કાલે OTT પર રિલીઝ થશે ગુલાબો સિતાબો, જુઓ સેલેબ્ઝની ટંગટ્વિસ્ટર ચેલેન્જ

Published: Jun 11, 2020, 14:00 IST | Gujarati Mid-Day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

ફિલ્મનાં ઇન્ટ્રેસ્ટિંગ પ્રમોશનમાં એક ટંગટ્વિસ્ટર બોલવાની ચેલેન્જ લોકોને ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર અપાઇ રહી છે અને ભલભલા બૉલીવુડ સ્ટાર્સે તેને સ્વીકારી છે.

કાલે રિલીઝ થશે ફિલ્મ પણ OTT પ્લેટફોર્મ પર
કાલે રિલીઝ થશે ફિલ્મ પણ OTT પ્લેટફોર્મ પર

શૂજિત સરકાર દિગ્દર્શિત ફિલ્મ ગુલાબો સિતાબો આવતીકાલે 12મી જૂને એમેઝોન પ્રાઇમ વીડિયો પર રિલીઝ થઇ રહી છે. આ પહેલી બૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ છે જે OTT પ્લેટફોર્મ પર રિલીઝ થઇ રહી છે.

ફિલ્મનાં ઇન્ટ્રેસ્ટિંગ પ્રમોશનમાં એક ટંગટ્વિસ્ટર બોલવાની ચેલેન્જ લોકોને ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર અપાઇ રહી છે અને ભલભલા બૉલીવુડ સ્ટાર્સે તેને સ્વીકારી છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચને, આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાની આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ચેલેન્જ સ્વીકારી અને વીડિયો શેર કર્યો હતો.

આ પણ વાંચો તમને ફિલ્મ ગુલાબો સિતાબો નામ પાછળની સ્ટોરી ખબર છે?, આ વાંચો

આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટરમાં બોલવાનું છે કે, ગુલાબો કી ખટર-પટર સે તિતર-બિતર સિતાબો, સિતાબો કી અગર-મગર સે ઉથલ-પુથલ ગુલાબો.

can you do this Tongue Twister?
“gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo. sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo”#GiboSiboOnPrime, June 12.@SrBachchan @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiChaturvedi @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp pic.twitter.com/sxkp5JWQdR

કરણ જોહરે પણ આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું અને લોચા માર્યા અને વરુણ ધવને પણ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું હતું. જુઓ કોણે કોણે ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું, અને પછી તમે પણ ટ્રાય કરી જુઓ?

આ ક્વર્કી કૉમેડી જેમાં વાત છે મકાન માલિક અને ભાડુઆતની તે પહેલાં સ્ક્રિન પર 17મી એપ્રિલે રિલીઝ થવાની હતી પણ અંતે રોગચાળાને પગલે તે OTT પર રિલીઝ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો.

Loading...

Tags

shoojit sircaramitabh bachchanayushmann khurranavicky kaushalbhumi pednekarkaran johar
 
 
Loading...
Loading...
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK