સિલેક્ટ કરે છે અને પોતાના બ્લેક એન્ડ વાઈટ ફોટો સાથે આ નામ પોસ્ટ કરે છે. સાથે જ ઘરેલૂ હિંસાનો ભોગ બનેલી મહિલાઓના ઉત્થાન માટે ભંડોળ ભેગું કરવાની અપીલ પણ કરી છે.

મોટે ભાગે બોલીવુડની અભિનેત્રીઓ આ ઝુંબેશનો ભાગ બની છે. શિલ્પા શેટ્ટી સીમા નામની મહિલાનો અવાજ બની હતી.

 
 
 


I am SEEMA's voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in their bio. I would like to nominate @farahkhankunder, @akankshamalhotra, @tabutiful, and @shamitashetty_official to lend their voices to this cause too and help me spread awareness. . . . . . #EndDomesticViolence #IndiaAgainstDomesticViolence #womensright



અભિનેત્રી કરિશ્મા કપૂર અંકિતાનો અવાજ બની હતી.

મલાઈકા અરોરાએ રૂક્સાર બનીને લોકોને અપીલ કરી હતી.

બિપાશા બાસુ પણ અંકિતાનો અવાજ બની હતી.

 
 
 


I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @diamirzaofficial @deannepanday and @malaikaaroraofficial to lend their voices and help out too.



દિયા મિર્ઝાએ જયશ્રી બનીને લોકોને અપીલ કરી હતી.

 
 
 


I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since the past 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @shahanagoswami @larabhupathi and @nehadhupia to lend their voices and help out too. #Lockdown #DomesticAbuse



એકતા કપૂરે સુનિતા તરફથી અવાજ કર્યો હતો.

 
 
 


I am Sunitha. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you for nominating me @reallyswara... I further nominate @gurpreetbedi_22 @krystledsouza @tansworld @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @lostboyjourney



મોની રૉય રૂક્સારનો અવાજ બની હતી.

 
 
 


Hi I am Ruksar I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you @shamitashetty_official & @teasemakeup for nominating me, I further nominate @aamnasharifofficial @mandirabedi @aashkagoradia @jiamustafa @vanessabwalia @anusoru @baitalikeeghosh to lend their voices and help out too and all of you who would want to.. thank you 🙏 #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness



અભિનેતાઓમાં અભિષેક બચ્ચન પણ આ ઝુંબેશમાં જોડાયો હતો અને તેણે આગળ કરન જોહરને નોમિનેટ પણ કર્યો હતો.

 
 
 


I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @faroutakhtar @karanjohar and @zoieakhtar to lend their voices and help out too. Note : The names of the women have been changed to protect their privacy.



સેલેબ્ઝની સાથે સાથે સામાન્ય માણસો પણ #LockDownMeinLockUp ઝુંબેશને સમર્થન આપતા ફોટો સોશ્યલ મિડિયા પર પોસ્ટ કરી રહ્યાં છે.

