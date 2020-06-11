કાલે OTT પર રિલીઝ થશે ગુલાબો સિતાબો, જુઓ સેલેબ્ઝની ટંગટ્વિસ્ટર ચેલેન્જ

શૂજિત સરકાર દિગ્દર્શિત ફિલ્મ ગુલાબો સિતાબો આવતીકાલે 12મી જૂને એમેઝોન પ્રાઇમ વીડિયો પર રિલીઝ થઇ રહી છે. આ પહેલી બૉલીવુડ ફિલ્મ છે જે OTT પ્લેટફોર્મ પર રિલીઝ થઇ રહી છે.

ફિલ્મનાં ઇન્ટ્રેસ્ટિંગ પ્રમોશનમાં એક ટંગટ્વિસ્ટર બોલવાની ચેલેન્જ લોકોને ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર અપાઇ રહી છે અને ભલભલા બૉલીવુડ સ્ટાર્સે તેને સ્વીકારી છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચને, આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાની આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ચેલેન્જ સ્વીકારી અને વીડિયો શેર કર્યો હતો.

આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટરમાં બોલવાનું છે કે, “ગુલાબો કી ખટર-પટર સે તિતર-બિતર સિતાબો, સિતાબો કી અગર-મગર સે ઉથલ-પુથલ ગુલાબો.”

can you do this Tongue Twister?

“gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo. sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo”#GiboSiboOnPrime, June 12.@SrBachchan @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiChaturvedi @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp pic.twitter.com/sxkp5JWQdR

— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 9, 2020 આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ફિલ્મનાં બે અગત્યનાં પાત્રોનાં નામને લઇને બનાવાયું છે.

કરણ જોહરે પણ આ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું અને લોચા માર્યા અને વરુણ ધવને પણ ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું હતું. જુઓ કોણે કોણે ટંગ ટ્વિસ્ટર ટ્રાય કર્યું, અને પછી તમે પણ ટ્રાય કરી જુઓ?

આ ક્વર્કી કૉમેડી જેમાં વાત છે મકાન માલિક અને ભાડુઆતની તે પહેલાં સ્ક્રિન પર 17મી એપ્રિલે રિલીઝ થવાની હતી પણ અંતે રોગચાળાને પગલે તે OTT પર રિલીઝ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો.