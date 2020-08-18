અલી ફઝલનો એનિમેટેડ શોર્ટ વીડિયો ‘તસ્વીર’ લૉન્ચ

છેલ્લા ઘણા મહિનાઓથી આખુ વિશ્વ મહામારીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યું છે. દેશમાં પણ પરિસ્થિતિ ગંભીર છે. એવામાં અલી ફઝલ (Ali Fazal)નો એક એનિમેટેડ શોર્ટ વીડિયો ‘તસ્વીર’ લૉન્ચ થયો છે.
આ વીડિયોમાં દેશમાં માનવીય સંકટનું વર્ણન છે. વીડિયોમાં અલી ફઝલે વોઈસ આપ્યો છે, તેમ જ તે વીડિયોના સહ-નિર્માતા પણ છે. આ આશુતોષ પાઠક દ્વારા સંચાલિત એનિમેટેડ દૃશ્ય યાત્રા છે. આ વીડિયોની શરૂઆત દુનિયાને તીખી ટિપ્પણી આપવાની સાથે થાય છે અને અંતે પ્રેમની ગરીમાનો એક સુંદર સંદેશ સાથે સમાપ્ત થાય છે.
View this post on Instagram
झाँकिये अपने अंदर । शायद वहीं कहीं छिपा है आने वाले कल का हल । This is what we have seen and felt . And when i say we, i dont mean the woke 1 percent on social media but we, the people of india, down below down under.. unfortuantely this scream will not reach the villager and the worker but it may ring your ears - you, yes you scrolling about your phone and passing judgements on all the happenings of the century.. and that includes me . Us all. We are not bad people. We’ve just been conditioned to march along narratives and trps. I will let the video do the talking. If you like it , do share it. Its not my voice alone. I speak for a lot of us in this. Thank you @daffymonk for having me onboard . --- CREDITS Written, Animated and Directed by Ashutosh Pathak - @daffymonk Music and Sound Design by Neel Adhikari - @Neeladhikarimusic Mixed by @philtersoup 'March' illustration and sequence by Pradipta Ray - @pradipta_ray73 THANKS Avani Rai - @avani.rai Anubhuti Kashyap - @anubhuti_k Dibya Chatterjee - @Dibya.chatterjee Rajdeep Chowdhury - @rajdeep_chowdhry Chatura Rao - @chatura_rao
આશુતોષ પાઠકની કવિતાથી આ વીડિયોમાં જીવ આવ્યો છે. COVID-19 નું દેશમાં સંક્રમણ વધવાથી મોટી સંખ્યામાં બેરોજગાર મજૂરો પોતાના ઘરમાં જતા હોવાના દૃશ્યો જોઈ ન શકાય તેવા છે. આવામાં દરેક નાગરિકોએ સમાજ માટે જવાબદાર બનવાની જરૂર છે.
