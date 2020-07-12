અમિતાભ બચ્ચન જલ્દી સાજા થાય તેવી બૉલીવુડનાં સેલેબ્ઝની પ્રાર્થના

અમિતાભ બચ્ચન કોરોના વાયરસ (COVID-19)નો શિકાર થતા નાણાવટી હૉસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહ્યાં છે. અમિતાભ બચ્ચનની ઝડપી રિકવરી માટે બૉલીવુડના સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર સંદેશાઓ મોકલ્યા છે. સહુ કોઈ અમિતાભ બચ્ચન જલ્દી સ્વસ્થ થઈ જાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યાં છે.

અનુપમ ખેર, સોનમ કપૂર અહુજા, બોમન ઈરાની, ભૂમિ પેડણેકર, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, શાહિદ કપૂર, શબાના આઝમી, સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, અમિષા પટેલ, સહિતના સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર અમિતાભ બચ્ચનને ઝડપી રિકવરીના સંદેશા પોસ્ટ કર્યા છે.

આવો જોઈએ સેલેબ્ઝે કયા શબ્દોમાં મોકલાવ્યા સંદેશા:

Wishing you speedy recovery Amit ji. I hope you get well soon. https://t.co/PntvSD15X4 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 11, 2020

@SrBachchan wishing you early https://t.co/3Ksq8Dnbw5 have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 11, 2020

Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...🙏@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2020

Amit , get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother......he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two ...Jaya, don’t worry...every thing will be fine my brave baby....Look after yourself and everyone at home.....Love you all......take care 👋. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 12, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery sir 🙏 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) July 11, 2020

Wishing you speedy recoveries sir!! You l be absolutely fine!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 11, 2020

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

You are a fighter. You will come out of this too ... You win over everything.. This time too.. You will be fine 🧿 Amit uncle I pray you get well soon .. back home .. safe & healthy ♥️🙏🏼 @SrBachchan — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir 🙏Durga Durga🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) July 11, 2020

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Wish you a speedy recovery Bachchan saab 🙏🏽 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amitji 🙏 Praying for your speedy recovery. Love you loads ❤️ @SrBachchan — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit Uncle @SrBachchan 🤗 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) July 11, 2020

Get well soon..praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏼 love n regards 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 12, 2020

The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan 🙏 https://t.co/3Huy9Ttzy4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 11, 2020

Wishing you the speediest recovery Amitji and Abhishek. Wishing the entire family the best of health. Much love. https://t.co/AOZTpju2lM — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir... we are all praying for the speedy recovery of you and Abhishek and the safety of your family! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xGHw7Gtl9s — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! ❤️ champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020

Sending you , prayers love hugs and wishes for a speedy recovery! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/7G3BWAtCRp — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 11, 2020

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir! ❤️🙏🏻 plsss get well soon! Lots of love.. https://t.co/tfkq1TR0kM — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir . Be god with you and stay blessed. @SrBachchan https://t.co/gJwxG9Wix0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 11, 2020

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020

બૉલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝની સાથે જ ફૅન્સ પણ પ્રાર્થના કરી રહ્યાં છે કે બચ્ચન બહુ જલ્દી કોરોનાને માત આપીને સાજા થઈ જાય.