 ﻿
° °
આજનું ઇ-પેપર
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022
ટ્રેન્ડિંગ સમાચાર
Sad News : કલકત્તામાં સિંગર કેકેનું નિધન, કોન્સર્ટ બાદ હાર્ટ અટેક આવ્યો
ત્રણ મહિને મુંબઈમાં કોરોના ૫૦૦ને પાર
જીવદયા બની ગઈ જીવલેણ
પહેલી મહિલા રિક્ષા-ડ્રાઇવર જ બનશે પહેલી મહિલા બસ-ડ્રાઇવર
﻿

KK Demise: બૉલિવૂડ ઘેરા આઘાતમાં, અક્ષય કુમાર, કરણ જોહર અને અજય દેવગને દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ

01 June, 2022 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai
Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent | gmddigital@mid-day.com

ટોચ

અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગન, સિંગર શ્રેયા ઘોષાલ સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.  

સિંગર કેકે Singer KK Death

સિંગર કેકે

હજી પંજાબી સિંગર સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાની હત્યાના આંસુ સુકાયા નથી ત્યાં દિગ્ગજ સિંગર કેકેના અચાનક નિધનના સમાચારથી બૉલિવુડ સહિત સમગ્ર દેશ શોકમાં છે. અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગન, સિંગર શ્રેયા ઘોષાલ સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.  

સંજય દત્તે કેકેને આ રીતે યાદ કરી વ્યક્ત કર્યો શોક

અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર પણ સિંગર કેકેના અચાનક નિધનથી દુઃખી છે. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. 

આ સાથે જદ અભિનેતા અજય દેવગને પણ કેકેના અવસાન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે. 

કૉમેડિયન કપિલ શર્માએ કેકે સાથેની છેલ્લી મુલાકાત યાદ કરીને દુઃખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. 

અભિનેત્રી યામી ગૌતમે શોક વ્યક્ત કરી કેકેને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પાઠવી છે. 

અભિનેતા સોનુ સુદે સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. 

સિંગર અરમાન મલિકે પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. 

દિગ્ગજ ગાયિકા શ્રેયા ઘોષાલે પણ કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. 

01 June, 2022 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent

bollywood news akshay kumar ajay devgn

અન્ય લેખો

બૉલિવૂડ સમાચાર

કેકેને ગીત ગાતા જોઇ રહેલા ગુલઝારનો આ વીડિયો જોઇ તમારા રુંવાડા ખડા થઇ જશે

"છોડ આયે હમ વો ગલિયાં...." તાર સપ્તકમાં સુર લગાડતા કેકેની તસવીર આંખો સામેથી ખસશે નહીં અને ગુલઝારના પ્રતિભાવ જોવા માટે તમારે આંખો લુછવી પડશે કારણકે ઝળઝળિયાં તો ચોક્કસ આવશે જ

01 June, 2022 05:54 IST | Mumbai | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent
બૉલિવૂડ સમાચાર

KKના નિધન બાદ ટ્વિટર પર ટ્રેન્ડ થયા અભિનેતા ઈમરાન હાશમી, બંનેની જોડી હતી સુપરહિટ

કેકેએ બોલિવૂડને ઘણા શ્રેષ્ઠ અને પ્રિય ગીતો આપ્યા છે. જેમાં તેના રોમેન્ટિક ગીતો ટોપ રહ્યા છે. તેમના દરેક ગીતો આજે પણ સંગીત પ્રેમીઓમાં ખૂબ જ પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે. કેકેના મૃત્યુ બાદ ઈમરાન હાશ્મી ટ્વિટર પર ટ્રેન્ડમાં છે

01 June, 2022 05:50 IST | Mumbai | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent
બૉલિવૂડ સમાચાર

KK : કેમ કેકેને નહોતું ગમતું કૅમેરા સામે આવવું, કારણ જાણી રહી જશો દંગ

Singer KK Died: 53 વર્ષની ઉંમરે જાણીતા ગાયક કેકેએ વિશ્વને અલવિદા કહી દીધું છે. ખૂબ જ ઓછા લોકો જાણે છે કે 500થી વધારે ગીતોને પોતાનો અવાજ આપનાર કેકેને કેમેરા સામે આવું નહોતું ગમતું.

01 June, 2022 05:47 IST | Mumbai | Gujarati Mid-day Online Correspondent
﻿
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK