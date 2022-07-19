સંગીતની દુનિયાના દિગ્ગ્જ ભુપિન્દર સિંઘનું 82 વર્ષની વયે નિધન થયું છે.
ભુપિન્દર સિંઘ
સંગીતની દુનિયાના દિગ્ગ્જ ભુપિન્દર સિંઘનું 82 વર્ષની વયે નિધન થયું છે. તેમણે `દુનિયા છૂટે ના છૂટે` (ધર્મકાંતા), ` બીતી ના બીતાઈ રૈના` (પરિચય), `દિલ ઢૂંઢતા હૈ` (મૌસમ) જેવા કેટલાય લોકપ્રિય ગીતો ગાયા છે. પોતાના અવાજથી સંગીતની દુનિયામાં એક અલગ ઓળખ મેળવનાર ભુપિન્દર સિંઘના ગીતો હંમેશા લોકોના દિલમાં રાજ કરશે. દેશના આ જાણીતા સિંગરના નિધન પર બૉલિવૂડ સ્ટાર્સ દ્વારા શૉક વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.
અભિનેતા અજય દેવગને ટ્વિટર પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. તેમણે લખ્યું છે કે “ભુપિન્દર જીના નિધનથી ખૂબ જ દુઃખી છું. તેમના અવાજે લાખો લોકોને આનંદ આપ્યો અને તેમનામાં એક અલગ ઊંડાણ હતું. તેમના પરિવારને સહાનુભૂતિ. RIP ઓમ શાંતિ."
વિશાલ દદલાનીએ પણ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી
ગીતકાર વિશાલે ભુપિન્દર સિંઘ અને લતા મંગેશકરના સુવર્ણ યુગને યાદ કરતા લખ્યું કે તેમનો અવાજ એ જ ઓળખ છે અને અમે હંમેશા યાદ રાખીશું.
મધુર ભંડારકરે લખ્યું કે `મહાન ગાયક ભુપિન્દર સિંઘ જીના નિધનના સમાચાર સાંભળીને દુઃખ થયું. અમારી નેશનલ એવોર્ડ વિજેતા ફિલ્મ ટ્રાફિક સિગ્નલમાં તેમની સાથે કામ કરવાનો લ્હાવો મળ્યો. તેમના પરિવારના સભ્યો અને ચાહકોને મારી પ્રાર્થના #Omshanti`.
ભૂપિન્દર સિંહે દિલ્હીમાં ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા રેડિયો પર એક કલાકાર તરીકે તેમની ગાયન યાત્રા શરૂ કરી હતી.સંગીતકાર મદન મોહને એક રાત્રે રાજધાનીમાં ડિનર દરમિયાન તેમને સાંભળ્યા અને તેમને મુંબઈ બોલાવ્યા.
અદનાન સામીએ લખ્યું કે "ભુપિન્દરસિંહજીના નિધનના સમાચારથી ખૂબ જ દુઃખ થયું. `ભુપી-દા`, જેમ કે અમે તેમને પ્રેમપૂર્વક ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે, તેઓ એક હૉન્ટિંગ વૉઇસથી આશીર્વાદિત હતા, તેઓ એક સુંદર ગિટારવાદક હતા અને ખરેખર, એક અવિશ્વસનીય આત્મા... તેમના પ્રત્યે મારી હૃદયપૂર્વકની સંવેદના તેમના કુટુંબને”.
નાવેદ જાફરીએ પણ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.
