ખુશી શાહની પહેલી ફિલ્મ માટે TGIFF 2020માં સ્પેશ્યિલ મેનશન્સ

ગુજરાતી અભિનેત્રી ખુશી શાહની પહેલી ફિલ્મ અફરા તફરીનો ટોરોન્ટો ગુજરાતી આઈકોનિક ફિલ્મ ફૅસ્ટિવલ 2020 (TGIFF 2020)માં સ્પેશ્યિલ મેશન્સનો એવોર્ડ મળ્યો છે.
ખુશી શાહે સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં આ બાબતે પૉસ્ટ કરી કે, મારી લાગણીને હું શબ્દોમાં કહી શકતી નથી. મારા માટે આ ગર્વની વાત છે કે મારી પહેલી ફિલ્મ માટે મને ટોરોન્ટો ગુજરાતી આઈકોનિક ફિલ્મ ફૅસ્ટિવલમાં સ્પેશ્યિલ મેનશન્સનો એવોર્ડ મળ્યો છે.
It is hard to put this feeling into words. It is a huge honor for me to receive this award in Special Mentions by Toronto Gujarati Iconic Film Festival, for my Debut Movie Affraa Taffri. I am deeply honored for this recognition of my work. I would like to thank the entire team of Affraa Taffri for their incredible efforts. This project became reality because of everyone's dedication and hard work. The dedication of this award I would like to extend to my parents. I am what I am today because of the blessings of my parents. Also, @sharmaumee to always be my support system. This award will only motivate me to achieve more success in the future. And again, thanks to the team of Toronto Gujarati Iconic Film Festival 2020, for giving me this honor... #khushishah #award #TGIFF2020 #FOG #GIFA #thankful #blessed #godisgreat #hardworkpaysoffs #styledbydivyesh💫 @idivyeshtalaviya Outfit by - @annus_creation HMUA - @jasmine_beauty_care @prarthidave Jewellery - @mortantra
અભિનેત્રીએ ઉમેર્યું કે, હું અફરાતફરીની સંપૂર્ણ ટીમનો આભાર માનું છું. દરેકની મહેનતના લીધે આ પ્રોજેક્ટ વાસ્તવમાં આટલો સારો બની શક્યો હતો. આ એવોર્ડ માટે હું મારા પેરેન્ટ્સની પણ આભારી છું, આજે હું જે પણ છું એ તેમના આશિર્વાદના લીધે છું.
ખુશી શાહ હાલ અમદાવાદમાં શિફ્ટ થઈ છે. હાલ તે વેબ સિરીઝ, મ્યુઝીક વીડિયો વગેરેમાં વ્યસ્ત છે.
