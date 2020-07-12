અમિતાભ બચ્ચન જલ્દી સાજા થાય તેવી બૉલીવુડનાં સેલેબ્ઝની પ્રાર્થના

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 13:19 IST | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | Mumbai

ઝડપી રિકવરી માટે અનુપમ ખેર, સોનમ કપૂર અહુજા, શાહિદ કપૂર, શબાના આઝમી સહિતના સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર સંદેશાઓ મોકલ્યા છે

અમિતાભ બચ્ચન કોરોના વાયરસ (COVID-19)નો શિકાર થતા નાણાવટી હૉસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહ્યાં છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચનની ઝડપી રિકવરી માટે બૉલીવુડના સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર સંદેશાઓ મોકલ્યા છે. સહુ કોઈ અમિતાભ બચ્ચન જલ્દી સ્વસ્થ થઈ જાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યાં છે.

અનુપમ ખેર, સોનમ કપૂર અહુજા, બોમન ઈરાની, ભૂમિ પેડણેકર, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, શાહિદ કપૂર, શબાના આઝમી, સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, અમિષા પટેલ, સહિતના સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર અમિતાભ બચ્ચનને ઝડપી રિકવરીના સંદેશા પોસ્ટ કર્યા છે.

આવો જોઈએ સેલેબ્ઝે કયા શબ્દોમાં મોકલાવ્યા સંદેશા:

બૉલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝની સાથે જ ફૅન્સ પણ પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યાં છે કે બચ્ચન બહુ જલ્દી કોરોનાને માત આપીને સાજા થઈ જાય.

