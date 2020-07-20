ટીમ કંગનાએ તાપસી પર ફરી કર્યો પ્રહાર, કહ્યું એકે સોલો હીટ નથી આપી

Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 23:47 IST | Gujarati Mid-Day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

તાપ્સી પન્નુએ એક મુલાકાતમાં કંગનાને જવાબ આપતાં કહ્યું કે તે નથી માનતી કે કોઇનાં મૃત્યુનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કડવાશ ફેલાવવી જોઇએ.

કંગના અને તાપસી વચ્ચેનું શાબ્દિક યુદ્ધ રોજ કંઇ નવું જુએ છે

બૉલિવૂડ અભિનેત્રી કંગના રાનૌતે (Kangana Ranaut) પોતે સ્પષ્ટ વક્તા અને બિંધાસ્ત સ્ટેટમેન્ટ આપવા માટે જાણીતી થઇ ચુકી છે. તેણે તાપસી પન્નુ (Taapsee Pannu) અને સ્વરા ભાસ્કરને (Swara Bhaskar) બી ગ્રેડ એક્ટ્રેસનું લેબલ આપ્યું અને પછી તાપસીએ તને સામે જવાબ વાળ્યો, તેણે તાપ્સી પન્નુ અને સ્વરા ભાસ્કરને બી-ગ્રેડ અભિનેત્રીઓ તરીકે વર્ણવી હતી. આ પછી, તાપ્સી પન્નુએ એક મુલાકાતમાં કંગનાને જવાબ આપતાં કહ્યું કે તે નથી માનતી કે કોઇનાં મૃત્યુનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કડવાશ ફેલાવવી જોઇએ. તાપસીને ટેકો આપતાં સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, સોનાક્ષી સિંહા તથા કુબ્રા સેઇટ સહિત અનેક અભિનેત્રીઓએ પોતાના વિચાર વ્યક્ત કર્યા હતા.

 

આ થયું અને કંગના રાણૌતની ટીમે ટ્વીટ કરી ફરી તાપસી પર પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા. તેમણે ટ્વિટ કર્યું કે કંગનાએ ઇન્ટરવ્યુમાં સાબિત કર્યું કે લોકો ગીધની માફક તરસ્યા છે અને જરૂરિયાતમંદી, લાલચુ અને બી ગ્રેડના નિષ્ફળ કલાકારો સાથે જોડાઇ તેઓ એક એકલી સ્ત્રીને ટાર્ગેટ કરી રહ્યા છે. કંગના ટીમે ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે મિશન મંગળ કે બદલા પણ એ ફિલ્મો છે જેમાં મુખ્ય તો પુરુષ પાત્ર છે. તાપસીએ તો એકેય ફિલ્મ સોલો હિટ નથી આપી.

તાજેતરમાં જ ભાજપના નેતા અને પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન સુબ્રમણ્યમ સ્વામી કંગના રાનૌત સમર્થનમાં આવ્યા હતા અને કાયદેસર સહાયની ઓફર કરી હતી. જુઓ આ છે તેમનું ટ્વીટ.

જોઇએ આ સગાંવાદની ચર્ચા કેટલી ખેંચાય છે અને તેનો અંતે શું નિવેડો આવે છે.

