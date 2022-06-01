અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગન, સિંગર શ્રેયા ઘોષાલ સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.

Singer KK Death

સિંગર કેકે

હજી પંજાબી સિંગર સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાની હત્યાના આંસુ સુકાયા નથી ત્યાં દિગ્ગજ સિંગર કેકેના અચાનક નિધનના સમાચારથી બૉલિવુડ સહિત સમગ્ર દેશ શોકમાં છે. અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર, અજય દેવગન, સિંગર શ્રેયા ઘોષાલ સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓએ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.

સંજય દત્તે કેકેને આ રીતે યાદ કરી વ્યક્ત કર્યો શોક

Saddened by the untimely demise of #KK. What an evergreen singer he was, condolences to his family and fans across ??#RIPKK — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2022

અભિનેતા અક્ષય કુમાર પણ સિંગર કેકેના અચાનક નિધનથી દુઃખી છે. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

આ સાથે જદ અભિનેતા અજય દેવગને પણ કેકેના અવસાન પર દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યુ છે.

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.

Prayers & condolences to his family? pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

કૉમેડિયન કપિલ શર્માએ કેકે સાથેની છેલ્લી મુલાકાત યાદ કરીને દુઃખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

અભિનેત્રી યામી ગૌતમે શોક વ્યક્ત કરી કેકેને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પાઠવી છે.

Shocked beyond words ? Om Shanti ?? pic.twitter.com/FpUSwA9dqb — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) June 1, 2022

અભિનેતા સોનુ સુદે સિંગર કેકેના નિધન પર સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

“Pal… yaad aayenge wo Pal?”

Rest in harmony bhai #RIPKK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2022

સિંગર અરમાન મલિકે પણ કેકેના નિધન પર દુઃખની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

દિગ્ગજ ગાયિકા શ્રેયા ઘોષાલે પણ કેકેના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the “voice of youth!” His songs had such impact.Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

God this is unfair. We lost another gem now. KK sir ?



Om shanti ? — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) May 31, 2022

This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony! — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) May 31, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away ? brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…? the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022