ટીમ કંગનાએ તાપસી પર ફરી કર્યો પ્રહાર, કહ્યું એકે સોલો હીટ નથી આપી

બૉલિવૂડ અભિનેત્રી કંગના રાનૌતે (Kangana Ranaut) પોતે સ્પષ્ટ વક્તા અને બિંધાસ્ત સ્ટેટમેન્ટ આપવા માટે જાણીતી થઇ ચુકી છે. તેણે તાપસી પન્નુ (Taapsee Pannu) અને સ્વરા ભાસ્કરને (Swara Bhaskar) બી ગ્રેડ એક્ટ્રેસનું લેબલ આપ્યું અને પછી તાપસીએ તને સામે જવાબ વાળ્યો, તેણે તાપ્સી પન્નુ અને સ્વરા ભાસ્કરને બી-ગ્રેડ અભિનેત્રીઓ તરીકે વર્ણવી હતી. આ પછી, તાપ્સી પન્નુએ એક મુલાકાતમાં કંગનાને જવાબ આપતાં કહ્યું કે તે નથી માનતી કે કોઇનાં મૃત્યુનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કડવાશ ફેલાવવી જોઇએ. તાપસીને ટેકો આપતાં સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, સોનાક્ષી સિંહા તથા કુબ્રા સેઇટ સહિત અનેક અભિનેત્રીઓએ પોતાના વિચાર વ્યક્ત કર્યા હતા.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

For those obsessed with that stuff there may be A/B/C/D list celebrities.



There are no B grade artists. Hey @taapsee you put the A in artist. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 19, 2020

આ થયું અને કંગના રાણૌતની ટીમે ટ્વીટ કરી ફરી તાપસી પર પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા. તેમણે ટ્વિટ કર્યું કે કંગનાએ ઇન્ટરવ્યુમાં સાબિત કર્યું કે લોકો ગીધની માફક તરસ્યા છે અને જરૂરિયાતમંદી, લાલચુ અને બી ગ્રેડના નિષ્ફળ કલાકારો સાથે જોડાઇ તેઓ એક એકલી સ્ત્રીને ટાર્ગેટ કરી રહ્યા છે. કંગના ટીમે ટ્વીટ કર્યું કે મિશન મંગળ કે બદલા પણ એ ફિલ્મો છે જેમાં મુખ્ય તો પુરુષ પાત્ર છે. તાપસીએ તો એકેય ફિલ્મ સોલો હિટ નથી આપી.

Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood,needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now. https://t.co/u3PASs22WQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

તાજેતરમાં જ ભાજપના નેતા અને પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન સુબ્રમણ્યમ સ્વામી કંગના રાનૌત સમર્થનમાં આવ્યા હતા અને કાયદેસર સહાયની ઓફર કરી હતી. જુઓ આ છે તેમનું ટ્વીટ.

Kangana Ranaut's office has contacted Ishkaran. Ishkaran and I will meet soon to discuss how to assist her with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. I am told she is among top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts she gets top marks. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 20, 2020

જોઇએ આ સગાંવાદની ચર્ચા કેટલી ખેંચાય છે અને તેનો અંતે શું નિવેડો આવે છે.