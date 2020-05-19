અનિલ કપૂરે શૅર કરી લગ્નની જૂની તસવીરો તેમજ પોતાની લવસ્ટોરી સહિત પ્રપૉઝ સ્ટોરી

અનિલ કપૂરે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર પોતાની લવ સ્ટોરી શૅર કરી છે. 19મે એટલે કે આજે તેમના લગ્નની વર્ષગાઠ છે. પણ આ પહેલા જ તેમણે સેલિબ્રેશન શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. તેમણે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર એક વીડિયો શૅર કરતા જણાવ્યું કે કેવી રીતે તેણે કરિઅર અને પ્રેમમાંથી પ્રેમની પસંદગી કરી.
પહેલા કહી પ્રપૉઝ કરવાની સ્ટોરી
વીડિયોમાં અનિલ કપૂર કહે છે કે આ એક ઘણી લાંબી લવ સ્ટોરી છે, જેની શરૂઆત 17મેની રાતે થઈ હતી. હું કોઇક મોટી ફિલ્મ સાઇન કરવા જતો હતો, જે મારા કરિઅરનું સૌથી મોટું પગલું સાબિત થવાની હતી અને 18મી મેના મેં તેનાથી મોટું પગલું લીધું.
એક સમય આવ્યો જ્યારે મને કરિઅર અને પ્રેમમાંથી એકની પસંદગી કરવાની હતી, મેં પ્રેમની પસંદગી કરી અને 18ના સુનીતાને પ્રપૉઝ કર્યું. મેં મારી ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ સુનીતા સામે મારી પત્ની બનવાનો પ્રસ્તાવ મૂક્યો.
#SoundOn 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺... 𝘖𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝟷𝟽𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺, 𝘐 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝟷𝟾𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘐 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱... 𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘧𝘦... 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭! 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳! Watch out for our wedding story tomorrow... @kapoor.sunita
લોકો વર્ષગાંઠ ઉજવે છે પણ અમે પ્રપૉઝલની પણ વર્ષગાંઠ ઉજવીએ છીએ. અમે પોતાને એ ક્યારેય નથી ભૂલવા દેતાં કે અમે કેટલા ભાગ્યશાળી છીએ. વેડિંગ સ્ટોરી જોવા માટે આવતી કાલ સુધી રાહ જુઓ.
How 19th May became the best day of our lives! I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her... We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I’m so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career... I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita
આજે જ અનિલ કપૂરે પોતાની અને પત્નીની કેટલીક તસવીરો સાથે લગ્નની બે જૂની તસવીરો પણ શૅર કરી છે સાથે કૅપ્શન આપ્યું છે જેમાં તેમણે પ્રપૉઝ કર્યા પછી લગ્ન માટે ઘણો સમય લીધો જેનું કારણ જણાવતા અનિલ કપૂર લખ્યું છે કે તે નક્કી કરવા માગતા હતા કે તે સુનિતાને ખુશ રાખી શકશે કે નહીં. આ કૅપ્શનમાં અનિલ કપૂરે તેમના લગ્નની સ્ટોરી સંભળાવી છે અને સાથે લગ્નની વર્ષગાંઠની વધામણી પણ આપી છે. સાથે જ પોતાના અંગત જીવન સાથે જોડાયેલા કેટલાક રહસ્યો પણ ઉઘાડ્યા છે.
