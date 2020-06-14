સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતની આત્મહત્યાથી બૉલીવુડ શૉકગ્રસ્ત

અક્ષય કુમાર, રિતેશ દેશમુખ, અનુરાગ કશ્યપ સહિતના સેલેબ્સે દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું

અભિનેતાએ 34 વર્ષની વયે આત્મહત્યા કરી છે
34 વર્ષીય અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતે આજે બાંદ્રા સ્થિત પોતાના ફ્લેટમાં આત્મહત્યા કરી છે. આ સમાચાર સાંભળીને બૉલીવુડ શૉકગ્રસ્ત થયું છે. અક્ષય કુમાર, રિતેશ દેશમુખ સહિત અનેક બૉલીવુડ સેલેબ્ઝે સોશ્યલ મીડિયા પર દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

અભિનેત્રી કરીના કપુર ખાન, અભિનેતા શાહિદ કપુર અને શાહરૂખ ખાને સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપુતના નિધન પર દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

 
 
 
અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું હતું કે, આ સમાચાર સાંભળીને ખરેખર મને બહુ આઘાર લાગ્યો છે. જ્યારે મેં સુશાંતને છીછોરે ફિલ્મમામં જોયો ત્યારે મેં ફિલ્મના પ્રોડયુસર અને મારા મિત્ર સાજીદને કહ્યું હતું કે મને ફિલ્મ બહુ જ ગમી, કદાચ હું તેનો ભાગ બની શક્યો હોત.

રિતેશ દેશમુખ પણ સમાચાર સાંભળીને બહુ શૉક થઈ ગયો હતો.

અનુરાગ કશ્યપે કહ્યું હતું કે, આ સત્ય ન હોઈ શકે.

અનુપમ ખેરે લખ્યું હતું કે, મારા વ્હાલા સુશાંત શા માટે?

અજય દેવગને લખ્યું હતું કે, સુશાંતની મોતના સમાચાર ખરેખર બહુ દુ;ખદ છે. તેના આત્માને શાંતિ મળે. ભગવાન પરિવારજનોને તાકાત આપે.

સોનુ સુદને તો વાત પર વિશ્વાસ જ નહોતો થતો અને તેણે લખ્યું હતું કે, ઈચ્છુ છું કે આ સત્ય ન હોય.

અભિનેત્રી સ્વરા ભાસ્કરે કહ્યું હતું કે, તું કઈ મુશ્કેલીમાંથી પસાર થતો હતો એ મને નથી ખબર પણ આ બહુ દુ:ખદ સમાચાર છે.

'એમ એસ ધોની: ધ અનટોલ્ડ સ્ટોરી' ફિલ્મની સુશાંતની કૉ-સ્ટાર દિશા પટણીને પણ દુ;ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું.

ખરેખર, સુશાંતના નિધનના સમાચારથી આખુ બૉલીવુડ શૉકમાં ડુબી ગયું છે.

